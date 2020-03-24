Noah Holdings Limited : Announces Unaudited Preliminary Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 0 03/24/2020 | 04:01pm EDT Send by mail :

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited preliminary[1] financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the full year ended December 31, 2019. FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Net revenues in the full year 2019 were RMB3,391.8 million ( US$487.2 million ), a 3.1% increase from the full year 2018. (RMB millions, except percentages) FY 2018

FY 2019

YoY Change Wealth management 2,306.0

2,319.3

0.6% Asset management 748.5

783.5

4.7% Lending and other businesses 235.1

289.0

22.9% Total net revenues 3,289.6

3,391.8

3.1% Income from operations in the full year 2019 was RMB915.0 million ( US$131.4 million ), a 1.2% decrease from the full year 2018. (RMB millions, except percentages) FY 2018

FY 2019

YoY Change Wealth management 607.2

437.8

(27.9%) Asset management 353.2

391.3

10.8% Lending and other businesses (33.9)

85.9

N.A. Total income from operations 926.5

915.0

(1.2%) Net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2019 was RMB829.2 million ( US$119.1 million ), a 2.2% increase from the full year 2018.

in the full year 2019 was ( ), a 2.2% increase from the full year 2018. Non-GAAP[2] net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2019 was RMB1,038.2 million ( US$149.1 million ), a 2.7% increase from the full year 2018. [1] As of the date hereof, the Company is still in the process of reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Any changes in the fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates, net income, net income attributable to Noah shareholders, income per ADS and the balance of investments in affiliates in Noah's consolidated financial statements. If there will be any fair value adjustments associated with the above, which have not been included in these unaudited preliminary financial results in this press release, the Company will include such adjustments in the audited consolidated financial statements in its Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2019 and subsequent reporting if necessary.

[2] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB788.3 million ( US$113.2 million ), a 4.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. (RMB millions, except percentages) Q4 2018



Q4 2019



YoY Change Wealth management 578.5



527.9



(8.7%) Asset management 160.2



204.1



27.4% Lending and other businesses 83.4



56.3



(32.5%) Total net revenues 822.1



788.3



(4.1%) Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB126.3 million ( US$18.1 million ), a 20.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. (RMB millions, except percentages) Q4 2018



Q4 2019



YoY Change Wealth management 118.4



34.8



(70.6%) Asset management 41.3



91.0



120.3% Lending and other businesses 0.0



0.5



N.A. Total income from operations 159.7



126.3



(20.9%) Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB102.8 million ( US$14.8 million ), a 34.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 was ( ), a 34.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB116.5 million ( US$16.7 million ), a 47.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 OPERATIONAL UPDATES Wealth Management Business The Company's wealth management business offers financial products and provides value-added services to high net worth clients in China and overseas. Noah primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Total number of registered clients as of December 31, 2019 was 293,760, a 12.9% increase from December 31, 2018 .

as of was 293,760, a 12.9% increase from . Total number of active clients [3] during the fourth quarter of 2019 was 4,512, a 4.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. Total number of active clients during the full year 2019 was 14,538, a 6.7% increase from the full year 2018.

during the fourth quarter of 2019 was 4,512, a 4.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. during the full year 2019 was 14,538, a 6.7% increase from the full year 2018. Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB13.2 billion ( US$1.9 billion ), a 47.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, due to the fact that the Company is adjusting its product strategy and thus no longer offering single-counterparty credit products to clients since the last quarter. Product type Three months ended December 31,

2018

2019

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Credit products 20.2

80.3%

1.0

7.2% Private equity products 3.0

11.9%

1.8

13.8% Public securities products 1.5

5.7%

9.7

73.7% Other products 0.5

2.1%

0.7

5.3% All products 25.2

100.0%

13.2

100.0%

[3] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period. Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the full year 2019 was RMB78 .5 billion ( US$11 .3 billion), a 28.6% decrease from the full year 2018, due to a significant decrease of single-counterparty credit product distributed in 2019. Product type Twelve months ended December 31,

