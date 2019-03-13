Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NN, Inc.    NNBR

NN, INC.

(NNBR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NN : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 11:09pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NN, Inc., (NASDAQ: NNBR), a diversified industrial company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2018.

GAAP Results

Fourth Quarter

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $43.4 million, or 27.8%, to $199.5 million, compared to $156.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Growth was driven by $39.2 million from acquisitions at their historical amounts prior to being acquired, and organic growth of $6.9 million representing the year over year increase in sales from acquired and legacy businesses combined, offset by foreign exchange impacts of $2.7 million.

On a GAAP basis, the operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $188.2 million, compared to income from operations of $1.1 million for the same period in 2017. The loss was the result of the previously disclosed non-cash impairment charges recorded in the Power Solutions and Mobile Solutions segments in the amounts of $109.1 million and $73.4 million, respectively. The Company does not expect the impairment charge to have any impact on future operations, affect its liquidity, affect cash flows from operating activities, or affect compliance with the financial covenants set forth in its debt instruments. The Company did not record any impairment charges in the Life Sciences segment.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for fourth quarter of 2018 was $220.2 million. This compares to net income on a GAAP basis of $50.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The fourth quarter of 2018 net income included $199.1 million of impairment impacts previously discussed, while the fourth quarter of 2017 included a $52 million benefit from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

On a GAAP basis, income from operations for fourth quarter 2018 in the Life Sciences segment was $6.2 million, driven by the Paragon acquisition and operating improvements, compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2017.

On a GAAP basis, loss from operations for fourth quarter 2018 in the Mobile Solutions segment was $75.9 million, compared to income from operations of $6.3 million for the same period in 2017, with 2018 being unfavorably impacted due to the goodwill impairment of $73.4 million.

On a GAAP basis, loss from operations for fourth quarter 2018 in the Power Solutions segment was $109.1 million, compared to income from operations of $5.7 million for the same period in 2017 with 2018 being unfavorably impacted due to the goodwill impairment of $109.1 million.

Full Year

Net sales for 2018 increased $150.9 million, or 24.3%, to $770.7 million, compared to $619.8 million for 2017. Growth was driven by $133.9 million from acquisitions at their historical amounts prior to being acquired, and organic growth of $19.1 million representing the year over year increase in sales from acquired and legacy businesses combined, offset by foreign exchange impacts of $2.1 million. Organic growth primarily in the Life Sciences segment accounted for the increase.

On a GAAP basis, loss from operations for 2018 was $178.9 million, compared to income from operations of $33.1 million for the same period in 2017, due to non-cash impairment charges. Net loss on a GAAP basis for 2018 was $264.5 million., This compared to net income on a GAAP basis of $163.1 million in 2017. 2018 net income included $199.1 million of impairment impacts. 2017 net income included $137.7 million of income from discontinued operations, net of tax which was primarily related to the gain on sale of our former Precision Bearings business plus $52 million benefit from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

On a GAAP basis, income from operations for 2018 in the Life Sciences segment was $19.1 million, compared to $13.3 million for the same period in 2017. Growth was driven by the Paragon acquisition and operating improvements.

On a GAAP basis, the loss from operations for 2018 in the Mobile Solutions segment were $54.1 million, compared to income from operations of $34.4 million for the same period in 2017, with 2018 unfavorably impacted due to a goodwill impairment of $73.4 million.

On a GAAP basis, the loss from operations for 2018 in the Power Solutions segment were $95.1 million, compared to income from operations of $23.4 million for the same period in 2017, with 2018 unfavorably impacted due to a goodwill impairment of $109.1 million.

AdjustedResults

Fourth Quarter

Adjusted income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $23.6 million, compared to $13.7 million for the same period in 2017. Adjusted net income was $9.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $8.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017. Prior to the fourth quarter 2018, NN issued 14.2 million shares.

Richard Holder, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'During the fourth quarter of 2018, we were faced with significant market headwinds, customer issues within Power Solutions and a slowing market in Mobile Solutions, which challenged our top line. Organic sales growth in our Life Sciences group, coupled with synergy capture, offset some of these challenges and drove NN's overall margin expansion and net income growth.'

