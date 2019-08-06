|
NMDC : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings
08/06/2019 | 09:35am EDT
|
~l!l'it~ R:t~ts
|
|
NMDC Limited
|
|
(~ ~ iffT RPI) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)
|
|
~ c'61l!C'lll:·~ ~', 10-3-311~. ~ ~. ~ ~. ~G'l!ltllG-500
|
028.
|
Regd. Office: 'KhanijBhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.
|
~~~I Corporate Identity Number: L13100AP1958 GOI 001674
|
|
1.
|
The BSE
|
Limited
|
|
2.
|
|
Phiroze
|
Jeejeebhoy
|
Towers,
|
|
Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001
|
3.
|
The Calcutta
|
Stock
|
Exchange
|
|
Limited,
|
7,
|
Lyons
|
Range,
|
|
Kolkata - 700001
|
National Stock Exchange of India
Exc hange Plaza, C-1 , Block G,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
|
Sub: Intimation
|
Regulation 30
|
of
|
2015
|
of Schedule of Analyst I SEBI (Listing Obligations and
Institutional Investor Meetings under Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Regulations, 20 15, we hereby the Company is scheduled as
|
SEBI (Listing
|
inform
|
that
|
under:
|
ons and Disclosure Requirements) Institutional Investor meetings with
|
Co-Ordinator /Organizer
|
Emkay
|
Global
|
Financial
|
Services Ltd.
|
Type of meetings Conference Call
Thanking you Yours faithfully, For NMDC Limited
Phones: 23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax: +91-40-23538711t-~ I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in
Disclaimer
NMDC Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 13:34:03 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|129 B
|EBIT 2020
|59 365 M
|Net income 2020
|41 795 M
|Finance 2020
|36 578 M
|Yield 2020
|5,39%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|7,53x
|P/E ratio 2021
|7,74x
|EV / Sales2020
|2,21x
|EV / Sales2021
|1,91x
|Capitalization
|321 B
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NMDC LTD
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Average target price
|
127,86 INR
|Last Close Price
|
101,85 INR
|Spread / Highest target
|
64,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
25,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
8,98%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|NMDC LTD
|8.93%
|4 407