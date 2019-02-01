Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NN, Inc.    NNBR

NN, INC. (NNBR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/01 04:00:01 pm
9.27 USD   +1.53%
08:24pNN : Announces CFO Transition
PU
2018NN, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018NN : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NN : Announces CFO Transition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 08:24pm EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NN, Inc., (NASDAQ: NNBR) a diversified industrial company, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Thomas C. Burwell will be departing from the company. Mr. Burwell has agreed to remain in his current role and assist with an orderly transition while a search for a replacement is conducted. NN will focus on external candidates to fill the role.

Richard Holder, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'I want to thank Tom for the significant contributions he has made to NN over the last 13 plus years. He has been an important part of our transformation into the diversified industrial company we are today. As we enter the next phase of our strategic plan, we believe now is the right time to make this transition, and we wish Tom all the best in his future endeavors.'

Mr. Burwell added, 'I have enjoyed my time at NN and believe the company is well positioned to deliver on its strategic objectives. I look forward to working with the team to ensure a smooth transition and wish the company continued success.'

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 51 facilities in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America and China.

Except for specific historical information, many of the matters discussed in this press release may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. These, and similar statements, are forward-looking statements concerning matters that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual performance of NN, Inc. and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion. All forward-looking information is provided by the Company pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these factors. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'assumptions', 'target', 'guidance', 'outlook', 'plans', 'projection', 'may', 'will', 'would', 'expect', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'potential' or 'continue' (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. Factors which could materially affect actual results include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector, inventory levels, regulatory compliance costs and the Company's ability to manage these costs, start-up costs for new operations, debt reduction, competitive influences, risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production, risks of capacity underutilization, quality issues, availability and price of raw materials, currency and other risks associated with international trade, the Company's dependence on certain major customers, and the successful implementation of the global growth plan including development of new products. Similarly, statements made herein and elsewhere regarding pending and completed transactions are also forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the future performance and prospects of an acquired business, the expected benefits of an acquisition on the Company's future business and operations and the ability of the Company to successfully integrate recently acquired businesses or the possibility that the Company will be unable to execute on the intended redeployment of proceeds from a divestiture, whether due to a lack of favorable investment opportunities or otherwise.

For additional information concerning such risk factors and cautionary statements, please see the section titled 'Risk Factors' in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nn-inc-announces-cfo-transition-300788386.html

SOURCE NN, Inc.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: AT ABERNATHY MACGREGOR, Claire Walsh, (General info), (212) 371-5999

Disclaimer

NN Inc. published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2019 01:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NN, INC.
08:24pNN : Announces CFO Transition
PU
2018NN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financ..
AQ
2018NN, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018NN : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PU
2018NN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
2018NN INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and..
AQ
2018NN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018NN : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
PU
2018NN : To Hold Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call On Thursday, November 8, 2018
PU
2018NN : To Expand Manufacturing Capabilities In Massachusetts
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 774 M
EBIT 2018 94,4 M
Net income 2018 -43,7 M
Debt 2018 437 M
Yield 2018 3,07%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,48
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 384 M
Chart NN, INC.
Duration : Period :
NN, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target 86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Holder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Brunner Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas C. Burwell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott M. Weinstein Chief Information Officer
Steven T. Warshaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NN, INC.36.07%384
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED6.35%3 453
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LTD16.73%2 317
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO LTD8.02%669
TIMKEN INDIA LIMITED-2.75%598
NRB BEARINGS LIMITED-9.52%256
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.