NMDC : Intimation of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of NMDC Limited (the “Company”) on 8th January 2019 and Closure of Trading Window.

No. 18( 1)/2008- Sectt

The Manager,

Department of Corporate Services BSE Limited

25th Floor, P J Towers. Dalal Street. Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400001

The Manager,

The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited , 7, Lyons Rang e,

Kolkata - 700001

Dear Sir I Madam.

The Manager Listing Department

1st January 2019

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra. East, Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400051

Sub: Intimation of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of NMDC Limited (the "Company") on 8th January 2019 and Closure of Trading Window- Reg

Stock Code: NSE: NMDC; BSE: 526371

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations , 2015, as amended. and other applicable provisions of law, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 8th January 2019, inter-alia, to consider the proposal for Buy-Back of the fully paid-up equity shares o f th e Company.

In pursuance of the Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in dealing w ith Securities of NMDC Limited, the trading window for trading in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from 2nd January 20 19 to 10'h January 2019 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting.

You are requested to please take a note of the same.

Thanking you

Yours fa ithfully, For NMDC Limited

A~'Saradhi

Company Secretary