2018

2019

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Credit products 75.5

68.6%

34.3

43.7% Private equity products 18.9

17.1%

14.3

18.2% Public securities products 13.6

12.4%

26.4

33.6% Other products 2.0

1.9%

3.5

4.5% All products 110.0

100.0%

78.5

100.0% A verage transaction value per active client [4] for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB2.9 million ( US$0.4 million ), a 45.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. A verage transaction value per active client for the full year 2019 was RMB5.4 million ( US$0.8 million ), a 33.1% decrease from the full year 2018.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 was ( ), a 45.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. for the full year 2019 was ( ), a 33.1% decrease from the full year 2018. C overage network in mainland China included 292 service centers covering 82 cities as of December 31, 2019 , compared with 307 service centers covering 81 cities as of September 30, 2019 , and 313 service centers covering 83 cities as of December 31, 2018 . The change in service centers is primarily a result of consolidation of duplicate service centers in order to optimize costs and expenses.

in mainland included 292 service centers covering 82 cities as of , compared with 307 service centers covering 81 cities as of , and 313 service centers covering 83 cities as of . The change in service centers is primarily a result of consolidation of duplicate service centers in order to optimize costs and expenses. Number of relationship managers was 1,288 as of December 31, 2019 , a 5.8% decrease from September 30, 2019 , and an 18.6% decrease from December 31, 2018 , primarily as a result of the Company's efforts to streamline operational human resources. The turnover rate of core "elite" relationship managers was 4.1%, compared with 4.6% in the year of 2018. [4] "Average transaction value per active client" refers to the average value of financial products that were purchased by active clients during the period specified. Asset Management Business The Company's asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), is a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong, United States and Canada. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities, credit to multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. Total assets under management as of December 31, 2019 were RMB170.2 billion ( US$24.5 billion ), a 3.6% decrease from September 30, 2019 due to the voluntary accelerated repayments of certain credit products and a 0.6% increase from December 31, 2018 . Investment type As of

September 30,

2019

Growth

Distribution/ Redemption

As of

December 31,

2019

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 105.9

60.0%

1.7

2.7

104.9

61.6% Credit 33.4

19.0%

-

3.8

29.6

17.4% Real estate 18.7

10.6%

1.9

3.0

17.6

10.3% Public securities[5] 9.6

5.4%

0.7

1.0

9.3

5.5% Multi-strategies 8.9

5.0%

1.1

1.2

8.8

5.2% All Investments 176.5

100.0%

5.4

11.7

170.2

100.0%

[5] The distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation. Investment type As of

