National MI Certified as a Great Place to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), announced today that, for the fourth year in a row, it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work®.



Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership, and partners with FORTUNE to produce the annual FORTUNE "100 Best Companies to Work For®” list, as well as lists in several other categories. Only a small percentage of companies that take the company-wide trust index survey receive certification, according to Great Place to Work.

“Our people play a vital role in our success, and we are excited to again be recognized as a Great Place to Work,” said National MI CEO Claudia Merkle. “Since our founding, we have focused on creating a strong corporate culture where people can grow in their careers and are energized to go the extra mile for our customers and their borrowers, our shareholders and each other.”

The Great Place to Work recognition is primarily based on feedback from National MI’s employees. A summary of these ratings can be found on Great Place to Work's website .

“We are delighted to receive this recognition from Great Place to Work,” said Mary Lee Sharp, National MI’s chief human resources officer. “At National MI, our people can embrace the mission of helping Americans achieve the dream of home ownership. They also learn and grow in a dynamic environment and enjoy competitive benefits and perks.”

In the survey, National MI’s employees gave particularly high marks in the following areas:

When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

Management is honest and ethical in its business practices

National MI’s customers would rate the service the company delivers as "excellent”

National MI celebrates special events

The recognition as a Great Place to Work caps a noteworthy year for National MI, in which the company delivered record financial results and celebrated standout success in customer development, portfolio growth, risk management and financial performance.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize homeownership, while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

