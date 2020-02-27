NMC Health : Suspension of shares

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 27 February 2020

Suspension of shares

The board of NMC announces that the FCA has agreed to its request under Chapter 5 of the Listing for the temporary suspension of its shares to ensure the smooth operation of the market. The company is focused on providing additional clarity to the market as to its financial position and to restoring its admission to trading. The company will continue to be bound by listing, transparency and disclosure rules.

Enquiries:

NMC Health plc

Simon Watkins, Group Company Secretary +44 (0) 203 205 7313 Asjad Yahya, Head of Investor Relations +971 (0) 56 219 0975

FTI Consulting

Edward Bridges / Simon Conway / Victoria Foster Mitchell +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Shane Dolan +971 (0)4 437 2100

About NMC Health

NMC is one of the leading private healthcare operators in the Gulf Cooperation Council ('GCC') with an international network of multi-specialty inpatient and outpatient clinics and hospitals, specialized maternity and fertility clinics, and long-term care homes hospitals across nineteen countries. NMC also ranks as one of the top two in-vitro fertilisation operators globally. The NMC Health group is recognised as a leading provider of long-term medical care in the UAE through its subsidiary ProVita. Pursing a selective international expansion programme since 2016, NMC has total capacity of 2,207 licensed beds across its network. Moreover, the recent formation of a joint venture with GOSI/Hassana Investment Company provides a solid platform for continued growth in the GCC region's largest healthcare market. The NMC Health group treated over 7.5 million patients in 2018. The NMC Health group is also a leading UAE supplier of products and consumables coming from healthcare related products. NMC reported revenues of US$2.1 billion for the year ended 31 December 2018.

In April 2012, NMC was listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange. NMC is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.