December 31,

2018

Growth

Distribution/ Redemption

As of

December 31,

2019

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 100.2

59.2%

10.3

5.6

104.9

61.6% Credit 39.4

23.3%

10.2

20.0

29.6

17.4% Real estate 16.7

9.9%

7.2

6.3

17.6

10.3% Public securities 6.2

3.6%

5.5

2.4

9.3

5.5% Multi-strategies 6.7

4.0%

3.4

1.3

8.8

5.2% All Investments 169.2

100.0%

36.6

35.6

170.2

100.0% Lending and Other Businesses The Company's lending business utilizes an advanced risk-management system to assess and facilitate short-term loans to high quality borrowers, often secured with collateral. The total amount of loans originated during the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB0.2 billion, compared with RMB4.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2018 as the Company reduced loan origination in response to market changes. Mr. Yi Zhao, Group President of Noah, said, "The past year we experienced external pressures from economic downturn, turbulent situation in Hong Kong, Sino-US trade tensions and a changing financial regulatory landscape in China, and we have been proactively seeking paradigm transformation to meet our client's changing demand. From the third quarter, we ceased the offering of single-counterparty non-standardized credit products. I am encouraged by the robust momentum in our transition to offering more standardized products, and the healthy growth in the volume of our public securities transactions. We are happy to report the strong full year results, that the Group reached our Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders guidance of RMB1 billion to RMB1.1 billion, and a Non-GAAP net margin of 30.6%, which demonstrate our strong capability and sustainability. Noah is well placed in China's wealth management and asset management industry, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. We will continue our paradigm transformation in 2020, and further invest in our IT infrastructure to enhance user experience in providing diversified products and value-added services to high-net-worth clients in China and overseas." FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS Net Revenues Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB788.3 million (US$113.2 million), a 4.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily driven by decreased one-time commissions and other service fees, and partially offset by increased recurring service fees and performance-based income. Wealth Management Business - Net revenues from one-time commissions for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB158.3 million (US$22.7 million), a 34.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018 due to a decrease in single-counterparty credit products distributed in fourth quarter of 2019. - Net revenues from recurring service fees for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB306.4 million (US$44.0 million), a 2.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of financial products with recurring service fees previously distributed as well as more redemption of credit products. - Net revenues from performance-based income for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB15.8 million (US$2.3 million), compared with RMB0.1 million from the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from public securities products as a result of a bullish A shares market this quarter. - Net revenues from other service fees for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB47.4 million (US$6.8 million), a 19.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the growth of various value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients. Asset Management Business - Net revenues from recurring service fees for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB159.7 million (US$22.9 million), an 8.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in assets under management. - Net revenues from performance-based income for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB41.8 million (US$6.0 million), a 286.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from certain real estate funds. Lending and Other Businesses - Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB56.3 million (US$8.1 million), a 32.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, due to reduced loan origination in 2019. Operating Costs and Expenses Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB662.1 million (US$95.1 million), a 0.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB374.1 million (US$53.7 million), selling expenses of RMB77.7 million (US$11.2 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB180.0 million (US$25.9 million) and other operating expenses of RMB42.1 million (US$6.0 million). Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB493.1 million ( US$70.8 million ), a 7.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in allowance for doubtful accounts.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 7.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in allowance for doubtful accounts. Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB113.1 million ( US$16.3 million ), a 4.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 4.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits. Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businesses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB55.8 million ( US$8.0 million ), a 33.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as employees structure under non-lending businesses was optimized in 2019. Operating Margin Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 16.0%, compared with 19.4% for the corresponding period in 2018. Operating margin for the wealth management business for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 6.6%, compared with 20.5% for the corresponding period in 2018, due to increase of allowance for doubtful accounts.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 6.6%, compared with 20.5% for the corresponding period in 2018, due to increase of allowance for doubtful accounts. Operating margin for the asset management business for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 44.6%, compared with 25.8% for the corresponding period in 2018 due to increased recurring service fee as well as more effective expense control.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 44.6%, compared with 25.8% for the corresponding period in 2018 due to increased recurring service fee as well as more effective expense control. Income for the lending and other businesses for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB0.5 million ( US$0.1 million ), compared with break-even in the corresponding period of 2018. Investment Income Investment Loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB17.7 million (US$2.5 million), compared with investment income of RMB6.5 million for the corresponding period in 2018. The loss was primarily due to changes in fair value of equity securities and other investments. Income Tax Expenses Income tax expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB28.2 million (US$4.0 million), a 3.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to lower taxable income. Income from Equity in Affiliates Income from equity in affiliates for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB14.9 million (US$2.1 million), compared with RMB2.5 million in the corresponding period in 2018. We are still reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Although we do not anticipate material variance barring unexpected fluctuations in the portfolio companies' performance, any potential changes in fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates. Net Income Net Income - Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB117.9 million (US$16.9 million), a 22.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. - Net margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 15.0%, down from 18.4% for the corresponding period in 2018. - Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB102.8 million (US$14.8 million), a 34.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. - Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 13.0%, down from 18.9% for the corresponding period in 2018. - Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB1.67 (US$0.24) and RMB1.66 (US$0.24), respectively, compared with RMB2.61 and RMB2.54 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders - Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB116.5 million (US$16.7 million), a 47.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. - Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 14.8%, down from 27.1% for the corresponding period in 2018. - Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB1.88 (US$0.27), down from RMB3.64 for the corresponding period in 2018. FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS Net Revenues Net revenues for the full year 2019 were RMB3,391.8 million (US$487.2 million), a 3.1% increase from the full year 2018, primarily due to increases in recurring service fees and other service fees and partially offset by the decrease in one-time commissions. Wealth Management Business - Net revenues from one-time commissions for 2019 were RMB923.8 million (US$132.7 million), a 9.3% decrease from 2018, primarily due to the product transformations in the second half of the year that led to a drop in single-counterparty credit products offerings. - Net revenues from recurring service fees for 2019 were RMB1,150.2 million (US$165.2 million), a 1.8% increase from 2018. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of financial products with recurring service fees previously distributed. - Net revenues from performance-based income for 2019 were RMB23.3 million (US$3.4 million), a 47.1% decrease from 2018, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from public securities products. - Net revenues from other service fees for 2019 were RMB221.9 million (US$31.9 million), a 96.4% increase from 2018, primarily due to the growth of various value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients. Asset Management Business - Net revenues from recurring service fees for 2019 were RMB686.5 million (US$98.6 million), a 7.6% increase from 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in assets under management and service fees income generated from voluntary accelerated repayments of certain credit products in 2019. - Net revenues from performance-based income for 2019 were RMB89.2 million (US$12.8 million), a 9.8% decrease from 2018, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from public securities products. Lending and Other Businesses - Net revenues for 2019 were RMB289.0 million (US$41.5 million), a 22.9% increase from 2018. Operating costs and expenses Operating costs and expenses for 2019 were RMB2,476.8 million (US$355.8 million), a 4.8% increase from the full year 2018. Operating costs and expenses for the full year 2019 primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB1,610.8 million (US$231.4 million), selling expenses of RMB331.3 million (US$47.6 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB427.2 million (US$61.4 million) and other operating expenses of RMB196.8 million (US$28.3 million). Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for 2019 were RMB1,881.5 million ( US$270.3 million ), a 10.8% increase from 2018, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits as well as general and administrative expenses.

