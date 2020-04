The UAE-based company was placed into administration earlier this month, on the application of one of its biggest lenders, as NMC revised its debt position to $6.6 billion, well above earlier estimates.

NMC, which has also faced troubles over the shareholdings of its top investors, was booted from the UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index last week.

