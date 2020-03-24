|
Noah Holdings Limited : Announces Unaudited Preliminary Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019
SHANGHAI, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited preliminary[1] financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the full year ended December 31, 2019.
FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues in the full year 2019 were RMB3,391.8 million (US$487.2 million), a 3.1% increase from the full year 2018.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
FY 2018
FY 2019
YoY Change
Wealth management
2,306.0
2,319.3
0.6%
Asset management
748.5
783.5
4.7%
Lending and other businesses
235.1
289.0
22.9%
Total net revenues
3,289.6
3,391.8
3.1%
- Income from operations in the full year 2019 was RMB915.0 million (US$131.4 million), a 1.2% decrease from the full year 2018.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
FY 2018
FY 2019
YoY Change
Wealth management
607.2
437.8
(27.9%)
Asset management
353.2
391.3
10.8%
Lending and other businesses
(33.9)
85.9
N.A.
Total income from operations
926.5
915.0
(1.2%)
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2019 was RMB829.2 million (US$119.1 million), a 2.2% increase from the full year 2018.
- Non-GAAP[2] net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2019 was RMB1,038.2 million (US$149.1 million), a 2.7% increase from the full year 2018.
[1] As of the date hereof, the Company is still in the process of reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Any changes in the fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates, net income, net income attributable to Noah shareholders, income per ADS and the balance of investments in affiliates in Noah's consolidated financial statements. If there will be any fair value adjustments associated with the above, which have not been included in these unaudited preliminary financial results in this press release, the Company will include such adjustments in the audited consolidated financial statements in its Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2019 and subsequent reporting if necessary.
[2] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB788.3 million (US$113.2 million), a 4.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q4 2018
Q4 2019
YoY Change
Wealth management
578.5
527.9
(8.7%)
Asset management
160.2
204.1
27.4%
Lending and other businesses
83.4
56.3
(32.5%)
Total net revenues
822.1
788.3
(4.1%)
- Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB126.3 million (US$18.1 million), a 20.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q4 2018
Q4 2019
YoY Change
Wealth management
118.4
34.8
(70.6%)
Asset management
41.3
91.0
120.3%
Lending and other businesses
0.0
0.5
N.A.
Total income from operations
159.7
126.3
(20.9%)
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB102.8 million (US$14.8 million), a 34.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB116.5 million (US$16.7 million), a 47.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
The Company's wealth management business offers financial products and provides value-added services to high net worth clients in China and overseas. Noah primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies.
- Total number of registered clients as of December 31, 2019 was 293,760, a 12.9% increase from December 31, 2018.
- Total number of active clients[3] during the fourth quarter of 2019 was 4,512, a 4.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. Total number of active clients during the full year 2019 was 14,538, a 6.7% increase from the full year 2018.
- Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB13.2 billion (US$1.9 billion), a 47.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, due to the fact that the Company is adjusting its product strategy and thus no longer offering single-counterparty credit products to clients since the last quarter.
Product type
Three months ended December 31,
2018
2019
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Credit products
20.2
80.3%
1.0
7.2%
Private equity products
3.0
11.9%
1.8
13.8%
Public securities products
1.5
5.7%
9.7
73.7%
Other products
0.5
2.1%
0.7
5.3%
All products
25.2
100.0%
13.2
100.0%
[3] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period.
- Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the full year 2019 was RMB78.5 billion (US$11.3 billion), a 28.6% decrease from the full year 2018, due to a significant decrease of single-counterparty credit product distributed in 2019.
Product type
Twelve months ended December 31,
2018
2019
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Credit products
75.5
68.6%
34.3
43.7%
Private equity products
18.9
17.1%
14.3
18.2%
Public securities products
13.6
12.4%
26.4
33.6%
Other products
2.0
1.9%
3.5
4.5%
All products
110.0
100.0%
78.5
100.0%
- Average transaction value per active client[4] for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million), a 45.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. Average transaction value per active client for the full year 2019 was RMB5.4 million (US$0.8 million), a 33.1% decrease from the full year 2018.
