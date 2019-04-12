Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NMI Holdings Inc    NMIH

NMI HOLDINGS INC

(NMIH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National MI Certified as a Great Place to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), announced today that, for the fourth year in a row, it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership, and partners with FORTUNE to produce the annual FORTUNE "100 Best Companies to Work For®” list, as well as lists in several other categories. Only a small percentage of companies that take the company-wide trust index survey receive certification, according to Great Place to Work.

“Our people play a vital role in our success, and we are excited to again be recognized as a Great Place to Work,” said National MI CEO Claudia Merkle.  “Since our founding, we have focused on creating a strong corporate culture where people can grow in their careers and are energized to go the extra mile for our customers and their borrowers, our shareholders and each other.”

The Great Place to Work recognition is primarily based on feedback from National MI’s employees.   A summary of these ratings can be found on Great Place to Work's website.  

“We are delighted to receive this recognition from Great Place to Work,” said Mary Lee Sharp, National MI’s chief human resources officer.  “At National MI, our people can embrace the mission of helping Americans achieve the dream of home ownership. They also learn and grow in a dynamic environment and enjoy competitive benefits and perks.”

In the survey, National MI’s employees gave particularly high marks in the following areas:

  • When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome
  • Management is honest and ethical in its business practices
  • National MI’s customers would rate the service the company delivers as "excellent”
  • National MI celebrates special events

The recognition as a Great Place to Work caps a noteworthy year for National MI, in which the company delivered record financial results and celebrated standout success in customer development, portfolio growth, risk management and financial performance. 

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize homeownership, while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Press Contact
Mary McGarity
Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations
(203) 260-5476
MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com 
(510) 788-8417

National MI Logo 9in.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NMI HOLDINGS INC
02:01pNational MI Certified as a Great Place to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year
GL
04/10NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 1,..
GL
04/09NMI : Nominates Lynn S. McCreary to Board of Directors
AQ
04/08NMI Holdings, Inc. Nominates Lynn S. McCreary to Board of Directors
GL
04/04NMI : National MI Joins NAMB+ as an Endorsed Provider
AQ
04/03NMI : National MI Joins NAMB+ as an Endorsed Provider
AQ
03/12National MI Integrates with LendingPad LOS
GL
03/07NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Financial Instit..
GL
02/14NMI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
02/12NMI HOLDINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 318 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 155 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,05
P/E ratio 2020 9,59
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,69x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,67x
Capitalization 1 808 M
Chart NMI HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
NMI Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NMI HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,3 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudia J. Merkle President & Chief Executive Officer
Bradley M. Shuster Executive Chairman
Patrick L. Mathis COO & EVP-Information Technology
Adam Pollitzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Nicholas Ondrejka Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NMI HOLDINGS INC51.32%1 808
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO GROUP OF CHINA4.81%53 563
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC22.74%10 625
MGIC INVESTMENT CORP.31.93%4 912
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC1.19%2 664
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP6.18%1 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About