for 2019 were ( ), a 10.8% increase from 2018, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits as well as general and administrative expenses. Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for 2019 were RMB392.3 million ( US$56.3 million ), a 0.8% decrease from 2018, primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses.

for 2019 were ( ), a 0.8% decrease from 2018, primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses. Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businesses for 2019 were RMB203.0 million ( US$29.2 million ), a 24.5% decrease from 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as employees structure under non-lending businesses was optimized since the beginning of 2019. Operating Margin Operating margin for the full year 2019 was 27.0%, compared to 28.2% for the full year 2018. Operating margin for the wealth management business for 2019 was 18.9%, compared to 26.3% for 2018, mainly due to increased legal expenses related to the Camsing case as well as a greater allowance for doubtful accounts.

for 2019 was 18.9%, compared to 26.3% for 2018, mainly due to increased legal expenses related to the Camsing case as well as a greater allowance for doubtful accounts. Operating margin for the asset management business for 2019 was 49.9%, compared to 47.2% for 2018.

for 2019 was 49.9%, compared to 47.2% for 2018. Operating margin for the lending and other business for 2019 was 29.7%, compared to a loss of RMB33.9 million for 2018. Investment Income Investment loss for the full year 2019 was RMB28.6 million (US$4.1 million), compared with investment income of RMB49.1 million for the full year 2018. The investment loss was primarily due to changes in fair value of equity securities. Income Tax Expenses Income tax expenses for the full year 2019 were RMB220.0 million (US$31.6 million), a 1.0% decrease from the full year 2018. Net Income Net Income - Net income for the full year 2019 was RMB863.8 million (US$124.1 million), a 7.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. - Net margin for the full year 2019 was 25.5%, up from 24.4% for the full year 2018. - Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2019 was RMB829.2 million (US$119.1 million), a 2.2% increase from the full year 2018. - Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2019 was 24.4%, down from 24.7% for the full year 2018. - Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the full year 2019 was RMB13.56 (US$1.95) and RMB13.42 (US$1.93), respectively, compared with RMB13.85 and RMB13.33 respectively, for the full year 2018. Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders - Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2019 was RMB1,038.2 million (US$149.1 million), a 2.7% increase from the full year 2018. - Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2019 was 30.6%, unchanged from the full year of 2018. - Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the full year 2019 was RMB16.80 (US$2.41), up from RMB16.58 for the full year 2018. BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW As of December 31, 2019, the Company had RMB4,387.3 million (US$630.2 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB2,704.1 million as of December 31, 2018 and RMB3,669.2 million as of September 30, 2019. Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB838.6 million (US$120.5 million), compared to net cash inflow of RMB511.3 million in the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was mainly due to changes in working capital. Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the full year 2019 was RMB1,284.3 million (US$184.5 million), compared to RMB1,029.4 million during the full year 2018, driven by profit earned from business operations and enhanced collection of accounts receivables. Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB179.9 million (US$25.8 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB188.4 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the full year 2019 was RMB178.1 million (US$25.6 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB395.7 million during the full year 2018, due to fewer investments made in 2019. Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB136.3 million (US$19.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net cash inflow of RMB7.5 million in the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the capital contribution by non-controlling shareholders of a consolidated subsidiary. Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities during the full year 2019 was RMB543.3 million (US$78.0 million), compared to RMB109.8 million cash inflow during the full year 2018. The cash inflow for 2019 was mainly due to the proceeds related to contribution of non-controlling interest. NOTE TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION As of the date of this press release, we are still in the process of reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Any changes in the fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates, net income, net income attributable to Noah shareholders, income per ADS and the balance of investments in affiliates in our consolidated financial statements. While not included in the unaudited preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results in this press release, we will include any such fair value adjustments in the audited consolidated financial statements in our 2019 Form 20-F and will make a subsequent announcement when our review conclude, as appropriate. 2020 FORECAST The global outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) has notably slowed down the global economy. Despite the fact that various travel bans in China and cross border have put heavy constraints on the Company's face-to-face interactions with clients, the Company is excited to see a strong momentum in the transaction value of standardized products being offered. Hence, the Company remains reasonably optimistic about the recovery or even a moderate growth in its total transaction value in 2020 compared to 2019. In the meantime, as part of its overall transformation strategy, the Company has decided to further increase its investment in IT infrastructure and online platform development. This will primarily consist of the major upgrades of the Smiling Fund APP, the construction of the global version of Smiling Fund APP and the creation of a new SaaS system for institutional channels. The Company expects to spend around 3-5% of its total net revenue in such investment in 2020. Given the above considerations, the non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2020 will be in the range of RMB800 million to RMB900 million. This forecast reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to further change. DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management. ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the full year 2019, Noah distributed RMB78.5 billion (US$11.3 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB170.2 billion (US$24.5 billion) as of December 31, 2019. Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes diversified financial products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,288 relationship managers across 292 service centers in 82 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 293,760 registered clients as of December 31, 2019. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities, credit to multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses. For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com. FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and full year ended December 31, 2019 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2020 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with financial products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law. Contacts: Noah Holdings Limited

