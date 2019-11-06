Log in
NN GROUP N.V.

(NN)
11/06 03:15:02 am
35.295 EUR   +0.10%
02:37aNN N : recognised as best life insurer in Czech Republic
PU
10/22FAGRON : Disclosure of received notifications
AQ
10/15NN N : When was the last time you had a difficult conversation?
PU
NN N : recognised as best life insurer in Czech Republic

11/06/2019 | 02:37am EST
NN recognised as best life insurer in Czech Republic

The winners of the Best Bank / Best Insurance Company ranking by Hospodářské noviny in all categories. Second from left: Maurick Schellekens, CEO of NN Czech Republic.

NN has been recognised as the best life insurance company on the Czech market by Hospodářské noviny, a business-oriented Czech newspaper. The prestigious 'Best Insurance Company' ranking by Hospodářské noviny, rates all banks and insurance companies with a valid license operating on the Czech market. The quality of the financial services companies is evaluated based on publicly available company data, such as annual reports, company web pages and product offerings, and mystery shopper tests, such as calls and emails. This is the 11th year that the ranking has been carried out, which each year draws the attention of financial professionals and the public.

The 'Best' recognition goes to companies that offer high-quality products and services, communicate well and generate sound financial results to support their stability and sustainability.

Disclaimer

NN Group NV published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 07:34:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 13 535 M
EBIT 2019 1 824 M
Net income 2019 1 632 M
Debt 2019 1 909 M
Yield 2019 5,77%
P/E ratio 2019 6,89x
P/E ratio 2020 8,02x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 11 812 M
Chart NN GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
NN Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NN GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 39,79  €
Last Close Price 35,26  €
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Knibbe Chief Executive Officer
David Cole Chairman-Supervisory Board
Delfin Rueda Arroyo Chief Financial Officer
Heijo Hauser Member-Supervisory Board
Hans Schoen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NN GROUP N.V.1.32%13 075
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.37.20%241 460
AIA GROUP LIMITED26.00%126 292
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED28.18%122 855
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.24.16%42 995
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.42%37 175
