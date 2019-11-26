NN N : Michal Hucal appointed CEO of NN Hungary as of 1 January 2020

Michal Hucal appointed CEO of NN Hungary as of 1 January 2020

Michał Hucał will be appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NN Hungary, effective 1 January 2020, subject to regulatory approval. He will succeed Imre Sztano who will be appointed Chief Digital Officer Insurance International as of 1 February.

Michał will join NN Hungary from Nationale-Nederlanden Poland where he has held the position of Chief Commercial Sales Officer since 2018. In this role, he is responsible for the non-life business line in Poland as well as the digital insurance sales channel. Prior to joining NN, Michał held various senior management roles with Alior Bank in Poland. As CEO of NN Hungary, Michał will focus on continuing our growth in the local market.

NN Group in Hungary

We established our market presence in Hungary in 1991 and offer Life Insurance and Health Insurance.