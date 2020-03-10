NMC Health : Update on financial position

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 10 March 2020

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED IN ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO. 596/2014 ('MAR'). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

NMC Health plc

('NMC' or the 'Company')

Update on financial position

NMC announced on 2 March 2020 the appointment of Moelis and PwC to support the Company in its discussions with lenders and to assist in providing transparency with respect to its financial position.

The Board of NMC received an update on 10 March 2020 that the Group's debt position was materially above the last reported number as at 30 June 2019, and is currently estimated to be around $5 billion. The work on verifying this figure is ongoing.

In addition to $2.1 billion Group debt reported at 30 June 2019, the Company has identified over $2.7 billion in facilities that had previously not been disclosed to or approved by the Board.

NMC is continuing to work with its advisers to understand the exact nature and quantum of the undisclosed facilities. The Board believes that some proceeds may have been utilised for non-Group purposes.

NMC is fully focused on safeguarding its operational liquidity to continue funding existing operations throughout its various subsidiaries and recently successfully completed the payment of its February payroll.

At a time of increasing sensitivity towards the provision of public health care, NMC has reported a strong operating start to the year and has provided services in the months of January and February to over 900,000 outpatients, 24,000 inpatients and 1,700 maternity deliveries in the UAE.

The individual responsible for releasing this announcement is Simon Watkins, Group Company Secretary.

