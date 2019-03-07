Log in
NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference

0
03/07/2019

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) today announced that Adam Pollitzer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on March 12, 2019 at 4:00 pm Eastern Time.  The event is being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York and will be accessible via webcast by visiting https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/financials2019/94112263252.cfm or NMI’s website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/ events-and-presentations.

About NMI Holdings
NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417


National MI Logo 9in.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 317 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 155 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,06
P/E ratio 2020 8,81
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,20x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,27x
Capitalization 1 647 M
Managers
NameTitle
Claudia J. Merkle President & Chief Executive Officer
Bradley M. Shuster Executive Chairman
Patrick L. Mathis COO & EVP-Information Technology
Adam Pollitzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Nicholas Ondrejka Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NMI HOLDINGS INC38.88%1 647
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO GROUP OF CHINA17.31%62 772
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC11.45%9 648
MGIC INVESTMENT CORP.25.43%4 605
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC9.80%2 875
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP3.53%1 012
