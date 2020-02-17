NMC Health : Director Resignation

|
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
|
Monday 17 February, 2020
NMC HEALTH PLC
(the "Company")
Director resignation
NMC Health plc (LSE: NMC), announces that Mr Hani Buttikhi has resigned as a director and Chief Investment Officer with immediate effect on 16 February 2020.
Mr Buttikhi was appointed as an Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer in June 2017 under the terms of the Relationship Agreement between the Company and Dr. B.R. Shetty, H.E. Mr Saeed Mohamed Butti Mohamed Khalfan Al Qebaisi and Mr Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmed Al Muhairi ("the Principal Shareholders"), which permitted the Principal Shareholders to appoint a number of their nominees to the Board.
The Company issued announcements on 10 February 2020 and 14 February 2020 setting out notifications it had received from advisers acting for Dr B. R. Shetty and from advisers on behalf of H. E. Saeed Butti Al Qebaisi and Mr Khalifa Bin Butti. In his resignation letter to the Board, Mr Buttikhi confirmed that he first became aware of previously unreported share transactions between the Principal Shareholders in recent days when they were notified to, and then announced by, the Company.
Mr Buttikhi told the Board that given his connection to shareholders who had nominated him to the Board, he felt that it was appropriate that he step down from the Board and his position as Chief Investment Officer as a result of these recent disclosures.
Mark Tompkins, Chairman of NMC Health commented:
"We would like to thank Hani for his contribution to the Board and as part of the management team over the last three years. We appreciate the situation that he feels that he has been placed in as a result of recent notifications from our Principal Shareholders and the Board accept the reasons why he felt he needed to step down from the Board"
|
Contacts
|
|
Investors
|
|
NMC Health plc
|
|
Simon Watkins, Group Company Secretary
|
+44 (0) 203 205 7313
|
Asjad Yayha, Head of Investor Relations
|
+971 (0) 56 219 0975
|
Media
|
|
FTI Consulting, London
|
|
Edward Bridges / Simon Conway / Victoria Foster
|
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
|
Mitchell
|
|
FTI Consulting, Gulf
|
|
Shane Dolan
|
+971 (0)4 437 2100
About NMC Health
NMC is one of the leading private healthcare operators in the Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC") with an international network of multi-specialty inpatient and outpatient clinics and hospitals, specialized maternity and fertility clinics, and long-term care homes hospitals across nineteen countries. NMC also ranks as one of the top two in-vitro fertilisation operators globally. The NMC Health group is recognised as a leading provider of long-term medical care in the UAE through its subsidiary ProVita. Pursing a selective international expansion programme since 2016, NMC has total capacity of 2,207 licensed beds across its network. Moreover, the recent formation of a joint venture with GOSI/Hassana Investment Company provides a solid platform for continued growth in the GCC region's largest healthcare market. The NMC Health group treated over 7.5 million patients in 2018. The NMC Health group is also a leading UAE supplier of products and consumables coming from healthcare related products. NMC reported revenues of US$2.1 billion for the year ended 31 December 2018.
In April 2012, NMC was listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange. NMC is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.
Disclaimer
NMC Health plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:46:09 UTC