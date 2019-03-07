NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) today announced that Adam Pollitzer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on March 12, 2019 at 4:00 pm Eastern Time. The event is being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York and will be accessible via webcast by visiting https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/financials2019/94112263252.cfm or NMI’s website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/ events-and-presentations.



About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

