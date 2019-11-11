|
Noah Holdings Limited : Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
11/11/2019 | 04:31pm EST
SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2019.
THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB842.0 million (US$117.8 million), a 0.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
YoY Change
Wealth management
576.9
542.4
(6.0%)
Asset management
198.5
240.4
21.1%
Lending and other businesses
63.6
59.2
(6.9%)
Total net revenues
839.0
842.0
0.4%
- Income from operations for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB234.3 million (US$32.8 million), a 13.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
YoY Change
Wealth management
169.2
83.5
(50.6%)
Asset management
101.7
145.7
43.3%
Lending and other businesses
0.2
5.1
2,450.0%
Total income from operations
271.1
234.3
(13.6%)
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB191.6 million (US$26.8 million), a 7.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB353.7 million (US$49.5 million), a 23.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
THIRD QUARTER 2019 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
The Company's wealth management business offers financial products and provides value-added services to high net worth clients in China and overseas. Noah primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies.
- Total number of registered clients as of September 30, 2019 was 288,245, a 21.7% increase from September 30, 2018.
- Total number of active clients[2] during the third quarter of 2019 was 3,409, a 17.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the third quarter of 2019 was RMB13.0 billion (US$1.8 billion), a 53.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, due to the fact that the Company is no longer offering single-counterparty credit products to clients.
Product type
Three months ended September 30,
2018
2019
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Credit products
22.8
81.4%
1.5
11.7%
Private equity products
3.3
11.8%
3.5
26.8%
Public securities products
1.5
5.4%
7.5
57.5%
Other products
0.4
1.4%
0.5
4.0%
All products
28.0
100.0%
13.0
100.0%
- Average transaction value per active client[3] for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB3.8 million (US$0.5 million), a 44.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Coverage network in mainland China included 307 service centers covering 81 cities as of September 30, 2019, compared with 306 service centers covering 83 cities as of June 30, 2019.
- Number of relationship managers was 1,368 as of September 30, 2019, a 4.2% decrease from June 30, 2019, as the Company removed underperforming relationship managers as part of its operational streamlining efforts.
[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period.
[3] "Average transaction value per active client" refers to the average value of financial products that were purchased by active clients during the period specified.
Asset Management Business
The Company's asset management business, Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), is a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China also with international offices in Hong Kong, United States and Canada. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies.
- Total assets under management as of September 30, 2019 were RMB176.5 billion (US$24.7 billion), a 2.4% decrease from June 30, 2019 due to the voluntary accelerated repayments of certain credit products and a 7.5% increase from September 30, 2018.
Investment type
As of
June 30,
2019
Growth
Distribution/
Redemption
As of
September 30,
2019
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
104.4
57.7%
2.0
0.5
105.9
60.0%
Credit
40.6
22.5%
0.1
7.3
33.4
19.0%
Real estate
19.1
10.6%
1.7
2.1
18.7
10.6%
Public securities[4]
8.2
4.5%
1.6
0.2
9.6
5.4%
Multi-strategies
8.5
4.7%
0.4
-
8.9
5.0%
All Investments
180.8
100.0%
5.8
10.1
176.5
100.0%
[4] The distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.
Lending and Other Businesses
The Company's lending business utilizes an advanced risk-management system to assess and facilitate short-term loans to high quality borrowers, often secured with collateral. The total amount of loans originated during the third quarter of 2019 was RMB1.3 billion, compared with RMB4.0 billion in the corresponding period of 2018 as the Company reduced loan origination in response to market changes.
Mr. Yi Zhao, Group President of Noah, said, "In response to the economic environment and our transformation strategy, we are no longer offering single-counterparty credit products to our clients, which is reflected in the decline of the credit product transaction value in the third quarter. Instead, we are focusing on satisfying our clients' fixed income investment needs with public securities products such as standardized NAV-based bond funds, mutual funds, etc. We believe the distribution of these new products will continue to ramp up and drive our transaction value growth in the future. Despite structural changes in our product mix, we still achieved resilient financial results. Moreover, we believe client confidence is gradually recovering and our standardized products will meet our clients' expectations. Looking ahead, in the face of a rapidly changing environment, Noah will continue to focus on implementing product transformation, expanding its overseas business and building up its comprehensive portfolio of services, in order to further enhance our financial platform to fully service high net worth clients."
THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB842.0 million (US$117.8 million), a 0.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily driven by increased recurring service fee revenues and other service fees, and offset by decreased one-time commissions.
- Wealth Management Business
- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB149.6 million (US$20.9 million), a 34.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018 due to a decrease in credit products distributed in third quarter of 2019.
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB318.9 million (US$44.6 million), a 4.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of financial products with recurring service fees previously distributed.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB4.3 million (US$0.6 million), a 64.4% decrease from the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from public securities products.