Life Sciences

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $79.5 million, compared to $29.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 165.9% or $49.6 million. Adjusted income from operations for the quarter was $15.7 million, compared to $6.1 million in 2017.

Mr. Holder commented, 'Life Sciences continued its strong momentum throughout the fourth quarter, in line with our expectations in both revenue and adjusted operating profit.'

Mobile Solutions

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $75.4 million, compared to $82.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of 8.2% or $6.7 million. Adjusted income from operations for the quarter decreased $2.9 million to $4.5 million, compared to $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The slowing demand in China, coupled with costs incurred in new program launches impacted sales and adjusted operating income during the quarter.

Mr. Holder commented, 'Despite facing some market headwinds, Mobile Solutions continues to focus on improving its operating performance and production efficiency as we transition our record number of new programs to full production during 2019.'

Power Solutions

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $45.2 million, compared to $44.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 1.3% or $0.6 million. Adjusted income from operations for the quarter was $5.8 million, compared to $9.0 million in 2017.

Mr. Holder commented, 'We are making targeted strategic investments in Power Solutions, primarily in Aerospace and Defense, to support this growing segment of the business. This approach is consistent with NN's portfolio strategy and overall focus on expanding our presence in the growing electrical and aerospace end markets.'

Full Year

Adjusted income from operations for 2018 was $92.5 million, compared to $68.5 million for the same period in 2017. Adjusted net income increased to $37.2 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, from $30.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017.

Richard Holder, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'The acquisitions completed during late 2017 and early 2018 have transformed our business, in line with our strategic objectives. We have seen strong organic sales growth in our Life Sciences segment and improving margins from these additions to the NN portfolio. After facing some market-driven challenges in our Mobile Solutions business and customer manufacturing issues in our Power Solutions business, we have focused on maximizing our processes and systems to improve profitability while investing in new program start-ups and product line expansions to continue to capture growth opportunities in line with our strategic plan.'

Life Sciences

Net sales for 2018 were $248.2 million, compared to $98.3 million in 2017, an increase of 152.5% or $149.9 million. Adjusted income from operations for the year was $51.6 million, compared to $23.2 million in 2017.

Mr. Holder commented, 'With the full acquisitions of Paragon and Bridgemedica in 2018, and ongoing organic growth from our legacy portfolio, Life Sciences has been a significant growth and profitability driver of 2018 for NN. We continue to grow sales at double digit rates and improve profitability each sequential quarter.'

Mobile Solutions

Net sales for 2018 were $335.0 million, compared to $336.9 million in 2017, a decrease of 0.6% or $1.9 million. Adjusted income from operations for the year decreased $7.9 million to $31.1 million, compared to $39.0 million in 2017. The slowing demand in China, coupled with costs incurred in new program launches impacted sales and adjusted operating income during the year.

Mr. Holder commented, 'While the global automotive market continues to experience challenges, the launch of a record number of large multi-year programs helped offset these market headwinds.'

Power Solutions

Net sales for 2018 were $189.8 million, compared to $186.6 million in 2017, an increase of 1.7% or $3.2 million. Adjusted income from operations for the year was $33.6 million, compared to $35.5 million in 2017.

Mr. Holder commented, 'Power Solutions continues to be a business in transformation, and we are focused on investing in and growing our aerospace business in line with market demands. This has been an important step as our 2018 order intake run rate was consistent with our expectations.'

The full set of financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 can be found in our supplemental presentation posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nninc.com.

NN will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on March 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call and supplemental presentation may be accessed via NN's website, www.nninc.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-888-394-8218 or 1-323-794-2588 Conference ID: 7135086. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call for 30 days.

NN discloses in this press release the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income per diluted share. Each of adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income per diluted share provide supplementary information about the impacts of restructuring and integration expense, acquisition and transition expenses, foreign-exchange, amortization of intangibles and other non-operating impacts on our business.

The financial tables found later in this press release include a reconciliation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share to the U.S. GAAP financial measures of income from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 51 facilities in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America and China.

