|
NMDC : Date of closure of transfer books of NMDC Limited
08/06/2019 | 09:35am EDT
|
l!if ~fr~ R=t~ts
|
|
NMDC Limited
|
|
(1'R'ff ~ CliT '31111) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)
|
|
~ =CJJ~14~C1.....4: ·~ ~·. 10-3-311~. ~ ~. 1'fTffi"ij~. '~~G..,..x=1ti=IG-500
|
028.
|
Regd. Office: 'KhanijBhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500
|
028.
|
~~~I Corporate Identity Number: L13100AP1958 GOI 001674
|
No. 18 (1)/2019- Sectt
The Manager,
Department of Corporate Services SSE limited
25'hFloor, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai, Maharashtra~ 400001
The Manager,
The Calcutta Stoc k Exc hange limited,
7, Lyons Range,
Kolkata - 700001
6th August 2019
The Manager
Listing Department
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Exc hange Plaza, C-1,Slock G,
Sandra Kurla Complex Sandra, East,
Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400051
Date of closure of transfer books of NMDC Limited
Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201 5; Security ID: NMDC
|
In terms of
|
Reg ulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing
|
Obligatio ns and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201 5, the Register of Members
|
a nd Share Transfer Books of th e Company will remain closed from 24 h August 2019 to
|
30 h August 2019
|
|
1
|
Annua l General
|
(both days inclusive) for the purpose of ensuing 61st
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Meeting of
|
the
|
|
1
|
August 20 19 at
|
Company scheduled to be held on Friday the 30 h
|
1130 hours
|
a t Tril lion
|
Ball Room. The Park Hotel, 22, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda,
|
Hyderabad - 500082,
|
Telangana.
|
Thanking you Yours faithfully,
For NMDC Limited
kt!~aradhi
|
Phones : 23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767
|
l);cm I Fax: +91-40-23538711
|
~-~I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website
|
: www.nmdc.co.in
Disclaimer
NMDC Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 13:34:03 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|129 B
|EBIT 2020
|59 365 M
|Net income 2020
|41 795 M
|Finance 2020
|36 578 M
|Yield 2020
|5,39%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|7,53x
|P/E ratio 2021
|7,74x
|EV / Sales2020
|2,21x
|EV / Sales2021
|1,91x
|Capitalization
|321 B
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NMDC LTD
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Average target price
|
127,86 INR
|Last Close Price
|
101,85 INR
|Spread / Highest target
|
64,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
25,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
8,98%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|NMDC LTD
|8.93%
|4 407