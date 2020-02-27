Log in
NMC Health : Suspension of shares

02/27/2020 | 03:06am EST
Suspension of shares
Released 07:58 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3245E
NMC Health Plc
27 February 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

27 February 2020

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED IN ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO. 596/2014 ('MAR'). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

NMC HEALTH PLC

('NMC' or the 'Company')

Suspension of shares

The board of NMC announces that the FCA has agreed to its request under Chapter 5 of the Listing for the temporary suspension of its shares to ensure the smooth operation of the market. The company is focused on providing additional clarity to the market as to its financial position and to restoring its admission to trading. The company will continue to be bound by listing, transparency and disclosure rules.

The individual responsible for releasing this announcement is Simon Watkins, Group Company Secretary.

Enquiries:

NMC Health plc


Simon Watkins, Group Company Secretary

+44 (0) 203 205 7313

Asjad Yahya, Head of Investor Relations

+971 (0) 56 219 0975


FTI Consulting


Edward Bridges / Simon Conway / Victoria Foster Mitchell

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Shane Dolan

+971 (0)4 437 2100

About NMC Health

NMC is one of the leading private healthcare operators in the Gulf Cooperation Council ('GCC') with an international network of multi-specialty inpatient and outpatient clinics and hospitals, specialized maternity and fertility clinics, and long-term care homes hospitals across nineteen countries. NMC also ranks as one of the top two in-vitro fertilisation operators globally. The NMC Health group is recognised as a leading provider of long-term medical care in the UAE through its subsidiary ProVita. Pursing a selective international expansion programme since 2016, NMC has total capacity of 2,207 licensed beds across its network. Moreover, the recent formation of a joint venture with GOSI/Hassana Investment Company provides a solid platform for continued growth in the GCC region's largest healthcare market. The NMC Health group treated over 7.5 million patients in 2018. The NMC Health group is also a leading UAE supplier of products and consumables coming from healthcare related products. NMC reported revenues of US$2.1 billion for the year ended 31 December 2018.

In April 2012, NMC was listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange. NMC is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCFIFEDFEIDFII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Suspension of shares - RNS

Disclaimer

NMC Health plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:02:03 UTC
