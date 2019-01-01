Log in
NMDC : Intimation of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of NMDC Limited (the "Company") on 8th January 2019 and Closure of Trading Window.

01/01/2019 | 01:29pm CET

lf' ~ tt ~ ~Pf~s

NMDC Limited

(~ ~ C6T 'Ja'lf) (A GOVT. OF !NOIA ENTERPRISE)

~ <61'4~cl'4 : ·~ ~', 10-3-311/'!, ~ ~. ~ 'tq;, ~~G""''<,,..,l""'~i'""'G- 500 028. Regd. Office: 'Khanij Bhavan' 10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.

NMDC

~~ msm I Corporate Identity Number: L1 3 100AP1958 GOI 001674

No. 18( 1)/2008- Sectt

The Manager,

Department of Corporate Services BSE Limited

25th Floor, P J Towers. Dalal Street. Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400001

The Manager,

The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited , 7, Lyons Rang e,

Kolkata - 700001

Dear Sir I Madam.

The Manager Listing Department

1st January 2019

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra. East, Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400051

Sub: Intimation of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of NMDC Limited (the "Company") on 8th January 2019 and Closure of Trading Window- Reg

Stock Code: NSE: NMDC; BSE: 526371

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations , 2015, as amended. and other applicable provisions of law, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 8th January 2019, inter-alia, to consider the proposal for Buy-Back of the fully paid-up equity shares o f th e Company.

In pursuance of the Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in dealing w ith Securities of NMDC Limited, the trading window for trading in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from 2nd January 20 19 to 10'h January 2019 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting.

You are requested to please take a note of the same.

Thanking you

Yours fa ithfully, For NMDC Limited

A~'Saradhi

Company Secretary

~I Phones: 23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax: +91-40-23538711 "t-l){;f I E-mail :hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 12:28:03 UTC
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 119 B
EBIT 2019 67 300 M
Net income 2019 42 106 M
Finance 2019 48 018 M
Yield 2019 5,40%
P/E ratio 2019 7,59
P/E ratio 2020 7,67
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capitalization 306 B
Chart NMDC LTD
Duration : Period :
NMDC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NMDC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 129  INR
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
N. Baijendra Kumar Chairman & Managing Director
Amitava Mukherjee Finance Director
Narendra Kumar Nanda Director & Technical Director
T. M. Balaji General Manager-Information Technology
Pradip Kumar Satpathy Director & Production Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NMDC LTD-29.82%4 395
VALE26.97%69 454
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-14.14%9 113
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.0.00%6 260
FERREXPO PLC-33.59%1 435
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION0.00%1 124