- Coverage network in mainland China included 292 service centers covering 82 cities as of December 31, 2019, compared with 307 service centers covering 81 cities as of September 30, 2019, and 313 service centers covering 83 cities as of December 31, 2018. The change in service centers is primarily a result of consolidation of duplicate service centers in order to optimize costs and expenses.
- Number of relationship managers was 1,288 as of December 31, 2019, a 5.8% decrease from September 30, 2019, and an 18.6% decrease from December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of the Company's efforts to streamline operational human resources. The turnover rate of core "elite" relationship managers was 4.1%, compared with 4.6% in the year of 2018.
[4] "Average transaction value per active client" refers to the average value of financial products that were purchased by active clients during the period specified.
Asset Management Business
The Company's asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), is a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong, United States and Canada. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities, credit to multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies.
- Total assets under management as of December 31, 2019 were RMB170.2 billion (US$24.5 billion), a 3.6% decrease from September 30, 2019 due to the voluntary accelerated repayments of certain credit products and a 0.6% increase from December 31, 2018.
Investment type
As of
September 30,
2019
Growth
Distribution/
Redemption
As of
December 31,
2019
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
105.9
60.0%
1.7
2.7
104.9
61.6%
Credit
33.4
19.0%
-
3.8
29.6
17.4%
Real estate
18.7
10.6%
1.9
3.0
17.6
10.3%
Public securities[5]
9.6
5.4%
0.7
1.0
9.3
5.5%
Multi-strategies
8.9
5.0%
1.1
1.2
8.8
5.2%
All Investments
176.5
100.0%
5.4
11.7
170.2
100.0%
[5] The distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.
Investment type
As of
December 31,
2018
Growth
Distribution/
Redemption
As of
December 31,
2019
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
100.2
59.2%
10.3
5.6
104.9
61.6%
Credit
39.4
23.3%
10.2
20.0
29.6
17.4%
Real estate
16.7
9.9%
7.2
6.3
17.6
10.3%
Public securities
6.2
3.6%
5.5
2.4
9.3
5.5%
Multi-strategies
6.7
4.0%
3.4
1.3
8.8
5.2%
All Investments
169.2
100.0%
36.6
35.6
170.2
100.0%
Lending and Other Businesses
The Company's lending business utilizes an advanced risk-management system to assess and facilitate short-term loans to high quality borrowers, often secured with collateral. The total amount of loans originated during the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB0.2 billion, compared with RMB4.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2018 as the Company reduced loan origination in response to market changes.
Mr. Yi Zhao, Group President of Noah, said, "The past year we experienced external pressures from economic downturn, turbulent situation in Hong Kong, Sino-US trade tensions and a changing financial regulatory landscape in China, and we have been proactively seeking paradigm transformation to meet our client's changing demand. From the third quarter, we ceased the offering of single-counterparty non-standardized credit products. I am encouraged by the robust momentum in our transition to offering more standardized products, and the healthy growth in the volume of our public securities transactions. We are happy to report the strong full year results, that the Group reached our Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders guidance of RMB1 billion to RMB1.1 billion, and a Non-GAAP net margin of 30.6%, which demonstrate our strong capability and sustainability. Noah is well placed in China's wealth management and asset management industry, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. We will continue our paradigm transformation in 2020, and further invest in our IT infrastructure to enhance user experience in providing diversified products and value-added services to high-net-worth clients in China and overseas."
FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB788.3 million (US$113.2 million), a 4.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily driven by decreased one-time commissions and other service fees, and partially offset by increased recurring service fees and performance-based income.
- Wealth Management Business
- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB158.3 million (US$22.7 million), a 34.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018 due to a decrease in single-counterparty credit products distributed in fourth quarter of 2019.
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB306.4 million (US$44.0 million), a 2.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of financial products with recurring service fees previously distributed as well as more redemption of credit products.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB15.8 million (US$2.3 million), compared with RMB0.1 million from the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from public securities products as a result of a bullish A shares market this quarter.
- Net revenues from other service fees for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB47.4 million (US$6.8 million), a 19.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the growth of various value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients.
