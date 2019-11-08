Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  NNIT A/S    NNIT   DK0060580512

NNIT A/S

(NNIT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NNIT A/S: 12/2019 NNIT is awarded agreement regarding IT Operations of Radius Elnet A/S

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 06:33am EST

Company announcement 12/2019
Søborg/Copenhagen, November 8, 2019

NNIT is awarded agreement regarding IT operations of Radius Elnet A/S

NNIT A/S (“NNIT”), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that it has been awarded a five-year agreement, with an option of a one plus one plus one-year extension, with Ørsted Sales and Distribution A/S. The agreement covers cloud-enabling IT-infrastructure operations of Radius Elnet A/S, a new customer in the enterprise segment. A 10-day standstill period commences today. The outsourcing agreement represents around DKK 200 million in total.

The agreement increases NNIT’s backlog for 2020 and forward, but does not change NNIT’s guidance for 2019.

Contact for further information
Investor relations:
Klaus Hosbond Skovrup                                    
Head of Investor Relations         
Tel: +45 3079 5355                                         
ksko@nnit.com                                                           

Press:
Helga Heyn
NNIT Communications
Tel: +45 3077 8080
hhey@nnit.com

About NNIT
NNIT A/S is one of Denmark’s leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of September 30, 2019, NNIT A/S had 3,221 employees. NNIT has approximately 400 clients of which around 170 are located outside Denmark. Some 25% are international life sciences clients (September 2019). For more information please visit www.nnit.com.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NNIT A/S
06:33aNNIT A/S : 12/2019 NNIT is awarded agreement regarding IT Operations of Radius E..
GL
10/24NNIT A/S : 11/2019 Financial report for the first nine months of 2019 and Financ..
GL
09/23NNIT partners with LEAPWORK to support automation in companies within the int..
GL
09/17NNIT signs five-year agreement with Norlys
GL
08/13NNIT A/S : 10/2019 Financial report for the first six months of 2019
GL
07/03NNIT A/S : 9/2019 Update on agreement with PANDORA and impact on guidance
GL
06/28NNIT partner with 2021.AI to integrate artificial intelligence solutions with..
GL
05/14NNIT A/S : 8/2019 Financial report for the first three months of 2019
AQ
05/14NNIT A/S : 8/2019 Financial report for the first three months of 2019
GL
05/10NNIT A/S : 7/2019 NNIT announces preliminary financial results for the first thr..
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 3 070 M
EBIT 2019 241 M
Net income 2019 191 M
Debt 2019 471 M
Yield 2019 3,76%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 2 424 M
Chart NNIT A/S
Duration : Period :
NNIT A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NNIT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 92,00  DKK
Last Close Price 98,80  DKK
Spread / Highest target 0,20%
Spread / Average Target -6,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Ove Kogut President & Chief Executive Officer
Carsten Dilling Chairman
Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jens Maagøe Chief Technology Officer
Anne Broeng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NNIT A/S-47.05%359
VERISK ANALYTICS29.11%23 070
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%13 321
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED-13.95%10 490
OTSUKA CORPORATION41.25%7 146
VENUSTECH GROUP INC--.--%4 215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group