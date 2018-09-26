NMDC : Proceedings of 60th Annual General Meeting of NMDC Limited held on 26th September 2018

~~tr~ R;tPt~s

Sub: Proceedings of 60th Annual General Meeting of NMDC Limited held on 26th September 2018

September 2018

Ref: Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

The 60th Annua l General M eeting of NMDC Limited was held on Wednesday t he 26th September 2018 at 11.30 a.m. at Hotel Ma ri gold, Peacock Hall, 7- 1-25, Greenlands, Begumpet, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500016.

Please find attac hed the proceedings of 60th Annual General Meeting pursuant to Regul ation 30 of the Secu riti es and Exchange Board of Ind ia (Li sting Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regu lations, 2015.

Proceedings of the 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NMDC Limited held on Wednesday the 26th September 2018 at 1130hrs at Hotel Marigold, Peacock Hall, 7-1-25, Greenlands, Begumpet, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500016.

Company Secretary welcomed the Shareholders, Directors and Statutory Auditors to the 60th AGM of th e Company.

II) Shri. N. Baijendra Kumar, IAS, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Compa ny chaired the proceedings of the meeting.

Ill) Company Secretary co nfirmed the presence of requisite quorum and thereafter Chairman-cum-Managing Director declared meeting to be in order. Total 392 members (including 4 proxies) attended the meeting.

IV) Company Secretary introduced CMD and Directors to the Shareholders.

V) Company Secretary announced receipt of nomination of President of India.

VI) Company Secretary informed to Shareholders about availability of the Registers of Directors and KMP and their Shareholding, Register of Contracts and other related documents for inspection.

VII) With the permission of the Shareholders, Annual Report including Notice of 60th AGM of the Company, the Reports of Board of Directors', Statutory Auditors' and C&AG was taken as read.

VII I) The Chairman delivered his Speech.

Company Secretary informed Shareholders that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and the Companies Act, 2013 the Company had provided remote e-voting facility to the members as on the cut-off date i.e. 19th September 2018 for a period of 4 days from zznd September 2018 at 1000 hrs to 25th September 2018 at 1700 hrs to enable them to cast their vote electronica lly on the items mentioned in the Notice of AGM . D. Hanumanta Raju & Co ., Company Secretaries had been appointed as the Scrutinizer for the purpose of remote e-voting and physical voting process.

The Shareholders were informed that the Company had arranged for voting through ba ll ot paper at the meeting. With the permission of the Chairman-cum - Managing Director, voting through ballot paper commenced.

It was informed that the combined result of the voting through ballot paper and remote e-voting along with the Scrutin izer's Report shall be placed on the website of the Company and on the website of NSDL and also will be communicated to the Stock Exchanges.

The resolutions related to following items of business, as per the Notice of 60th AGM, were transacted at the meeting: -

A) ORDINARY BUSINESS:

(1) To rece ive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended 31 st March 2018 and the reports of the Board of Directors', Statutory Auditor and Comptrol ler and Auditor General of India thereon . (Ordinary Resolution)

(2) To confirm the payment of Interim dividend of Rs. 4.30 ps per equity share of Re. 1.00 each for the finan cial year 20 17-18. (Ordinary Resolution)

(3) To appoint a Director in place of Dr. T.R.K. Rao (D IN : 01312449), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment as Director (Commercial) of the Company. (Ordinary Resolution)

(4) To appoint a Director in place of Shri P.K. Satpathy, (DIN: 07036432), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re - appointment as Director (Production) of the Company. (Ordinary Resolution)

(5) To authorize the Board to fi x remuneration of the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2018-19. (Ordinary Resolution)

B) SPECIAL BUSINESS:

XIII) The Chairman-cum-Managing Director invited queries on the resolutions and general working of the Company and were suitably replied.

XIV) Company Secretary informed that the resolutions, if approved by the Shareholders, shall be considered as passed effective today i.e., 26th September 2018.

XV) Chairman-cum-Managing Director declared the meeting closed.

XVI) Company Secretary proposed a vote of thanks to the Chair.

XVII) The meeting concluded at 1325 hrs.