Sonia Han

Tel: +86-21-8035-9221

ir@noahgroup.com -- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW -- Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

As of

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 3,669,150

4,387,345

630,203



Restricted cash 2,500

6,589

946



Short-term investments 557,130

671,259

96,420



Accounts receivable, net 287,818

219,566

31,539



Loans receivable, net 541,703

688,970

98,964



Amounts due from related parties 666,584

548,704

78,816



Loans receivable from factoring business, net 60,000

-

-



Other current assets 298,403

243,701

35,004



Total current assets 6,083,288

6,766,134

971,892















Long-term investments, net 930,055

881,091

126,561

Investment in affiliates 1,289,296

1,272,261

182,749

Property and equipment, net 307,680

296,320

42,564

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 367,873

352,186

50,588

Deferred tax assets 126,914

167,430

24,050

Other non-current assets 79,654

67,182

9,651 Total Assets 9,184,760

9,802,604

1,408,055











Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 432,800

555,719

79,824



Income tax payable 96,668

126,743

18,205



Deferred revenues 192,614

100,693

14,464



Other current liabilities 333,132

721,898

103,694



Total current liabilities 1,055,214

1,505,053

216,187

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 370,845

362,757

52,107

Deferred tax liabilities 65,314

56,401

8,101

Other non-current liabilities 11,952

3,433

493

Total Liabilities 1,503,325

1,927,644

276,888

Equity 7,681,435

7,874,960

1,131,167 Total Liabilities and Equity 9,184,760

9,802,604

1,408,055 Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Change

2018

2019

2019



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 173,814

150,494

21,617

(13.4%) Recurring service fees 142,435

125,851

18,077

(11.6%) Performance-based income 147

15,909

2,285

10,722.4% Other service fees 126,212

105,691

15,182

(16.3%) Total revenues from others 442,608

397,945

57,161

(10.1%) Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 69,098

10,659

1,531

(84.6%) Recurring service fees 305,937

342,658

49,220

12.0% Performance-based income 10,861

41,981

6,030

286.5% Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 385,896

395,298

56,781

2.4% Total revenues 828,504

793,243

113,942

(4.3%) Less: VAT related surcharges (6,401)

(4,900)

(704)

(23.4%) Net revenues 822,103

788,343

113,238

(4.1%) Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (162,638)

(133,306)

(19,148)

(18.0%) Others (265,477)

(240,808)

(34,590)

(9.3%) Total compensation and

benefits (428,115)

(374,114)

(53,738)

(12.6%) Selling expenses (104,765)

(77,741)

(11,167)

(25.8%) General and administrative

expenses (94,938)

(180,012)

(25,857)

89.6% Other operating expenses (51,710)

(42,064)

(6,042)

(18.7%) Government grants 17,145

11,862

1,704

(30.8%) Total operating costs and

expenses (662,383)

(662,069)

(95,100)

(0.1%) Income from operations 159,720

126,274

18,138

(20.9%) Other income (expense):













Interest income 14,104

22,977

3,300

62.9% Interest expenses (1,002)

-

-

N.A. Investment income (loss) 6,547

(17,725)

(2,546)

N.A. Other expense (1,326)

(308)

(44)