- Asset Management Business
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB159.7 million (US$22.9 million), an 8.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in assets under management.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB41.8 million (US$6.0 million), a 286.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from certain real estate funds.
- Lending and Other Businesses
- Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB56.3 million (US$8.1 million), a 32.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, due to reduced loan origination in 2019.
Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB662.1 million (US$95.1 million), a 0.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB374.1 million (US$53.7 million), selling expenses of RMB77.7 million (US$11.2 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB180.0 million (US$25.9 million) and other operating expenses of RMB42.1 million (US$6.0 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB493.1 million (US$70.8 million), a 7.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in allowance for doubtful accounts.
- Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB113.1 million (US$16.3 million), a 4.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits.
- Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businesses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB55.8 million (US$8.0 million), a 33.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as employees structure under non-lending businesses was optimized in 2019.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 16.0%, compared with 19.4% for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Operating margin for the wealth management business for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 6.6%, compared with 20.5% for the corresponding period in 2018, due to increase of allowance for doubtful accounts.
- Operating margin for the asset management business for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 44.6%, compared with 25.8% for the corresponding period in 2018 due to increased recurring service fee as well as more effective expense control.
- Income for the lending and other businesses for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB0.5 million (US$0.1 million), compared with break-even in the corresponding period of 2018.
Investment Income
Investment Loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB17.7 million (US$2.5 million), compared with investment income of RMB6.5 million for the corresponding period in 2018. The loss was primarily due to changes in fair value of equity securities and other investments.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB28.2 million (US$4.0 million), a 3.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to lower taxable income.
Income from Equity in Affiliates
Income from equity in affiliates for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB14.9 million (US$2.1 million), compared with RMB2.5 million in the corresponding period in 2018. We are still reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Although we do not anticipate material variance barring unexpected fluctuations in the portfolio companies' performance, any potential changes in fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates.
Net Income
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB117.9 million (US$16.9 million), a 22.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Net margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 15.0%, down from 18.4% for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB102.8 million (US$14.8 million), a 34.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 13.0%, down from 18.9% for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB1.67 (US$0.24) and RMB1.66 (US$0.24), respectively, compared with RMB2.61 and RMB2.54 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB116.5 million (US$16.7 million), a 47.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 14.8%, down from 27.1% for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB1.88 (US$0.27), down from RMB3.64 for the corresponding period in 2018.
FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the full year 2019 were RMB3,391.8 million (US$487.2 million), a 3.1% increase from the full year 2018, primarily due to increases in recurring service fees and other service fees and partially offset by the decrease in one-time commissions.
- Wealth Management Business
- Net revenues from one-time commissions for 2019 were RMB923.8 million (US$132.7 million), a 9.3% decrease from 2018, primarily due to the product transformations in the second half of the year that led to a drop in single-counterparty credit products offerings.
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for 2019 were RMB1,150.2 million (US$165.2 million), a 1.8% increase from 2018. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of financial products with recurring service fees previously distributed.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for 2019 were RMB23.3 million (US$3.4 million), a 47.1% decrease from 2018, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from public securities products.
- Net revenues from other service fees for 2019 were RMB221.9 million (US$31.9 million), a 96.4% increase from 2018, primarily due to the growth of various value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients.
- Asset Management Business
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for 2019 were RMB686.5 million (US$98.6 million), a 7.6% increase from 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in assets under management and service fees income generated from voluntary accelerated repayments of certain credit products in 2019.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for 2019 were RMB89.2 million (US$12.8 million), a 9.8% decrease from 2018, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from public securities products.
- Lending and Other Businesses
- Net revenues for 2019 were RMB289.0 million (US$41.5 million), a 22.9% increase from 2018.
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs and expenses for 2019 were RMB2,476.8 million (US$355.8 million), a 4.8% increase from the full year 2018. Operating costs and expenses for the full year 2019 primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB1,610.8 million (US$231.4 million), selling expenses of RMB331.3 million (US$47.6 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB427.2 million (US$61.4 million) and other operating expenses of RMB196.8 million (US$28.3 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for 2019 were RMB1,881.5 million (US$270.3 million), a 10.8% increase from 2018, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits as well as general and administrative expenses.
- Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for 2019 were RMB392.3 million (US$56.3 million), a 0.8% decrease from 2018, primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses.
- Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businesses for 2019 were RMB203.0 million (US$29.2 million), a 24.5% decrease from 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as employees structure under non-lending businesses was optimized since the beginning of 2019.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the full year 2019 was 27.0%, compared to 28.2% for the full year 2018.
- Operating margin for the wealth management business for 2019 was 18.9%, compared to 26.3% for 2018, mainly due to increased legal expenses related to the Camsing case as well as a greater allowance for doubtful accounts.
- Operating margin for the asset management business for 2019 was 49.9%, compared to 47.2% for 2018.
- Operating margin for the lending and other business for 2019 was 29.7%, compared to a loss of RMB33.9 million for 2018.
Investment Income
Investment loss for the full year 2019 was RMB28.6 million (US$4.1 million), compared with investment income of RMB49.1 million for the full year 2018. The investment loss was primarily due to changes in fair value of equity securities.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for the full year 2019 were RMB220.0 million (US$31.6 million), a 1.0% decrease from the full year 2018.
Net Income
- Net income for the full year 2019 was RMB863.8 million (US$124.1 million), a 7.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Net margin for the full year 2019 was 25.5%, up from 24.4% for the full year 2018.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2019 was RMB829.2 million (US$119.1 million), a 2.2% increase from the full year 2018.
- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2019 was 24.4%, down from 24.7% for the full year 2018.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the full year 2019 was RMB13.56 (US$1.95) and RMB13.42 (US$1.93), respectively, compared with RMB13.85 and RMB13.33 respectively, for the full year 2018.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2019 was RMB1,038.2 million (US$149.1 million), a 2.7% increase from the full year 2018.
- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2019 was 30.6%, unchanged from the full year of 2018.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the full year 2019 was RMB16.80 (US$2.41), up from RMB16.58 for the full year 2018.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had RMB4,387.3 million (US$630.2 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB2,704.1 million as of December 31, 2018 and RMB3,669.2 million as of September 30, 2019.
Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB838.6 million (US$120.5 million), compared to net cash inflow of RMB511.3 million in the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was mainly due to changes in working capital. Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the full year 2019 was RMB1,284.3 million (US$184.5 million), compared to RMB1,029.4 million during the full year 2018, driven by profit earned from business operations and enhanced collection of accounts receivables.
Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB179.9 million (US$25.8 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB188.4 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the full year 2019 was RMB178.1 million (US$25.6 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB395.7 million during the full year 2018, due to fewer investments made in 2019.
Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB136.3 million (US$19.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net cash inflow of RMB7.5 million in the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the capital contribution by non-controlling shareholders of a consolidated subsidiary. Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities during the full year 2019 was RMB543.3 million (US$78.0 million), compared to RMB109.8 million cash inflow during the full year 2018. The cash inflow for 2019 was mainly due to the proceeds related to contribution of non-controlling interest.
NOTE TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of the date of this press release, we are still in the process of reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Any changes in the fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates, net income, net income attributable to Noah shareholders, income per ADS and the balance of investments in affiliates in our consolidated financial statements. While not included in the unaudited preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results in this press release, we will include any such fair value adjustments in the audited consolidated financial statements in our 2019 Form 20-F and will make a subsequent announcement when our review conclude, as appropriate.
2020 FORECAST
The global outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) has notably slowed down the global economy. Despite the fact that various travel bans in China and cross border have put heavy constraints on the Company's face-to-face interactions with clients, the Company is excited to see a strong momentum in the transaction value of standardized products being offered. Hence, the Company remains reasonably optimistic about the recovery or even a moderate growth in its total transaction value in 2020 compared to 2019. In the meantime, as part of its overall transformation strategy, the Company has decided to further increase its investment in IT infrastructure and online platform development. This will primarily consist of the major upgrades of the Smiling Fund APP, the construction of the global version of Smiling Fund APP and the creation of a new SaaS system for institutional channels. The Company expects to spend around 3-5% of its total net revenue in such investment in 2020. Given the above considerations, the non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2020 will be in the range of RMB800 million to RMB900 million. This forecast reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to further change.
DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the full year 2019, Noah distributed RMB78.5 billion (US$11.3 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB170.2 billion (US$24.5 billion) as of December 31, 2019.
Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes diversified financial products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,288 relationship managers across 292 service centers in 82 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 293,760 registered clients as of December 31, 2019. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities, credit to multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses.
For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and full year ended December 31, 2019 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2020 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with financial products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.
-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As of
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
3,669,150
4,387,345
630,203
Restricted cash
2,500
6,589
946
Short-term investments
557,130
671,259
96,420
Accounts receivable, net
287,818
219,566
31,539
Loans receivable, net
541,703
688,970
98,964
Amounts due from related parties
666,584
548,704
78,816
Loans receivable from factoring business, net
60,000
-
-
Other current assets
298,403
243,701
35,004
Total current assets
6,083,288
6,766,134
971,892
Long-term investments, net
930,055
881,091
126,561
Investment in affiliates
1,289,296
1,272,261
182,749
Property and equipment, net
307,680
296,320
42,564
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
367,873
352,186
50,588
Deferred tax assets
126,914
167,430
24,050
Other non-current assets
79,654
67,182
9,651
Total Assets
9,184,760
9,802,604
1,408,055
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
432,800
555,719
79,824
Income tax payable
96,668
126,743
18,205
Deferred revenues
192,614
100,693
14,464
Other current liabilities
333,132
721,898
103,694
Total current liabilities
1,055,214
1,505,053
216,187
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
370,845
362,757
52,107
Deferred tax liabilities
65,314
56,401
8,101
Other non-current liabilities
11,952
3,433
493
Total Liabilities
1,503,325
1,927,644
276,888
Equity
7,681,435
7,874,960
1,131,167
Total Liabilities and Equity
9,184,760
9,802,604
1,408,055
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2018
2019
2019
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
173,814
150,494
21,617
(13.4%)
Recurring service fees
142,435
125,851
18,077
(11.6%)
Performance-based income
147
15,909
2,285
10,722.4%
Other service fees
126,212
105,691
15,182
(16.3%)
Total revenues from others
442,608
397,945
57,161
(10.1%)
Revenues from funds Gopher
manages:
One-time commissions
69,098
10,659
1,531
(84.6%)
Recurring service fees
305,937
342,658
49,220
12.0%
Performance-based income
10,861
41,981
6,030
286.5%
Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages
385,896
395,298
56,781
2.4%
Total revenues
828,504
793,243
113,942
(4.3%)
Less: VAT related surcharges
(6,401)
(4,900)
(704)
(23.4%)
Net revenues
822,103
788,343
113,238
(4.1%)
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
compensation
(162,638)
(133,306)
(19,148)
(18.0%)
Others
(265,477)
(240,808)
(34,590)
(9.3%)
Total compensation and
benefits
(428,115)
(374,114)
(53,738)
(12.6%)
Selling expenses
(104,765)
(77,741)
(11,167)
(25.8%)
General and administrative
expenses
(94,938)
(180,012)
(25,857)
89.6%
Other operating expenses
(51,710)
(42,064)
(6,042)
(18.7%)
Government grants
17,145
11,862
1,704
(30.8%)
Total operating costs and
expenses
(662,383)
(662,069)
(95,100)
(0.1%)
Income from operations
159,720
126,274
18,138
(20.9%)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
14,104
22,977
3,300
62.9%
Interest expenses
(1,002)
-
-
N.A.
Investment income (loss)
6,547
(17,725)
(2,546)
N.A.
Other expense
(1,326)
(308)
(44)
(76.8%)
Total other income (expense)
18,323
4,944
710
(73.0%)
Income before taxes and
income from equity in
affiliates
178,043
131,218
18,848
(26.3%)
Income tax expense
(29,203)
(28,174)
(4,047)
(3.5%)
Income from equity in affiliates
2,526
14,883
2,138
489.2%
Net income
151,366
117,927
16,939
(22.1%)
Less: net (loss) income
attributable to non-controlling
interests
(4,273)
15,134
2,174
N.A.
