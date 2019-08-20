NMDC : Withdrawal of letter dated 02.11.2018 and Corrigendum dated 15.11.2018 reg extension of Mining lease period of ML. No. 2396 of the NMDC Ltd., as per Section 8A(8) of the MMDR (Amendment) Act, 2015
08/20/2019 | 07:07am EDT
NMDC Limited
(1fl«f ~ CffT '3"all) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)
Regd. Office : 'KhanijBhavan'
10-3-311/A. Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500
m ~~ I Corporate Identity Number: L13100AP1958 GOI 001674
No. 18( l )/20 19- Sectt
The BSE
3. The Calcutta Stock Exchange
201h
August 2019
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Sub: Withdrawal of letter dated 02.11.2018
and Corrigendum dated
15.11.2018 reg
extension of Mining lease period of ML.
No. 2396 of the NMDC Ltd., as per Section
8A(8) of the MMDR (Amendment) Act, 2015
Ref: Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations
and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; Security ID: NMDC
Government of Karnataka vide its letter No. Cl
78 MMM 2016 dated
17.08.2019
has,
inter-alia, communicated
that they have withdrawn the approval
a ccorded
vide
letter no.
Cl 78 MMM 2016
dated
02.11.2018 and Corrigend um dated 15.11.2018 to
extend the mining lease period of NMDC Ltd., bearing
ML. No. 2396 at Donimal~i and
auction the said block.
In this regard. the Company has filed Revision Application against the State
Governm ent of Karnataka'sabove said order w ith Ministry of Mines,
Government of
India and the hearing is fixed on
21.08.20 19.
The Company has dated 17.08.20 19 I
also requested the Governm keep it in abeyance.
Yours faithfully,
For NMDC Limited
B. P. Dubey Joint Company Secretary
