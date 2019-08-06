Log in
NMDC Ltd    NMDC   INE584A01023

NMDC LTD

(NMDC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NMDC : Date of closure of transfer books of NMDC Limited​

0
08/06/2019 | 09:35am EDT

NMDC

l!if ~fr~ R=t~ts

NMDC Limited

(1'R'ff ~ CliT '31111) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

~ =CJJ~14~C1.....4: ·~ ~·. 10-3-311~. ~ ~. 1'fTffi"ij~. '~~G..,..x=1ti=IG-500

028.

Regd. Office: 'KhanijBhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500

028.

~~~I Corporate Identity Number: L13100AP1958 GOI 001674

No. 18 (1)/2019- Sectt

The Manager,

Department of Corporate Services SSE limited

25'hFloor, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai, Maharashtra~ 400001

The Manager,

The Calcutta Stoc k Exc hange limited,

7, Lyons Range,

Kolkata - 700001

6th August 2019

The Manager

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exc hange Plaza, C-1,Slock G,

Sandra Kurla Complex Sandra, East,

Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400051

Dear

Sir

/Madam,

Sub:

Ref: and

Date of closure of transfer books of NMDC Limited

Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201 5; Security ID: NMDC

In terms of

Reg ulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing

Obligatio ns and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201 5, the Register of Members

a nd Share Transfer Books of th e Company will remain closed from 24 h August 2019 to

30 h August 2019

1

Annua l General

(both days inclusive) for the purpose of ensuing 61st

1

Meeting of

the

1

August 20 19 at

Company scheduled to be held on Friday the 30 h

1130 hours

a t Tril lion

Ball Room. The Park Hotel, 22, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda,

Hyderabad - 500082,

Telangana.

You

are

requested to

p lease

take

no

t

e

of

th

e

same.

Thanking you Yours faithfully,

For NMDC Limited

kt!~aradhi

Company

Secretary

~I

Phones : 23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767

l);cm I Fax: +91-40-23538711

~-~I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website

: www.nmdc.co.in

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 13:34:03 UTC
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 129 B
EBIT 2020 59 365 M
Net income 2020 41 795 M
Finance 2020 36 578 M
Yield 2020 5,39%
P/E ratio 2020 7,53x
P/E ratio 2021 7,74x
EV / Sales2020 2,21x
EV / Sales2021 1,91x
Capitalization 321 B
Chart NMDC LTD
Duration : Period :
NMDC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NMDC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 127,86  INR
Last Close Price 101,85  INR
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
N. Baijendra Kumar Chairman & Managing Director
Amitava Mukherjee Finance Director
Narendra Kumar Nanda Director & Technical Director
T. M. Balaji General Manager-Information Technology
Pradip Kumar Satpathy Director & Production Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NMDC LTD8.93%4 407
VALE-6.20%59 849
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED82.34%14 793
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.52.93%9 010
FERREXPO PLC20.22%1 668
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 407
