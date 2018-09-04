NMDC : Date of closure of transfer books of NMDC Limited.

"Cf' l!1=f ft "fit ~~ts

,._C:_'<-1 500 0 28. Regd. Office: 'Khanij Bhavan' 10-3-311/A, Castle Hills , Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 0 28.

NMDC

~~~I Corporate Identity Number: L13100AP1958 GOI 001674

No. 18(1 )/2008- Sectt

4tfl September 20 18

The Manager,

Department of Corporate Services BSE Limited

25'h Floor, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400001

The Manager Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra, East, Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400051

The Manager,

The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited, 7, Lyons Range,

Kolkata - 700001

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Date of closure of transfer books of NMDC Limited

Ref: Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; Security ID: NMDC

In terms of Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requiremen ts) Regulations, 20 15, the Reg ister of Me mbers and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 201h September 2018 to 261h September 2018 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of e nsuing 601h Annua l General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be he ld on Wednesday the 26'h September 2018 at 11.30 a .m. at Hotel Marigold , Pe acock Ha ll, 7-1 -25, Greenlands, Begumpet, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500016.

You are requested to p lease take note of the sa me.

Thanking you

Yours faithfu lly, For NMDC Limited

~

A S Pardha Saradhi Company Secretary

~I Phones : 23538713-21 (9 Lines}, 23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax : +91 -40-23538711 ~-lf<;f ·1 E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in