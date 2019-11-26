Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  NNIT A/S    NNIT   DK0060580512

NNIT A/S

(NNIT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NNIT signs five-year agreement with Ørsted Sales & Distribution A/S for Radius Elnet A/S

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 04:00am EST

This press release expands upon Company Announcement 12/2019, published November 8, 2019.

Press release

NNIT signs five-year agreement with Ørsted Sales & Distribution A/S for Radius Elnet A/S

NNIT adds another critical national IT infrastructure to its list of customers and expands its footprint in the energy sector.

Copenhagen, November 26, 2019 – NNIT A/S, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, has entered a five-year agreement with Ørsted Sales and Distribution A/S about cloud-enabling IT-infrastructure operations for Radius Elnet A/S, as the 10-day standstill period has ended, and the parties signed the contract.

According to the agreement, NNIT will for the next five years assume responsibility for the grid company’s new IT-infrastructure with a hybrid cloud solution, which will support SAP ERP-systems and business critical service platforms for Radius Elnet A/S.

“The tender pays special attention to national supply, which naturally imposes high demands for stability and security as well as quality of our services and experience,“ explains Jacob Hahn Michelsen, Senior Vice President, NNIT. He continues:

"Ørsted Sales & Distribution A/S is NNIT’s third, large customer in the energy sector and we have considerable experience with IT-infrastructure of critical importance to society from clients such as the Agency for Digitisation, ATP, e-nettet, Courts of Denmark and National Railways. We are very proud to win this tender."

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark’s leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of September 30, 2019, NNIT A/S had 3,221 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com.

********

More information
Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com

About NNIT
www.nnit.com.

About Radius 
https://radiuselnet.dk

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NNIT A/S
04:00aNNIT signs five-year agreement with Ørsted Sales & Distribution A/S for Radiu..
GL
11/08NNIT A/S : 12/2019 NNIT is awarded agreement regarding IT Operations of Radius E..
GL
10/24NNIT A/S : 11/2019 Financial report for the first nine months of 2019 and Financ..
GL
09/23NNIT partners with LEAPWORK to support automation in companies within the int..
GL
09/17NNIT signs five-year agreement with Norlys
GL
08/13NNIT A/S : 10/2019 Financial report for the first six months of 2019
GL
07/03NNIT A/S : 9/2019 Update on agreement with PANDORA and impact on guidance
GL
06/28NNIT partner with 2021.AI to integrate artificial intelligence solutions with..
GL
05/14NNIT A/S : 8/2019 Financial report for the first three months of 2019
AQ
05/14NNIT A/S : 8/2019 Financial report for the first three months of 2019
GL
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 3 070 M
EBIT 2019 241 M
Net income 2019 191 M
Debt 2019 471 M
Yield 2019 3,93%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,91x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 2 314 M
Chart NNIT A/S
Duration : Period :
NNIT A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NNIT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 95,00  DKK
Last Close Price 94,30  DKK
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Ove Kogut President & Chief Executive Officer
Carsten Dilling Chairman
Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jens Maagøe Chief Technology Officer
Anne Broeng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NNIT A/S-48.53%341
VERISK ANALYTICS33.35%23 922
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%13 146
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED-23.73%8 949
OTSUKA CORPORATION51.83%7 923
VENUSTECH GROUP INC--.--%4 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group