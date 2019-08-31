NMDC : Details of Voting Results of 61st Annual General Meeting of NMDC Limited held on 30th August 2019​

Total number of shareholders on record date i.e., on 23/08/2019
No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or th rough proxy: Promoters and Promoter Group: Public: No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing Promoters and Promoter Group:
Public:
Deta ils of Voting Resu lts
30/08/2019 242963 396 1 395
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
ORDINARY
BUSINESS
Agenda Item No. (1) Directors',Statutory
To receive, consider and Auditor and Comptroller
adopt the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Auditor General of India thereon.
and
Consolidated)
of
the
Company
for
the
financial year ended 31st March 2019 and the
re
ports
of
the
Board
of
Resolution required: (Ordinary/ Special)
Whether
promoter/ promoter group are
interested in the agenda/resolution?
Ordinary Resolution No
Category
Mode of Voting
No. of shares.
No. of vot es
% of Votes Polled on
% of Votes in favour on
% of Votes against on
No. of Votes -
in
No. of Votes -
held {1)
polled (2)
outstanding shares
votes polled
votes polled
favour (4)
against (S)
3)=[(2)/( 1)]* 100
(6)=[(4)/( 2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2))*100
PROMOTER AND PROMOTER GROUP
PUBLIC-INSTITUTIONS
E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total: E-Voting Poll
Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total: E-Voting Poll
0
0.00000
0
0
0.00000
0 .00000
2213035712
100.00000
2213035712
0
100.00000
0.00000
0
0.00000
0
0
0.00000
0.00000
2213035712
22
13035712
100.00000
2213035712
0
100.00000
0.00000
599851603
85.56000
599851603
0
100 .00000
0.00000
0
0.00000
0
0
0.00000
0.00000
0
0.00000
0
0
0.00000
0.00000
701121860
599851603
85.55597
599851603
0
100.00000
0.00000
10025884
6.79000
10024974
910
99.99000
0.01000
16312
0.01000
16212
100
99.39000
0.61000
-
PUBLIC-NON
~
-',~
.'.·o - -;
'Bil
"-
··y-o
~
~'
·....J
~
,
~v
f°u
1
~
>S9
~ :z:
·.
~-~
INSTITUTIONS
Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total:
-
0
0.00000
0
0
0.00000
0.00000
147692087
10042196
6.79941
10041186
1010
99.98994
0.01006
3061849659
2822929511
92.19687
2822928501
1010
99.99996
0.00004
1
--
-
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.