Except for specific historical information, many of the matters discussed in this press release may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. These, and similar statements, are forward-looking statements concerning matters that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual performance of NN, Inc. and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion. All forward-looking information is provided by the Company pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these factors. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'assumptions', 'target', 'guidance', 'outlook', 'plans', 'projection', 'may', 'will', 'would', 'expect', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'potential' or 'continue' (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. Factors which could materially affect actual results include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector, inventory levels, regulatory compliance costs and the Company's ability to manage these costs, start-up costs for new operations, debt reduction, competitive influences, risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production, risks of capacity underutilization, quality issues, availability and price of raw materials, currency and other risks associated with international trade, the Company's dependence on certain major customers, and the successful implementation of the global growth plan including development of new products. Similarly, statements made herein and elsewhere regarding pending and completed transactions are also forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the future performance and prospects of an acquired business, the expected benefits of an acquisition on the Company's future business and operations and the ability of the Company to successfully integrate recently acquired businesses or the possibility that the Company will be unable to execute on the intended redeployment of proceeds from a divestiture, whether due to a lack of favorable investment opportunities or otherwise.

For additional information concerning such risk factors and cautionary statements, please see the section titled 'Risk Factors' in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial Tables Follow

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net sales

$ 199,477

$ 156,135

$ 770,657

$ 619,793

Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

156,713

118,814

588,205

459,080

Selling, general and administrative expense

22,285

21,863

93,583

74,112

Acquisition related costs excluded from selling, general and administrative expense

61

344

5,871

344

Depreciation and amortization

19,330

13,400

71,128

52,406

Other operating (income) expense, net

6,726

621

6,089

351

Goodwill impairment

182,542

0

182,542

0

Restructuring and integration expense, net

(10)

24

2,127

386

Income (loss) from operations

(188,170)

1,069

(178,888)

33,114

Interest expense

14,651

12,169

61,243

52,085

Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs

0

2,448

19,562

42,087

Derivative payments on interest rate swap

0

0

0

0

Derivative loss (gain) on change in interest rate swap fair value

0

(87)

0

(101)

Other (income) expense, net

(541)

(892)

1,341

(2,084)

Loss from continuing operations before benefit for income taxes and share of net
income from joint venture

(202,280)

(12,569)

(261,034)

(58,873)

Benefit for income taxes

(1,775)

64,822

10,957

79,026

Share of net income (loss) from joint venture

(16,134)

1,072

(14,390)

5,211

Income (loss) from continuing operations

(220,189)

53,325

(264,467)

25,364

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (Note 2)

0

(2,507)

0

137,688

Net income (loss)

$ (220,189)

$ 50,818

$ (264,467)

$ 163,052

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Change in fair value of interest rate swap

$ 0

$ 0

$ 0

$ 0

Reclassification adjustment for discontinued operations

0

0

0

(9,243)

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

629

1,067

(13,880)

22,094

Other comprehensive income (loss)

$ 629

$ 1,067

$ (13,880)

$ 12,851

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (219,560)

$ 51,885

$ (278,347)

$ 175,903

Basic net income (loss) per share:

Income (loss) from continuing operations per share

$ (5.25)

$ 1.93

$ (8.35)

$ 0.92

Income from discontinued operations per share

0.00

(0.09)

0.00

5.02

Net income (loss) per share

$ (5.25)

$ 1.84

$ (8.35)

$ 5.94

Weighted average shares outstanding

41,959

27,572

31,678

27,433

Diluted net income (loss) per share:

Income (loss) from continuing operations per share

$ (5.25)

$ 1.91

$ (8.35)

$ 0.91

Income from discontinued operations per share

$ 0.00

$ (0.09)

$ 0.00

$ 4.96

Net income (loss) per share

$ (5.25)

$ 1.82

$ (8.35)

$ 5.87

Weighted average shares outstanding

41,959

27,925

31,678

27,755

Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP
Adjusted Income from Operations

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

$000s

December 31,

December 31,

NN, Inc. Consolidated

2018

2017

2018

2017

GAAP income from operations

$ (188,170)

