NMC Health : Statement regarding possible offers

NMC Health plc Statement regarding Possible Offer NMC Health plc ("NMC" or the "Company") notes the recent media speculation and confirms that it has received highly preliminary approaches from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ("KKR") and GK Investment Holding Group SA ("GKI") (each a "Potential Offeror") regarding possible offers for the Company. No proposal has been made by either Potential Offeror and there have been no discussions as to the terms of any possible offer. There can be no certainty that any offer will be made for the Company, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made. NMC will make further announcements in due course as appropriate. In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, each of the Potential Offerors is required, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on 9 March 2020, to either announce a firm intention that it will make an offer for NMC in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline may be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