(76.8%) Total other income (expense) 18,323

4,944

710

(73.0%) Income before taxes and

income from equity in

affiliates 178,043

131,218

18,848

(26.3%) Income tax expense (29,203)

(28,174)

(4,047)

(3.5%) Income from equity in affiliates 2,526

14,883

2,138

489.2% Net income 151,366

117,927

16,939

(22.1%) Less: net (loss) income

attributable to non-controlling

interests (4,273)

15,134

2,174

N.A. Net income attributable to

Noah shareholders 155,639

102,793

14,765

(34.0%)















Income per ADS, basic 2.61

1.67

0.24

(36.0%) Income per ADS, diluted 2.54

1.66

0.24

(34.6%) Margin analysis:













Operating margin 19.4%

16.0%

16.0%



Net margin 18.4%

15.0%

15.0%



Weighted average ADS

equivalent[1]:













Basic 59,676,698

61,532,722

61,532,722



Diluted 61,590,911

61,900,487

61,900,487



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period 60,129,547

61,599,313

61,599,313





















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs. Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Change

2018

2019

2019



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 733,009

690,860

99,236

(5.8%) Recurring service fees 593,856

524,692

75,367

(11.6%) Performance-based income 43,101

23,437

3,367

(45.6%) Other service fees 361,886

522,958

75,118

44.5% Total revenues from others 1,731,852

1,761,947

253,088

1.7% Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 294,984

240,808

34,590

(18.4%) Recurring service fees 1,182,693

1,320,773

189,717

11.7% Performance-based income 100,533

89,648

12,877

(10.8%) Total revenues from funds

Gopher manages 1,578,210

1,651,229

237,184

4.6% Total revenues 3,310,062

3,413,176

490,272

3.1% Less: VAT related surcharges (20,454)

(21,364)

(3,069)

4.4% Net revenues 3,289,608

3,391,812

487,203

3.1% Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (633,599)

(625,044)

(89,782)

(1.4%) Others (930,593)

(985,726)

(141,591)

5.9% Total compensation and

benefits (1,564,192)

(1,610,770)

(231,373)

3.0% Selling expenses (412,720)

(331,346)

(47,595)

(19.7%) General and administrative

expenses (279,387)

(427,215)

(61,366)

52.9% Other operating expenses (169,368)

(196,793)

(28,268)

16.2% Government grants 62,583

89,278

12,824

42.7% Total operating costs and

expenses (2,363,084)

(2,476,846)

(355,778)

4.8% Income from operations 926,524

914,966

131,425

(1.2%) Other income (expense):













Interest income 69,841

89,099

12,798

27.6% Interest expenses (10,028)

(430)

(62)

(95.7%) Investment income (loss) 48,616

(28,620)

(4,111)

N.A. Other expense (23,356)

(7,040)

(1,011)

(69.9%) Total other income (expense) 85,073

53,009

7,614

(37.7%) Income before taxes and

income from equity in

affiliates 1,011,597

967,975

139,039

(4.3%) Income tax expense (222,320)

(220,025)

(31,605)

(1.0%) Income from equity in affiliates 14,469

115,809

16,635

700.4% Net income 803,746

863,759

124,069

7.5% Less: net (loss) income

attributable to non-controlling

interests (7,551)

34,608

4,971

N.A. Net income attributable to

Noah shareholders 811,297

829,151

119,098

2.2%















Income per ADS, basic 13.85

13.56

1.95

(2.1%) Income per ADS, diluted 13.33

13.42

1.93

0.7% Margin analysis:













Operating margin 28.2%

27.0%

27.0%



Net margin 24.4%

25.5%

25.5%



Weighted average ADS

equivalent[1]:













Basic 58,576,802

61,160,362

61,160,362



Diluted 61,421,080

61,848,191

61,848,191



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period 60,129,547

61,599,313

61,599,313





















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs. Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended





December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Change

2018

2019

2019





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 151,366

117,927

16,939

(22.1%) Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 7,357

(81,693)

(11,734)

N.A. Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) (47)

7

1

N.A. Comprehensive income 158,676

36,241

5,206

(77.2%) Less: Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling interests (4,260)

15,090

2,168

N.A. Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 162,936

21,151

3,038

(87.0%) Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)



Twelve months ended





December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Change

2018

2019

2019





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 803,746

863,759

124,069

7.5% Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 75,752

61,601

8,848

(18.7%) Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) (1,429)

(797)

(114)

(44.2%) Comprehensive income 878,069

924,563

132,803

5.3% Less: Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling interests (7,638)

