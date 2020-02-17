Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  NMC Health plc    NMC   GB00B7FC0762

NMC HEALTH PLC

(NMC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/17 04:39:03 am
784 GBp   +1.16%
03:13aNMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
PU
02:50aNMC HEALTH : founder Shetty resigns as turmoil deepens
RE
02:08aNMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NMC Health : Director Resignation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 03:13am EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday 17 February, 2020

NMC HEALTH PLC

(the "Company")

Director resignation

NMC Health plc (LSE: NMC), announces that Mr Hani Buttikhi has resigned as a director and Chief Investment Officer with immediate effect on 16 February 2020.

Mr Buttikhi was appointed as an Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer in June 2017 under the terms of the Relationship Agreement between the Company and Dr. B.R. Shetty, H.E. Mr Saeed Mohamed Butti Mohamed Khalfan Al Qebaisi and Mr Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmed Al Muhairi ("the Principal Shareholders"), which permitted the Principal Shareholders to appoint a number of their nominees to the Board.

The Company issued announcements on 10 February 2020 and 14 February 2020 setting out notifications it had received from advisers acting for Dr B. R. Shetty and from advisers on behalf of H. E. Saeed Butti Al Qebaisi and Mr Khalifa Bin Butti. In his resignation letter to the Board, Mr Buttikhi confirmed that he first became aware of previously unreported share transactions between the Principal Shareholders in recent days when they were notified to, and then announced by, the Company.

Mr Buttikhi told the Board that given his connection to shareholders who had nominated him to the Board, he felt that it was appropriate that he step down from the Board and his position as Chief Investment Officer as a result of these recent disclosures.

Mark Tompkins, Chairman of NMC Health commented:

"We would like to thank Hani for his contribution to the Board and as part of the management team over the last three years. We appreciate the situation that he feels that he has been placed in as a result of recent notifications from our Principal Shareholders and the Board accept the reasons why he felt he needed to step down from the Board"

Contacts

Investors

NMC Health plc

Simon Watkins, Group Company Secretary

+44 (0) 203 205 7313

Asjad Yayha, Head of Investor Relations

+971 (0) 56 219 0975

Media

FTI Consulting, London

Edward Bridges / Simon Conway / Victoria Foster

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Mitchell

FTI Consulting, Gulf

Shane Dolan

+971 (0)4 437 2100

About NMC Health

NMC is one of the leading private healthcare operators in the Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC") with an international network of multi-specialty inpatient and outpatient clinics and hospitals, specialized maternity and fertility clinics, and long-term care homes hospitals across nineteen countries. NMC also ranks as one of the top two in-vitro fertilisation operators globally. The NMC Health group is recognised as a leading provider of long-term medical care in the UAE through its subsidiary ProVita. Pursing a selective international expansion programme since 2016, NMC has total capacity of 2,207 licensed beds across its network. Moreover, the recent formation of a joint venture with GOSI/Hassana Investment Company provides a solid platform for continued growth in the GCC region's largest healthcare market. The NMC Health group treated over 7.5 million patients in 2018. The NMC Health group is also a leading UAE supplier of products and consumables coming from healthcare related products. NMC reported revenues of US$2.1 billion for the year ended 31 December 2018.

In April 2012, NMC was listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange. NMC is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Disclaimer

NMC Health plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NMC HEALTH PLC
03:13aNMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
PU
02:50aNMC HEALTH : founder Shetty resigns as turmoil deepens
RE
02:08aNMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
PU
02/14NMC Health's vice chairman quits as further shareholder twists emerge
RE
02/14NMC Health's vice chairman quits as further shareholder twists emerge
RE
02/14NMC HEALTH : Statement regarding major shareholdings
PU
02/14NMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
PU
02/13LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends winning streak as pound rises, virus fears..
RE
02/13NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - NMC Health PLC
PR
02/12NMC HEALTH HOL : ings in Company
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 552 M
EBIT 2019 488 M
Net income 2019 311 M
Debt 2019 2 550 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 6,69x
P/E ratio 2020 5,21x
EV / Sales2019 1,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
Capitalization 2 110 M
Chart NMC HEALTH PLC
Duration : Period :
NMC Health plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NMC HEALTH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 32,91  $
Last Close Price 10,11  $
Spread / Highest target 412%
Spread / Average Target 225%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Prasanth Manghat Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty Joint Non-Executive Chairman
Mark David Tompkins Joint Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Prashant Shenoy Chief Financial Officer
Chandrakumari Raghuram Shetty Group Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NMC HEALTH PLC-56.14%2 107
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-3.93%92 850
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)1.19%50 731
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA12.92%24 074
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS15.43%18 981
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS5.67%15 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group