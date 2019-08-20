Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  NMDC Ltd    NMDC   INE584A01023

NMDC LTD

(NMDC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NMDC : Withdrawal of letter dated 02.11.2018 and Corrigendum dated 15.11.2018 reg extension of Mining lease period of ML. No. 2396 of the NMDC Ltd., as per Section 8A(8) of the MMDR (Amendment) Act, 2015

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 07:07am EDT

NMDC

~ l!if it ~ R=I~=ts

NMDC Limited

(1fl«f ~ CffT '3"all) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

~ Clii·~ '11cR', 10-3-311~.'<>~. lfRlTij tq;, ~C:'<>

- 500

028 .

Regd. Office : 'KhanijBhavan'10-3-311/A. Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500

028 .

m ~~ I Corporate Identity Number: L13100AP1958 GOI 001674

No. 18( l )/20 19- Sectt

1.

The BSE

Limited

Phiroze

Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

3. The Calcutta Stock Exchange

Limited,

7, Lyons Range,

Kolkata - 700001

201h August 2019

2.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Dear

Sir

I

Madam

,

Sub: Withdrawal of letter dated 02.11.2018

and Corrigendum dated

15.11.2018 reg

extension of Mining lease period of ML.

No. 2396 of the NMDC Ltd., as per Section

8A(8) of the MMDR (Amendment) Act, 2015

Ref: Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations

and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; Security ID: NMDC

Government of Karnataka vide its letter No. Cl 78 MMM 2016 dated

17.08.2019

has,

inter-alia, communicated

that they have withdrawn the approval

a ccorded

vide

letter no. Cl 78 MMM 2016

dated 02.11.2018 and Corrigend um dated 15.11.2018 to

extend the mining lease period of NMDC Ltd., bearing ML. No. 2396 at Donimal~i and

auction the said block.

In this regard. the Company has filed Revision Application against the State

Governm ent of Karnataka'sabove said order w ith Ministry of Mines,

Government of

India and the hearing is fixed on 21.08.20 19.

The Company has dated 17.08.20 19 I

also requested the Governm keep it in abeyance.

ent

of

Karnataka

to

wi

th

draw

its letter

Please

ta

ke

note

of

the

above

information.

Thanking

you

Yours faithfully,

For NMDC Limited

B. P. Dubey Joint Company Secretary

~I

Phones: 23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767

~I Fax: +91-40-23538711

't-1fR I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website

: www.nmdc.co.in

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 11:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NMDC LTD
07:07aNMDC : Withdrawal of letter dated 02.11.2018 and Corrigendum dated 15.11.2018 re..
PU
08/13NMDC : Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the first quart..
PU
08/07NMDC : Newspaper Publication - Notice of 61st Annual General Meeting, Book Closu..
PU
08/06NMDC : Date of closure of transfer books of NMDC Limited​
PU
08/06NMDC : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings​..
PU
07/18NMDC : Press Release on “Donimalai Iron Ore Mine of NMDC to Resume Operati..
PU
07/17NMDC : Donimalai mine lease - Reg
PU
07/12EXCLUSIVE : India aims to raise $47 billion from stake sales in state firms over..
RE
06/20NMDC : Disclosures of related party transactions on a consolidated basis for the..
PU
05/30NMDC : State-owned NMDC's profit up 22 pc at Rs 4,642 crore in FY 19
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 129 B
EBIT 2020 65 588 M
Net income 2020 44 418 M
Finance 2020 39 974 M
Yield 2020 6,22%
P/E ratio 2020 6,98x
P/E ratio 2021 8,00x
EV / Sales2020 2,10x
EV / Sales2021 1,92x
Capitalization 312 B
Chart NMDC LTD
Duration : Period :
NMDC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NMDC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 124,71  INR
Last Close Price 101,90  INR
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
N. Baijendra Kumar Chairman & Managing Director
Amitava Mukherjee Finance Director
Narendra Kumar Nanda Director & Technical Director
T. M. Balaji General Manager-Information Technology
Pradip Kumar Satpathy Director & Production Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NMDC LTD6.20%4 360
VALE-14.33%55 533
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED82.82%15 967
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.52.85%8 713
FERREXPO PLC12.51%1 560
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group