NMI Holdings Inc

NMI HOLDINGS INC

(NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 1, 2019

04/10/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will report results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. 

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  The webcast will be available on the company's website, www.nationalmi.com, in the "Investor Relations" section.  The call also can be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S., or (914) 495-8578 for international callers using Conference ID: 9578094, or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

A replay of the webcast as well as the earnings press release and any supplemental information will be available on the company's website.  

About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default.  To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417

 

GlobeNewswire 2019
