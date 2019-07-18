Log in
NMDC : Press Release on "Donimalai Iron Ore Mine of NMDC to Resume Operations" ​

07/18/2019 | 06:15am EDT

NMDC

1ff ~ ft

~ R=t n:.ts

N MDC

Limited

(~ ~ Clil 'JUI{) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

~ 4itllW l : ·~ '1110-3-311/1:!,~ ~. ~ icn, ~C::'500 028.

Regd. Office: 'Khanij Bhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.

~~~ /Corporate Identity Number : L1 3100AP1 958 GOI 001674

17.07.2019

PRESS RELEASE

Donimalai Iron Ore Mine of NMDC to Resume Operations

After closure of Donimalai Iron Ore Mine for more than eight (8) months, NMDC

is set to resume operations in accordance with the Hon'ble High Court of

Karnataka decision.

NMDC has approached Government of Karnataka to facil itate execution of

lease deed and resumption of operations at Donimalai Mine. The resumption of

mining at Donimalai would avoid further loss to National and State Exchequer

apart from providing the much needed iron ore to the steel industry for the

development of the State.

Though , it had been a long wait for NMDC , this news has brought in lot of

cheers especially to Steelmakers

of Karnataka , Investors, Mining Fraternity,

Customers and employees who

have been eagerly waiting for this, said

Shri N. Baijendra Kumar, IAS, CMD.

He also expressed his gratitude for all the co-operation extended by Ministry of

Steel , Government of Karnataka, Legal Bodies and particularly all stakeholders

for having faith on NMDC at all times.

~

I

PHONES : 23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax : +91-40-23538711,

~-l)(;i I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in

~ / Website : www.nmdc.co.in

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 10:14:03 UTC
