NMDC : Press Release on “Donimalai Iron Ore Mine of NMDC to Resume Operations” ​

After closure of Donimalai Iron Ore Mine for more than eight (8) months, NMDC

is set to resume operations in accordance with the Hon'ble High Court of

NMDC has approached Government of Karnataka to facil itate execution of

lease deed and resumption of operations at Donimalai Mine. The resumption of

mining at Donimalai would avoid further loss to National and State Exchequer

apart from providing the much needed iron ore to the steel industry for the