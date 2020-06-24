NNIT A/S: 8/2020 NNIT is awarded agreement regarding IT infrastructure and SAP Basis operations of the Danish Defence

Log in
06/24/2020 | 02:35am EDT

Company announcement no. 8/2020
Søborg/Copenhagen, June 24, 2020

NNIT is awarded agreement regarding IT infrastructure and SAP Basis operations of the Danish Defence

NNIT A/S (“NNIT”), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that it has been awarded a seven-year agreement, with an option of up to three-year extension, with the Danish Defence. The agreement covers operations of the Danish Defence’s IT-infrastructure and SAP basis. The contract represents a value of a low triple-digit DKK million amount.

A standstill period commences today and ends July 3, 2020.

The agreement increases NNIT’s backlog for 2020 and forward, but does not change NNIT’s guidance for 2020.

Contact for further information
Investor relations:
Jens Blüitgen Binger
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +45 3079 9222
jblb@nnit.com

Press:
Helga Heyn
NNIT Communications
Tel: +45 3077 8141
hhey@nnit.com

About NNIT
NNIT A/S is one of Denmark’s leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its clients, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to clients in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. NNIT A/S has more than 3,200 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
