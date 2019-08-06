Log in
NMDC LTD

(NMDC)
NMDC : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings​

08/06/2019 | 09:35am EDT

NMDC

~l!l'it~ R:t~ts

NMDC Limited

(~ ~ iffT RPI) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

~ c'61l!C'lll:·~ ~', 10-3-311~. ~ ~. ~ ~. ~G'l!ltllG-500

028.

Regd. Office: 'KhanijBhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.

~~~I Corporate Identity Number: L13100AP1958 GOI 001674

No.

18(1

)/2019

-Sectt

6'hAug

us

t

20 19

1.

The BSE

Limited

2.

Phiroze

Jeejeebhoy

Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

3.

The Calcutta

Stock

Exchange

Limited,

7,

Lyons

Range,

Kolkata - 700001

National Stock Exchange of India

Exc hange Plaza, C-1 , Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Ltd.

,

Dear

Sir

I

Madam,

Sub: Intimation

Regulation 30

of

2015

of Schedule of Analyst I SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Institutional Investor Meetings under Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

Ref:

NSE

Symbol:

NMDC;

BSE

Scrip

Code:

526371

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Regulations, 20 15, we hereby the Company is scheduled as

SEBI (Listing

inform

that

under:

Obligati Analyst I

ons and Disclosure Requirements) Institutional Investor meetings with

Date 07-08-20

19

Co-Ordinator /Organizer

Emkay

Global

Financial

Services Ltd.

VENUE Mumbai

Type of meetings Conference Call

Th

is

is

for

your information

and

records.

Thanking you Yours faithfully, For NMDC Limited

~Je A S Pardha

. Sa

radhi

Company

Se

c retary

~I

Phones: 23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax: +91-40-23538711t-~ I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 13:34:03 UTC