- Net revenues from other service fees for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB69.6 million (US$9.7 million), an 124.6% increase from RMB31.0 million in the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the growth of various value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients.
- Asset Management Business
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB200.4 million (US$28.0 million), a 16.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in assets under management and service fees income generated from voluntary accelerated repayments of certain credit products in the third quarter of 2019.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB38.1 million (US$5.3 million), a 78.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from certain real estate funds.
- Lending and Other Businesses
- Net revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB59.2 million (US$8.3 million), a 6.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, due to reduced loan origination in the second and third quarters of 2019.
Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB607.7 million (US$85.0 million), a 7.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB394.8 million (US$55.2 million), selling expenses of RMB83.6 million (US$11.7 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB104.5 million (US$14.6 million) and other operating expenses of RMB52.8 million (US$7.4 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB458.8 million (US$64.2 million), a 12.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits and legal fees.
- Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB94.8 million (US$13.3 million), a 2.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits.
- Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businesses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB54.1 million (US$7.6 million), a 14.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as employees under non-lending businesses were restructured since the beginning of 2019.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 27.8%, compared with 32.3% for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Operating margin for the wealth management business for the third quarter of 2019 was 15.4%, compared with 29.3% for the corresponding period in 2018, due to legal expenses incurred related to Camsing case.
- Operating margin for the asset management business for the third quarter of 2019 was 60.6%, compared with 51.2% for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Income from operations for the lending and other businesses for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB5.1 million (US$0.7 million), compared with RMB0.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
Investment Loss
Investment Loss for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB48.4 million (US$6.8 million), compared with investment loss of RMB16.8 million for the corresponding period in 2018. The loss was primarily due to changes in fair value of equity securities and other investments.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB44.7 million (US$6.3 million), a 27.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to lower taxable income.
Net Income
- Net Income
- Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB203.8 million (US$28.5 million), which is largely unchanged compared to the corresponding period in 2018.
- Net margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 24.2%, down from 24.5% for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB191.6 million (US$26.8 million), a 7.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was 22.8%, down from 24.8% for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB3.13 (US$0.44) and RMB3.10 (US$0.43), respectively, compared with RMB3.51 and RMB3.41 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB353.7 million (US$49.5 million), a 23.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was 42.0%, up from 34.1% for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB5.73 (US$0.80), up from RMB4.68 for the corresponding period in 2018.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had RMB3,669.2 million (US$513.3 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB2,360.1 million as of September 30, 2018 and RMB2,873.7 million as of June 30, 2019.
Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the third quarter of 2019 was RMB220.4 million (US$30.8 million), compared to net cash inflow of RMB449.8 million in the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease was mainly due to changes in working capital.
Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the third quarter of 2019 was RMB440.0 million (US$61.6 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB203.6 million in the corresponding period in 2018. The cash inflow was primarily due to proceeds from the disposal of various investments.
Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB40.6 million (US$5.7 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to net cash outflow of RMB16.2 million in the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the capital contribution by non-controlling shareholders of a consolidated subsidiary.
OTHER COMPANY DEVELOPMENTS
The Company also announced today that Mr. Grant Pan has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Mr. Shang Chuang who has decided to depart Noah for new professional pursuits, effective November 30, 2019.
Mr. Pan brings over 17 years of experience to the CFO role in areas such as corporate finance and corporate strategy. He has been serving as COO for Noah's asset management business since 2017. Prior to joining Noah, Mr. Pan was an audit partner with a Big Four accounting firm and assisted a number of successful offerings of China-based companies in the global capital markets. Mr. Pan received his MBA and Master's Degree from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, and Bachelor's Degree from Beijing Foreign Studies University. He is a member of AICPA, CICPA and HKICPA.
Ms. Jingbo Wang, Chairlady and CEO of Noah, commented, "Mr. Pan is an experienced veteran in the financial services industry and brings a blend of operational and strategic experience to our finance operations since joining our company. We are confident that his extensive experience with financial service firms will prove invaluable to our finance planning and execution after stepping into his new role. Meanwhile, we want to extend our warm appreciation to Shang for his services during the past eight years in various key roles of Noah. We respect his decision to return to Hong Kong to pursue new professional endeavors and sincerely wish him the best."
2019 FORECAST
The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2019 will be in the range of RMB1.0 billion to RMB1.1 billion, the mid-point of which representing an increase of 3.9% compared with the full year 2018. This forecast reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to further change.
DISCUSSION OF RECENTLY ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first nine months of 2019, Noah distributed RMB65.4 billion (US$9.5 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB176.5 billion (US$24.7 billion) as of September 30, 2019.
Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,368 relationship managers across 307 service centers in 81 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 288,245 registered clients as of September 30, 2019. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses, including online financial advisory platform and payment technology services.