$ 1,069

$ (178,888)

$ 33,114

Restructuring and integration expense

(10)

24

2,127

386

Acquisition and transition expense

15,568

6,696

48,952

11,570

Amortization of intangibles

8,439

5,938

32,553

23,454

Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets)

187,778

-

187,778

-

Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a)

$ 23,605

$ 13,727

$ 92,522

$ 68,524

GAAP net sales

$ 199,477

$ 156,135

$ 770,657

$ 619,793

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

$000s

December 31,

December 31,

Mobile Solutions

2018

2017

2018

2017

GAAP income from operations

$ (75,925)

$ 6,317

$ (54,103)

$ 34,405

Restructuring and integration expense

(10)

24

63

386

Acquisition and transition expense

1,493

195

3,567

695

Amortization of intangibles

885

859

3,540

3,474

Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets)

78,054

-

78,054

-

Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a)

$ 4,497

$ 7,395

$ 31,121

$ 38,960

GAAP net sales

$ 75,359

$ 82,084

$ 335,037

$ 336,852

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

$000s

December 31,

December 31,

Power Solutions

2018

2017

2018

2017

GAAP income from operations

$ (109,054)

$ 5,660

$ (95,115)

$ 23,440

Restructuring and integration expense

-

-

-

-

Acquisition and transition expense

3,524

664

8,698

1,164

Amortization of intangibles

2,193

2,724

10,939

10,899

Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets)

109,100

-

109,100

-

Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a)

$ 5,763

$ 9,048

$ 33,622

$ 35,503

GAAP net sales

$ 45,194

$ 44,620

$ 189,778

$ 186,602

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

$000s

December 31,

December 31,

Life Sciences

2018

2017

2018

2017

GAAP income from operations

$ 6,174

$ 2,840

$ 19,136

$ 13,271

Restructuring and integration expense

-

-

1,336

-

Acquisition and transition expense

4,122

884

13,064

884

Amortization of intangibles

5,361

2,355

18,074

9,081

Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets)

-

-

-

-

Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a)

$ 15,657

$ 6,079

$ 51,610

$ 23,236

GAAP net sales

$ 79,457

$ 29,932

$ 248,173

$ 98,329

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Net
Income (Loss) per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

$000s

2018

2017

2018

2017

GAAP net income (loss)

$ (220,189)

$ 50,818

$ (264,467)

$ 163,052

Pre-tax acquisition and transition expense

15,568

6,696

48,952

11,570

Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans

(547)

559

2,620

258

Pre-tax restructuring and integration expense

(10)

24

2,127

386

Pre-tax write-off unamortized debt issuance costs

-

2,448

19,562

42,087

Pre-tax gain on change in fair value of interest rate swap

-

(87)

-

(101)

Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs

9,653

7,111

37,741

28,206

Pre-tax interest expense on cash held from divestiture

-

3,720

3,607

6,160

Pre-tax impairments of fixed asset costs

5,236

-

5,236

-

Tax effect of adjustment reflected above (b)

(6,772)

(5,695)

(24,525)

(23,485)

Impairments (Goodwill and JV)

199,131

-

199,131

-

Impact due to tax cuts and jobs act

-

(51,823)

-

(51,823)

Diversture of Business Segment, exclusive of tax reform

7,198

(7,983)

7,198

(7,983)

Income from discontinued operations

-

2,507

-

(137,688)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) (c)

$ 9,268

$ 8,295

$ 37,182

$ 30,638

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

Amounts per share, diluted

2018

2017

2018

2017

GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$ (5.25)

$ 1.82

$ (8.35)

$ 5.87

Pre-tax acquisition and transition expense

0.37

0.24

1.55

0.42

Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans

(0.01)

0.02

0.08

0.01

Pre-tax restructuring and integration expense

(0.00)

0.00

0.07

0.01

Pre-tax write-off unamortized debt issuance costs

-

0.09

0.62

1.52

Pre-tax gain on change in fair value of interest rate swap

-

(0.00)

-

(0.00)

Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs

0.23

0.25

1.19

1.02

Pre-tax interest expense on cash held from divestiture

-

0.13

0.11

0.22

Pre-tax impairments of fixed asset costs

0.12

-

0.17

-

Tax effect of adjustment reflected above (b)

(0.16)

(0.20)

(0.77)

(0.85)

Impairments (Goodwill and JV)

4.75

-

6.29

-

Impact due to tax cuts and jobs act

-

(1.86)

-

(1.87)

Diversture of Business Segment, exclusive of tax reform

0.17

(0.29)

0.23

(0.29)

Income from discontinued operations

-

0.09

-

(4.96)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share (c)

$ 0.22

$ 0.30

$ 1.17

$ 1.10

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

41,959

27,925

31,678

27,755

The Company discloses in this presentation the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income per diluted share. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides supplementary information about the impacts of acquisition, divestiture and integration related expenses, foreign-exchange impacts on inter-company loans, reorganizational and impairment charges. Over the past four years, we have completed seven acquisitions, two of which were transformative for the Company, and sold two of our businesses. The costs we incurred in completing such acquisitions, including the amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs, and these divestitures have been excluded from these measures because their size and inconsistent frequency are unrelated to our commercial performance during the period, and which we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating costs. We exclude the impact of currency translation from these measures because foreign exchange rates are not under management's control and are subject to volatility. Other non-operating charges are excluded as the charges are not indicative of our ongoing operating cost. We believe the presentation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income per diluted share provide useful information in assessing our underlying business trends and facilitates comparison of our long-term performance over given periods.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to actual income growth derived from income amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

(a) Non-GAAP Adjusted income from operations represents GAAP income from operations, adjusted to exclude the effects of restructuring and integration expense; non-operational charges related to acquisition and transition expense, intangible amortization costs for fair value step-up in values related to acquisitions, non-cash impairment charges, and when applicable, our share of income from joint venture operations. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income from operations.

(b) This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all nontax adjustments reflected in the table above. In addition, the footnotes above indicate the after-tax amount of each individual adjustment item. NN, Inc. estimates the tax effect of the adjustment items identified in the reconciliation schedule above by applying NN, Inc's. overall estimated effective tax rate to the pretax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment.

(c) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) represents GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the tax-affected effects of restructuring and integration charges (related to plant closures and other charges incurred to implement our strategic goals that do not necessarily represent a major strategic shift in operations), charges related to acquisition and transition costs, amortization of intangibles costs for fair value step-up in values related to acquisitions and amortization of deferred financing costs, foreign exchange gain (loss) on inter-company loans, gains and losses in the fair value of interest rate swaps, estimated interest expense on cash held from divestiture, non-cash impairment charges, the impact of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act and income from discontinued operations. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from segment operations is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nn-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-results-300812205.html

SOURCE NN, Inc.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: AT ABERNATHY MACGREGOR, Claire Walsh, (General info), (212) 371-5999

Disclaimer

NN Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 03:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NN, INC.
08:09aNN : Announces Anticipated Non-Cash Intangible Asset Impairment Charges
PU
02/28NN : To Hold Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Conference Call On Thursday, Marc..
PU
02/26NN : William Dries To Retire From NN Board Of Directors
PU
02/26NN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Prin..
AQ
02/26NN : Expands Its Board of Directors
PU
02/14NN, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/11NN : Enters Into New Interest Rate Swap, Lowering Rate and Moving to Fixed Rate ..
PU
02/04NN : To Tout Latest Engineered Solutions At MD&M West
PU
02/04NN : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PU
02/04NN INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 774 M
EBIT 2018 94,3 M
Net income 2018 -44,1 M
Debt 2018 575 M
Yield 2018 3,07%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,48
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 384 M
Chart NN, INC.
Duration : Period :
NN, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target 86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Holder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Brunner Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas C. Burwell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott M. Weinstein Chief Information Officer
Steven T. Warshaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NN, INC.34.87%384
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED0.56%3 275
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LTD16.73%2 430
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO LTD19.22%705
TIMKEN INDIA LIMITED0.90%633
NRB BEARINGS LIMITED-2.72%281
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.