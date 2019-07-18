|
NMDC : Press Release on “Donimalai Iron Ore Mine of NMDC to Resume Operations”
07/18/2019 | 06:15am EDT
|
1ff ~ ft
|
~ R=t n:.ts
|
N MDC
|
Limited
|
(~ ~ Clil 'JUI{) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)
|
~ 4itllW l : ·~ '1110-3-311/1:!,~ ~. ~ icn, ~C::'500 028.
|
Regd. Office: 'Khanij Bhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.
|
~~~ /Corporate Identity Number : L1 3100AP1 958 GOI 001674
|
|
17.07.2019
|
PRESS RELEASE
|
Donimalai Iron Ore Mine of NMDC to Resume Operations
|
After closure of Donimalai Iron Ore Mine for more than eight (8) months, NMDC
|
is set to resume operations in accordance with the Hon'ble High Court of
|
Karnataka decision.
|
|
NMDC has approached Government of Karnataka to facil itate execution of
|
lease deed and resumption of operations at Donimalai Mine. The resumption of
|
mining at Donimalai would avoid further loss to National and State Exchequer
|
apart from providing the much needed iron ore to the steel industry for the
|
development of the State.
|
|
Though , it had been a long wait for NMDC , this news has brought in lot of
|
cheers especially to Steelmakers
|
of Karnataka , Investors, Mining Fraternity,
|
Customers and employees who
|
have been eagerly waiting for this, said
|
Shri N. Baijendra Kumar, IAS, CMD.
|
He also expressed his gratitude for all the co-operation extended by Ministry of
|
Steel , Government of Karnataka, Legal Bodies and particularly all stakeholders
|
for having faith on NMDC at all times.
|
PHONES : 23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax : +91-40-23538711,
|
~-l)(;i I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in
|
~ / Website : www.nmdc.co.in
Disclaimer
NMDC Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 10:14:03 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|134 B
|EBIT 2020
|58 712 M
|Net income 2020
|42 132 M
|Finance 2020
|36 578 M
|Yield 2020
|5,35%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|8,26x
|P/E ratio 2021
|8,91x
|EV / Sales2020
|2,34x
|EV / Sales2021
|1,54x
|Capitalization
|349 B
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NMDC LTD
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Average target price
|
127,86 INR
|Last Close Price
|
114,00 INR
|Spread / Highest target
|
47,4%
|Spread / Average Target
|
12,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-2,63%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|NMDC LTD
|17.71%
|5 071