Net income attributable to
Noah shareholders
155,639
102,793
14,765
(34.0%)
Income per ADS, basic
2.61
1.67
0.24
(36.0%)
Income per ADS, diluted
2.54
1.66
0.24
(34.6%)
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
19.4%
16.0%
16.0%
Net margin
18.4%
15.0%
15.0%
Weighted average ADS
equivalent[1]:
Basic
59,676,698
61,532,722
61,532,722
Diluted
61,590,911
61,900,487
61,900,487
ADS equivalent outstanding at
end of period
60,129,547
61,599,313
61,599,313
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2018
2019
2019
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
733,009
690,860
99,236
(5.8%)
Recurring service fees
593,856
524,692
75,367
(11.6%)
Performance-based income
43,101
23,437
3,367
(45.6%)
Other service fees
361,886
522,958
75,118
44.5%
Total revenues from others
1,731,852
1,761,947
253,088
1.7%
Revenues from funds Gopher
manages:
One-time commissions
294,984
240,808
34,590
(18.4%)
Recurring service fees
1,182,693
1,320,773
189,717
11.7%
Performance-based income
100,533
89,648
12,877
(10.8%)
Total revenues from funds
Gopher manages
1,578,210
1,651,229
237,184
4.6%
Total revenues
3,310,062
3,413,176
490,272
3.1%
Less: VAT related surcharges
(20,454)
(21,364)
(3,069)
4.4%
Net revenues
3,289,608
3,391,812
487,203
3.1%
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
compensation
(633,599)
(625,044)
(89,782)
(1.4%)
Others
(930,593)
(985,726)
(141,591)
5.9%
Total compensation and
benefits
(1,564,192)
(1,610,770)
(231,373)
3.0%
Selling expenses
(412,720)
(331,346)
(47,595)
(19.7%)
General and administrative
expenses
(279,387)
(427,215)
(61,366)
52.9%
Other operating expenses
(169,368)
(196,793)
(28,268)
16.2%
Government grants
62,583
89,278
12,824
42.7%
Total operating costs and
expenses
(2,363,084)
(2,476,846)
(355,778)
4.8%
Income from operations
926,524
914,966
131,425
(1.2%)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
69,841
89,099
12,798
27.6%
Interest expenses
(10,028)
(430)
(62)
(95.7%)
Investment income (loss)
48,616
(28,620)
(4,111)
N.A.
Other expense
(23,356)
(7,040)
(1,011)
(69.9%)
Total other income (expense)
85,073
53,009
7,614
(37.7%)
Income before taxes and
income from equity in
affiliates
1,011,597
967,975
139,039
(4.3%)
Income tax expense
(222,320)
(220,025)
(31,605)
(1.0%)
Income from equity in affiliates
14,469
115,809
16,635
700.4%
Net income
803,746
863,759
124,069
7.5%
Less: net (loss) income
attributable to non-controlling
interests
(7,551)
34,608
4,971
N.A.
Net income attributable to
Noah shareholders
811,297
829,151
119,098
2.2%
Income per ADS, basic
13.85
13.56
1.95
(2.1%)
Income per ADS, diluted
13.33
13.42
1.93
0.7%
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
28.2%
27.0%
27.0%
Net margin
24.4%
25.5%
25.5%
Weighted average ADS
equivalent[1]:
Basic
58,576,802
61,160,362
61,160,362
Diluted
61,421,080
61,848,191
61,848,191
ADS equivalent outstanding at
end of period
60,129,547
61,599,313
61,599,313
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2018
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
151,366
117,927
16,939
(22.1%)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
7,357
(81,693)
(11,734)
N.A.
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale
Investment (after tax)
(47)
7
1
N.A.
Comprehensive income
158,676
36,241
5,206
(77.2%)
Less: Comprehensive income (loss)
attributable to non-controlling interests
(4,260)
15,090
2,168
N.A.
