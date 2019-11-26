This press release expands upon Company Announcement 12/2019 , published November 8, 2019.

NNIT signs five-year agreement with Ørsted Sales & Distribution A/S for Radius Elnet A/S

NNIT adds another critical national IT infrastructure to its list of customers and expands its footprint in the energy sector.

Copenhagen, November 26, 2019 – NNIT A/S, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, has entered a five-year agreement with Ørsted Sales and Distribution A/S about cloud-enabling IT-infrastructure operations for Radius Elnet A/S, as the 10-day standstill period has ended, and the parties signed the contract.

According to the agreement, NNIT will for the next five years assume responsibility for the grid company’s new IT-infrastructure with a hybrid cloud solution, which will support SAP ERP-systems and business critical service platforms for Radius Elnet A/S.

“The tender pays special attention to national supply, which naturally imposes high demands for stability and security as well as quality of our services and experience,“ explains Jacob Hahn Michelsen, Senior Vice President, NNIT. He continues:

"Ørsted Sales & Distribution A/S is NNIT’s third, large customer in the energy sector and we have considerable experience with IT-infrastructure of critical importance to society from clients such as the Agency for Digitisation, ATP, e-nettet, Courts of Denmark and National Railways. We are very proud to win this tender."

