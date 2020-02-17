NMC Health : Director Resignation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday 17 February, 2020

NMC HEALTH PLC

(the "Company")

Director resignation

NMC Health plc (LSE: NMC), announces that Mr Hani Buttikhi has resigned as a director and Chief Investment Officer with immediate effect on 16 February 2020.

Mr Buttikhi was appointed as an Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer in June 2017 under the terms of the Relationship Agreement between the Company and Dr. B.R. Shetty, H.E. Mr Saeed Mohamed Butti Mohamed Khalfan Al Qebaisi and Mr Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmed Al Muhairi ("the Principal Shareholders"), which permitted the Principal Shareholders to appoint a number of their nominees to the Board.

The Company issued announcements on 10 February 2020 and 14 February 2020 setting out notifications it had received from advisers acting for Dr B. R. Shetty and from advisers on behalf of H. E. Saeed Butti Al Qebaisi and Mr Khalifa Bin Butti. In his resignation letter to the Board, Mr Buttikhi confirmed that he first became aware of previously unreported share transactions between the Principal Shareholders in recent days when they were notified to, and then announced by, the Company.

Mr Buttikhi told the Board that given his connection to shareholders who had nominated him to the Board, he felt that it was appropriate that he step down from the Board and his position as Chief Investment Officer as a result of these recent disclosures.

Mark Tompkins, Chairman of NMC Health commented:

"We would like to thank Hani for his contribution to the Board and as part of the management team over the last three years. We appreciate the situation that he feels that he has been placed in as a result of recent notifications from our Principal Shareholders and the Board accept the reasons why he felt he needed to step down from the Board"