34,558

4,964

N.A. Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 885,707

890,005

127,839

0.5% Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)



As of





December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

Change











Number of registered clients 260,285

293,760

12.9% Number of relationship managers 1,583

1,288

(18.6%) Number of cities in mainland China under coverage 83

82

(1.2%)













Three months ended





December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages) Number of active clients 4,717

4,512

(4.3%) Transaction value:









Credit products 20,224

948

(95.3%) Private equity products 2,999

1,811

(39.6%) Public securities products 1,426

9,708

580.8% Other products 521

703

34.9% Total transaction value 25,170

13,170

(47.7%) Average transaction value per active client 5.34

2.92

(45.3%)













Twelve months ended





December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages) Number of active clients 13,628

14,538

6.7% Transaction value:









Credit products 75,498

34,316

(54.5%) Private equity products 18,864

14,279

(24.3%) Public securities products 13,605

26,378

93.9% Other products 2,062

3,551

72.2% Total transaction value 110,029

78,524

(28.6%) Average transaction value per active client 8.07

5.40

(33.1%) Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2019

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Lending and

other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 149,806

688

-

150,494 Recurring service fees 124,872

979

-

125,851 Performance-based income 15,909

-

-

15,909 Other service fees 47,594

718

57,379

105,691 Total revenues from others 338,181

2,385

57,379

397,945 Revenues from funds Gopher manages













One-time commissions 9,344

1,315

-

10,659 Recurring service fees 183,119

159,539

-

342,658 Performance-based income -

41,981

-

41,981 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 192,463

202,835

-

395,298 Total revenues 530,644

205,220

57,379

793,243 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,707)

(1,098)

(1,095)

(4,900) Net revenues 527,937

204,122

56,284

788,343 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (133,306)

-

-

(133,306) Others (143,475)

(75,072)

(22,261)

(240,808) Total compensation and benefits (276,781)

(75,072)

(22,261)

(374,114) Selling expenses (64,026)

(9,099)

(4,616)

(77,741) General and administrative

expenses (138,538)

(28,650)

(12,824)

(180,012) Other operating expenses (22,676)

(3,190)

(16,198)

(42,064) Government grants 8,925

2,870

67

11,862 Total operating costs and expenses (493,096)

(113,141)

(55,832)

(662,069) Income from operations 34,841

90,981

452

126,274 Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, 2018



Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Lending and

other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 173,415

399

-

173,814 Recurring service fees 139,996

2,439

-

142,435 Performance-based income 147

-

-

147 Other service fees 39,831

1,028

85,353

126,212 Total revenues from others 353,389

3,866

85,353

442,608 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions 69,018

80

-

69,098 Recurring service fees 159,812

146,125

-

305,937 Performance-based income -

10,861

-

10,861 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 228,830

157,066

-

385,896 Total revenues 582,219

160,932

85,353

828,504 Less: VAT related surcharges (3,751)

(730)

(1,920)

(6,401) Net revenues 578,468

160,202

83,433

822,103 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (162,215)

-

(423)

(162,638) Others (152,045)

(84,132)

(29,300)

(265,477) Total compensation and benefits (314,260)

(84,132)

(29,723)

(428,115) Selling expenses (91,429)

(7,278)

(6,058)

(104,765) General and administrative

expenses (52,444)

(27,838)

(14,656)

(94,938) Other operating expenses (15,241)

(1,722)

(34,747)

(51,710) Government grants 13,300

2,090

1,755

17,145 Total operating costs and expenses (460,074)

(118,880)

(83,429)

(662,383) Income from operations 118,394

41,322

4

159,720 Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)

Twelve months ended December 31, 2019

Wealth Management Business

Asset Management Business

Lending and

other Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 688,652

2,208

-

690,860 Recurring service fees 520,013

4,679

-

524,692 Performance-based income 23,333

104

-

23,437 Other service fees 222,912

4,274

295,772

522,958 Total revenues from others 1,454,910

11,265

295,772

1,761,947 Revenues from funds Gopher manages













One-time commissions 239,409

1,399

-

240,808 Recurring service fees 635,437

685,336

-

1,320,773 Performance-based income 97

89,551

-

89,648 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 874,943

776,286

-

1,651,229 Total revenues 2,329,853

787,551

295,772

3,413,176 Less: VAT related surcharges (10,574)

(3,971)

(6,819)

(21,364) Net revenues 2,319,279

783,580

288,953

3,391,812 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (625,044)

-

-

(625,044) Others (607,336)