For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2019 ended September 30, 2019 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1477 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2019 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with financial products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; uncertainty regarding the outcome of the legal actions which are being or may be taken by the Company's affiliates in connection with the Camsing situation, including its ability to recoup amounts extended as financing to third parties and the risk of potential claims by investors; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.
-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As of
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,873,740
3,669,150
513,333
Restricted cash
2,500
2,500
350
Short-term investments
747,710
557,130
77,945
Accounts receivable
292,971
287,818
40,267
Loans receivable, net
532,284
541,703
75,787
Amounts due from related parties
799,391
666,584
93,259
Loans receivable from factoring business
69,270
60,000
8,394
Other current assets
314,624
298,403
41,748
Total current assets
5,632,490
6,083,288
851,083
Long-term investments
1,141,506
930,055
130,119
Investment in affiliates
1,411,072
1,289,296
180,379
Property and equipment, net
315,788
307,680
43,046
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
373,784
367,873
51,467
Non-current deferred tax assets
116,306
126,914
17,756
Other non-current assets
75,869
79,654
11,144
Total Assets
9,066,815
9,184,760
1,284,994
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
461,099
432,800
60,551
Income tax payable
59,743
96,668
13,524
Deferred revenues
144,378
192,614
26,948
Other current liabilities
628,158
333,132
46,607
Total current liabilities
1,293,378
1,055,214
147,630
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
380,862
370,845
51,883
Non-current deferred tax liabilities
66,741
65,314
9,138
Other non-current liabilities
21,832
11,952
1,672
Total Liabilities
1,762,813
1,503,325
210,323
Equity
7,304,002
7,681,435
1,074,671
Total Liabilities and Equity
9,066,815
9,184,760
1,284,994
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Change
2018
2019
2019
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
177,863
129,786
18,158
(27.0%)
Recurring service fees
140,293
135,201
18,915
(3.6%)
Performance-based income
12,215
4,383
613
(64.1%)
Other service fees
98,802
131,950
18,460
33.5%
Total revenues from others
429,173
401,320
56,146
(6.5%)
Revenues from funds Gopher
manages:
One-time commissions
54,697
21,137
2,957
(61.4%)
Recurring service fees
338,300
386,381
54,057
14.2%
Performance-based income
21,411
38,299
5,358
78.9%
Total revenues from funds
Gopher manages
414,408
445,817
62,372
7.6%
Total revenues
843,581
847,137
118,518
0.4%
Less: VAT related surcharges
(4,597)
(5,150)
(721)
12.0%
Net revenues
838,984
841,987
117,797
0.4%
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
compensation
(143,831)
(148,572)
(20,786)
3.3%
Others
(241,269)
(246,277)
(34,456)
2.1%
Total compensation and
benefits
(385,100)
(394,849)
(55,242)
2.5%
Selling expenses
(81,224)
(83,592)
(11,695)
2.9%
General and administrative
expenses
(60,010)
(104,450)
(14,613)
74.1%
Other operating expenses
(51,106)
(52,838)
(7,392)
3.4%
Government grants
9,518
28,049
3,924
194.7%
Total operating costs and
expenses
(567,922)
(607,680)
(85,018)
7.0%
Income from operations
271,062
234,307
32,779
(13.6%)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
14,237
13,774
1,927
(3.3%)
Interest expenses
1,156
-
-
N.A.
Investment loss
(16,817)
(48,405)
(6,772)
187.8%
Other expense
(1,836)
(5,114)
(715)
178.5%
Total other expense
(3,260)
(39,745)
(5,560)
1,119.2%
Income before taxes and
income from equity in
affiliates
267,802
194,562
27,219
(27.3%)
Income tax expense
(61,804)
(44,737)
(6,259)
(27.6%)
Income (loss) from equity in
affiliates
(796)
53,974
7,551
N.A.
Net income
205,202
203,799
28,511
(0.7%)
Less: net (loss) income
attributable to non-controlling
interests
(2,506)
12,201
1,707
N.A.
Net income attributable to
Noah shareholders
207,708
191,598
26,804
(7.8%)
Income per ADS, basic
3.51
3.13
0.44
(10.8%)
Income per ADS, diluted
3.41
3.10
0.43
(9.1%)
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
32.3%
27.8%
27.8%
Net margin
24.5%
24.2%
24.2%
Weighted average ADS
equivalent[1]:
Basic
59,172,524
61,308,638
61,308,638
Diluted
61,615,856
61,759,161
61,759,161
ADS equivalent outstanding at
end of period
59,430,433
61,480,292
61,480,292
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two
ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Change
2018
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
205,202
203,799
28,513
(0.7%)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
50,719
119,641
16,738
135.9%
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale
Investment (after tax)
(289)
(3,191)
(446)
1,004.2%
Comprehensive income
255,632
320,249
44,805
25.3%
Less: Comprehensive income (loss)
attributable to non-controlling interests
(2,634)
12,052
1,686
N.A.
