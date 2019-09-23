Log in
NNIT partners with LEAPWORK to support automation in companies within the international life sciences industry and Danish enterprises.

09/23/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Press release

NNIT partners with LEAPWORK to support automation in companies within the international life sciences industry and Danish enterprises.

With the technology, the partners will help companies automate their quality assurance so that the statutory processes support innovation.

Copenhagen, September 23, 2019 – NNIT enters into partnership with LEAPWORK focusing on NNIT’s core segments; international life sciences companies and the Danish private and public sector.

The partnership combines NNIT’s legacy and strong capabilities within Digital Quality Assurance with LEAPWORK’s codeless automation software.

“Technology within automation is steadily maturing and we leverage this technology in our own organization but also to help our customers enable less manual work, more streamlined processes and lower costs while minimizing the risk of errors,” explains Michael Clausen, Associated Vice President, Digital Assurance, NNIT. He continues:

“We want to break with the notion that validation and testing take a long time and require many resources from tech-savvy people without generating high quality. With LEAPWORK's technology, which includes machine learning and AI, automation becomes business-friendly because the software is easy to access and quick to get up and running and can be used by people who are not tech-savvy."

The new partnership fits NNIT’s strategy to strengthen innovative offerings with a focus on automation and artificial intelligence (AI) as a means for improved competitiveness.

Combining the strength of the successful entrepreneur and the leading provider of IT services and consultancy, we will collaborate to help clients take automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to the next more mature level.

“Working with an experienced partner like NNIT ensures that our clients get the right support in the adoption of our software, so it’s a win-win,” says Andreas Lund, Partner Director at LEAPWORK. He continues:

“We look very much forward to working closely together with the experts from NNIT who come with a deep knowledge about highly regulated enterprises from the pharmaceutical industry and the finance sector.”

Read more about NNIT’s Quality Management offerings:
https://www.nnit.com/Life-Sciences/quality-management/Pages/quality-management-business-accelerator.aspx

********

More information
Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com

About NNIT
NNIT is an international consultancy in the development, implementation, validation and operation of IT for the life sciences industry. We create value for our clients by treating their IT as if it was our own, and of course, we meet the industry’s strictest regulatory requirements. We apply the latest advances in technology to make our clients’ software, business processes and communication more effective. NNIT A/S has more than 3,200 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com.

About LEAPWORK 
LEAPWORK is the first no-code software robotics platform for enterprise companies —and we operate in the fastest growing IT market today. Three years ago, we built our first client relationship and helped them bump up their efficiency by more than 90 percent. Today, we work with some of the world’s most iconic brands like NASA, Mercedes-Benz, Boing and PayPal.
https://www.LEAPWORK.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
NNIT A/S-55.35%296
VERISK ANALYTICS45.29%25 903
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%13 039
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNL & CMMUNCTN CRP LTD-9.60%12 754
OTSUKA CORPORATION45.85%7 509
VENUSTECH GROUP INC--.--%4 297
