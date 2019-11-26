Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  NN Group N.V.    NN   NL0010773842

NN GROUP N.V.

(NN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NN N : Michal Hucal appointed CEO of NN Hungary as of 1 January 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 08:13am EST
Michal Hucal appointed CEO of NN Hungary as of 1 January 2020

Michał Hucał will be appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NN Hungary, effective 1 January 2020, subject to regulatory approval. He will succeed Imre Sztano who will be appointed Chief Digital Officer Insurance International as of 1 February.

Michał will join NN Hungary from Nationale-Nederlanden Poland where he has held the position of Chief Commercial Sales Officer since 2018. In this role, he is responsible for the non-life business line in Poland as well as the digital insurance sales channel. Prior to joining NN, Michał held various senior management roles with Alior Bank in Poland. As CEO of NN Hungary, Michał will focus on continuing our growth in the local market.

NN Group in Hungary

We established our market presence in Hungary in 1991 and offer Life Insurance and Health Insurance.

Disclaimer

NN Group NV published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 13:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NN GROUP N.V.
08:13aNN N : Michal Hucal appointed CEO of NN Hungary as of 1 January 2020
PU
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/14Walt Disney soars while Cisco disappoints
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/14Dutch insurer NN Group's third-quarter core profit stable
RE
11/14NN GROUP N.V. : 3rd quarter results
CO
11/14NN GROUP N.V. : Slide show Q3 results
CO
11/11NN GROUP N.V. : quaterly earnings release
11/06NN N : recognised as best life insurer in Czech Republic
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 14 431 M
EBIT 2019 1 956 M
Net income 2019 1 824 M
Debt 2019 1 909 M
Yield 2019 5,85%
P/E ratio 2019 6,46x
P/E ratio 2020 8,05x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 11 658 M
Chart NN GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
NN Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NN GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 39,56  €
Last Close Price 34,80  €
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Knibbe Chief Executive Officer
David Cole Chairman-Supervisory Board
Delfin Rueda Arroyo Chief Financial Officer
Heijo Hauser Member-Supervisory Board
Hans Schoen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NN GROUP N.V.0.00%12 833
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.32.60%231 113
AIA GROUP LIMITED23.23%123 297
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED23.64%117 623
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.22.86%41 369
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.63%38 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group