Comprehensive income attributable to
Noah shareholders
162,936
21,151
3,038
(87.0%)
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2018
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
803,746
863,759
124,069
7.5%
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
75,752
61,601
8,848
(18.7%)
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale
Investment (after tax)
(1,429)
(797)
(114)
(44.2%)
Comprehensive income
878,069
924,563
132,803
5.3%
Less: Comprehensive income (loss)
attributable to non-controlling interests
(7,638)
34,558
4,964
N.A.
Comprehensive income attributable to
Noah shareholders
885,707
890,005
127,839
0.5%
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Information
(unaudited)
As of
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2019
Change
Number of registered clients
260,285
293,760
12.9%
Number of relationship managers
1,583
1,288
(18.6%)
Number of cities in mainland China
under coverage
83
82
(1.2%)
Three months ended
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2019
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages)
Number of active clients
4,717
4,512
(4.3%)
Transaction value:
Credit products
20,224
948
(95.3%)
Private equity products
2,999
1,811
(39.6%)
Public securities products
1,426
9,708
580.8%
Other products
521
703
34.9%
Total transaction value
25,170
13,170
(47.7%)
Average transaction value per active client
5.34
2.92
(45.3%)
Twelve months ended
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2019
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages)
Number of active clients
13,628
14,538
6.7%
Transaction value:
Credit products
75,498
34,316
(54.5%)
Private equity products
18,864
14,279
(24.3%)
Public securities products
13,605
26,378
93.9%
Other products
2,062
3,551
72.2%
Total transaction value
110,029
78,524
(28.6%)
Average transaction value per active client
8.07
5.40
(33.1%)
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2019
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Lending and
other
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
149,806
688
-
150,494
Recurring service fees
124,872
979
-
125,851
Performance-based income
15,909
-
-
15,909
Other service fees
47,594
718
57,379
105,691
Total revenues from others
338,181
2,385
57,379
397,945
Revenues from funds Gopher manages
One-time commissions
9,344
1,315
-
10,659
Recurring service fees
183,119
159,539
-
342,658
Performance-based income
-
41,981
-
41,981
Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages
192,463
202,835
-
395,298
Total revenues
530,644
205,220
57,379
793,243
Less: VAT related surcharges
(2,707)
(1,098)
(1,095)
(4,900)
Net revenues
527,937
204,122
56,284
788,343
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(133,306)
-
-
(133,306)
Others
(143,475)
(75,072)
(22,261)
(240,808)
Total compensation and benefits
(276,781)
(75,072)
(22,261)
(374,114)
Selling expenses
(64,026)
(9,099)
(4,616)
(77,741)
General and administrative
expenses
(138,538)
(28,650)
(12,824)
(180,012)
Other operating expenses
(22,676)
(3,190)
(16,198)
(42,064)
Government grants
8,925
2,870
67
11,862
Total operating costs and expenses
(493,096)
(113,141)
(55,832)
(662,069)
Income from operations
34,841
90,981
452
126,274
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Lending and
other
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
173,415
399
-
173,814
Recurring service fees
139,996
2,439
-
142,435
Performance-based income
147
-
-
147
Other service fees
39,831
1,028
85,353
126,212
Total revenues from others
353,389
3,866
85,353
442,608
Revenues from funds Gopher
manages
One-time commissions
69,018
80
-
69,098
Recurring service fees
159,812
146,125
-
305,937
Performance-based income
-
10,861
-
10,861
Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages
228,830
157,066
-
385,896
Total revenues
582,219
160,932
85,353
828,504
Less: VAT related surcharges
(3,751)
(730)
(1,920)
(6,401)
Net revenues
578,468
160,202
83,433
822,103
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(162,215)
-
(423)
(162,638)
Others
(152,045)
(84,132)
(29,300)
(265,477)
Total compensation and benefits
(314,260)
(84,132)