Comprehensive income attributable to
Noah shareholders
258,266
308,197
43,119
19.3%
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Information
(unaudited)
As of
September 30,
2018
September 30,
2019
Change
Number of registered clients
236,906
288,245
21.7%
Number of relationship managers
1,559
1,368
(12.3%)
Number of cities in mainland China under
coverage
83
81
(2.4%)
Three months ended
September 30,
2018
September 30,
2019
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
percentages)
Number of active clients
4,108
3,409
(17.0%)
Transaction value:
Credit products
22,775
1,517
(93.3%)
Private equity products
3,300
3,477
5.4%
Public securities products
1,490
7,444
399.6%
Other products
430
513
19.3%
Total transaction value
27,995
12,951
(53.7%)
Average transaction value per active client
6.81
3.80
(44.3%)
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2019
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Other
Financial
Services
Business
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
129,099
687
-
129,786
Recurring service fees
133,825
1,376
-
135,201
Performance-based income
4,346
37
-
4,383
Other service fees
69,841
1,197
60,912
131,950
Total revenues from others
337,111
3,297
60,912
401,320
Revenues from funds Gopher manages
One-time commissions
21,053
84
-
21,137
Recurring service fees
186,251
200,130
-
386,381
Performance-based income
-
38,299
-
38,299
Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages
207,304
238,513
-
445,817
Total revenues
544,415
241,810
60,912
847,137
Less: business taxes and related
surcharges
(2,067)
(1,368)
(1,715)
(5,150)
Net revenues
542,348
240,442
59,197
841,987
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(148,572)
-
-
(148,572)
Others
(155,102)
(66,914)
(24,261)
(246,277)
Total compensation and benefits
(303,674)
(66,914)
(24,261)
(394,849)
Selling expenses
(69,563)
(9,315)
(4,714)
(83,592)
General and administrative
expenses
(77,370)
(17,916)
(9,164)
(104,450)
Other operating expenses
(33,905)
(2,947)
(15,986)
(52,838)
Government grants
25,740
2,302
7
28,049
Total operating costs and expenses
(458,772)
(94,790)
(54,118)
(607,680)
Income from operations
83,576
145,652
5,079
234,307
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2018
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Other
Financial
Services
Business
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
177,305
558
-
177,863
Recurring service fees
131,988
8,305
-
140,293
Performance-based income
12,215
-
-
12,215
Other service fees
31,133
2,671
64,998
98,802
Total revenues from others
352,641
11,534
64,998
429,173
Revenues from funds Gopher
manages
One-time commissions
52,758
1,939
-
54,697
Recurring service fees
174,083
164,217
-
338,300
Performance-based income
-
21,411
-
21,411
Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages
226,841
187,567
-
414,408
Total revenues
579,482
199,101
64,998
843,581
Less: business taxes and related
surcharges
(2,587)
(630)
(1,380)
(4,597)
Net revenues
576,895
198,471
63,618
838,984
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager compensation
(143,550)
(10)
(271)
(143,831)
Performance fee compensation
-
(5,975)
-
(5,975)
Other compensations
(142,420)
(62,725)
(30,149)
(235,294)
Total compensation and benefits
(285,970)
(68,710)
(30,420)
(385,100)
Selling expenses
(74,160)
(3,747)
(3,317)
(81,224)
General and administrative
expenses
(34,092)
(20,046)
(5,872)
(60,010)
Other operating expenses
(23,010)
(4,258)
(23,838)
(51,106)
Government grants
9,518
-
-
9,518
Total operating costs and expenses
(407,714)
(96,761)
(63,447)
(567,922)
Income from operations
169,181
101,710
171
271,062
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2019
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Other
Financial
Services
Business
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
347,744
212,137
60,912
620,793
Hong Kong
139,406
26,829
-
166,235
Others
57,265
2,844
-
60,109
Total revenues
544,415
241,810
60,912
847,137
Three months ended September 30, 2018
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Other
Financial
Services
Business
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
445,416
150,119
64,998
660,533
Hong Kong
133,347
48,982
-
182,329
Others
719
-
-
719
Total revenues
579,482
199,101
64,998
843,581
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)[5]
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Change
2018
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
207,708
191,598
(7.8%)
Adjustment for share-based compensation
35,647
21,310
(40.2%)
Less: loss from fair value changes of equity securities
(unrealized)
(20,686)
(6,047)
(70.8%)
Add: gains from sales of equity securities
29,891
139,816
367.8%
Less: tax effect of adjustments
7,961
5,059
(36.5%)
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
(non-GAAP)
285,971
353,712
23.7%
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
24.8%
22.8%
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
34.1%
42.0%
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
diluted
3.41
3.10
(9.1%)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
per ADS, diluted
4.68
5.73
22.4%
[5] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the
effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized),
adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any.
