NN N : recognised as best life insurer in Czech Republic

NN recognised as best life insurer in Czech Republic

The winners of the Best Bank / Best Insurance Company ranking by Hospodářské noviny in all categories. Second from left: Maurick Schellekens, CEO of NN Czech Republic.

NN has been recognised as the best life insurance company on the Czech market by Hospodářské noviny, a business-oriented Czech newspaper. The prestigious 'Best Insurance Company' ranking by Hospodářské noviny, rates all banks and insurance companies with a valid license operating on the Czech market. The quality of the financial services companies is evaluated based on publicly available company data, such as annual reports, company web pages and product offerings, and mystery shopper tests, such as calls and emails. This is the 11th year that the ranking has been carried out, which each year draws the attention of financial professionals and the public.

The 'Best' recognition goes to companies that offer high-quality products and services, communicate well and generate sound financial results to support their stability and sustainability.