(279,895)

(98,495)

(985,726) Total compensation and benefits (1,232,380)

(279,895)

(98,495)

(1,610,770) Selling expenses (287,541)

(26,661)

(17,144)

(331,346) General and administrative

expenses (316,480)

(75,605)

(35,130)

(427,215) Other operating expenses (103,846)

(25,978)

(66,969)

(196,793) Government grants 58,704

15,878

14,696

89,278 Total operating costs and expenses (1,881,543)

(392,261)

(203,042)

(2,476,846) Income from operations 437,736

391,319

85,911

914,966 Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Twelve months ended December 31, 2018



Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Lending and

other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 731,424

1,585

-

733,009 Recurring service fees 571,782

22,074

-

593,856 Performance-based income 42,570

531

-

43,101 Other service fees 113,570

8,225

240,091

361,886 Total revenues from others 1,459,346

32,415

240,091

1,731,852 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions 292,899

2,085

-

294,984 Recurring service fees 564,228

618,465

-

1,182,693 Performance-based income 1,739

98,794

-

100,533 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 858,866

719,344

-

1,578,210 Total revenues 2,318,212

751,759

240,091

3,310,062 Less: VAT related surcharges (12,206)

(3,228)

(5,020)

(20,454) Net revenues 2,306,006

748,531

235,071

3,289,608 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (631,234)

-

(2,365)

(633,599) Others (534,516)

(273,098)

(122,979)

(930,593) Total compensation and benefits (1,165,750)

(273,098)

(125,344)

(1,564,192) Selling expenses (367,589)

(22,200)

(22,931)

(412,720) General and administrative

expenses (164,802)

(80,873)

(33,712)

(279,387) Other operating expenses (54,291)

(25,310)

(89,767)

(169,368) Government grants 53,620

6,148

2,815

62,583 Total operating costs and expenses (1,698,812)

(395,333)

(268,939)

(2,363,084) Income (loss) from operations 607,194

353,198

(33,868)

926,524 Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2019



Wealth Management Business

Asset Management Business

Lending and

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 324,935

173,100

57,379

555,414 Hong Kong 135,164

28,480

-

163,644 Others 70,545

3,640

-

74,185 Total revenues 530,644

205,220

57,379

793,243

Three months ended December 31, 2018



Wealth Management Business

Asset Management Business

Lending and

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 400,499

118,267

85,353

604,119 Hong Kong 180,042

42,033

-

222,075 Others 1,678

632

-

2,310 Total revenues 582,219

160,932

85,353

828,504 Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)

Twelve months ended December 31, 2019



Wealth Management Business

Asset Management Business

Lending and

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 1,494,742

676,837

295,772

2,467,351 Hong Kong 633,168

99,957

-

733,125 Others 201,943

10,757

-

212,700 Total revenues 2,329,853

787,551

295,772

3,413,176

Twelve months ended December 31, 2018



Wealth Management Business

Asset Management Business

Lending and

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 1,750,754

565,137

240,091

2,555,982 Hong Kong 565,061

185,990

-

751,051 Others 2,397

632

-

3,029 Total revenues 2,318,212

751,759

240,091

3,310,062 Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)[6]

Three months ended







December 31,

December 31,

Change



2018

2019







RMB'000

RMB'000



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 155,639

102,793

(34.0%)

Adjustment for share-based compensation 34,174

20,977

(38.6%)

Less: gains (loss) from fair value changes of equity

securities (unrealized) (4,596)

2,158

N.A.

Add: gains from sales of equity securities 12,011

-

N.A.

Less: tax effect of adjustments (16,730)

5,095

N.A.

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 223,150

116,517

(47.8%)















Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 18.9%

13.0%





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 27.1%

14.8%



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 2.54

1.66

(34.6%)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 3.64

1.88

(48.4%)















[6] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the

effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized),

adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any.



Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Twelve months ended







December 31

December 31

Change



2018

2019







RMB'000

RMB'000



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 811,297

829,151

2.2%

Adjustment for share-based compensation 112,763

94,897

(15.8%)

Less: (gains) loss from fair value changes of equity

securities (unrealized) (39,557)

15,628

N.A.

Add: gains from sales of equity securities 45,240

149,652

230.8%

Less: tax effect of adjustments (1,966)

19,845

N.A.

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 1,010,823

1,038,227

2.7%















Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 24.7%

24.4%





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 30.7%

30.6%



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 13.33

13.42

0.7%

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 16.58

16.80

1.3%





