(29,723)
(428,115)
Selling expenses
(91,429)
(7,278)
(6,058)
(104,765)
General and administrative
expenses
(52,444)
(27,838)
(14,656)
(94,938)
Other operating expenses
(15,241)
(1,722)
(34,747)
(51,710)
Government grants
13,300
2,090
1,755
17,145
Total operating costs and expenses
(460,074)
(118,880)
(83,429)
(662,383)
Income from operations
118,394
41,322
4
159,720
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019
Wealth Management
Business
Asset Management
Business
Lending and
other Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
688,652
2,208
-
690,860
Recurring service fees
520,013
4,679
-
524,692
Performance-based income
23,333
104
-
23,437
Other service fees
222,912
4,274
295,772
522,958
Total revenues from others
1,454,910
11,265
295,772
1,761,947
Revenues from funds Gopher manages
One-time commissions
239,409
1,399
-
240,808
Recurring service fees
635,437
685,336
-
1,320,773
Performance-based income
97
89,551
-
89,648
Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages
874,943
776,286
-
1,651,229
Total revenues
2,329,853
787,551
295,772
3,413,176
Less: VAT related surcharges
(10,574)
(3,971)
(6,819)
(21,364)
Net revenues
2,319,279
783,580
288,953
3,391,812
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(625,044)
-
-
(625,044)
Others
(607,336)
(279,895)
(98,495)
(985,726)
Total compensation and benefits
(1,232,380)
(279,895)
(98,495)
(1,610,770)
Selling expenses
(287,541)
(26,661)
(17,144)
(331,346)
General and administrative
expenses
(316,480)
(75,605)
(35,130)
(427,215)
Other operating expenses
(103,846)
(25,978)
(66,969)
(196,793)
Government grants
58,704
15,878
14,696
89,278
Total operating costs and expenses
(1,881,543)
(392,261)
(203,042)
(2,476,846)
Income from operations
437,736
391,319
85,911
914,966
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2018
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Lending and
other
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
731,424
1,585
-
733,009
Recurring service fees
571,782
22,074
-
593,856
Performance-based income
42,570
531
-
43,101
Other service fees
113,570
8,225
240,091
361,886
Total revenues from others
1,459,346
32,415
240,091
1,731,852
Revenues from funds Gopher
manages
One-time commissions
292,899
2,085
-
294,984
Recurring service fees
564,228
618,465
-
1,182,693
Performance-based income
1,739
98,794
-
100,533
Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages
858,866
719,344
-
1,578,210
Total revenues
2,318,212
751,759
240,091
3,310,062
Less: VAT related surcharges
(12,206)
(3,228)
(5,020)
(20,454)
Net revenues
2,306,006
748,531
235,071
3,289,608
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(631,234)
-
(2,365)
(633,599)
Others
(534,516)
(273,098)
(122,979)
(930,593)
Total compensation and benefits
(1,165,750)
(273,098)
(125,344)
(1,564,192)
Selling expenses
(367,589)
(22,200)
(22,931)
(412,720)
General and administrative
expenses
(164,802)
(80,873)
(33,712)
(279,387)
Other operating expenses
(54,291)
(25,310)
(89,767)
(169,368)
Government grants
53,620
6,148
2,815
62,583
Total operating costs and expenses
(1,698,812)
(395,333)
(268,939)
(2,363,084)
Income (loss) from operations
607,194
353,198
(33,868)
926,524
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2019
Wealth Management
Business
Asset Management
Business
Lending and
Other
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
324,935
173,100
57,379
555,414
Hong Kong
135,164
28,480
-
163,644
Others
70,545
3,640
-
74,185
Total revenues
530,644
205,220
57,379
793,243
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Wealth Management
Business
Asset Management
Business
Lending and
Other
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
400,499
118,267
85,353
604,119
Hong Kong
180,042
42,033
-
222,075
Others
1,678
632
-
2,310
Total revenues
582,219
160,932
85,353
828,504
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019
Wealth Management
Business
Asset Management
Business
Lending and
Other
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
1,494,742
676,837
295,772
2,467,351
Hong Kong
633,168
99,957
-
733,125
Others
201,943
10,757
-
212,700
Total revenues
2,329,853
787,551
295,772
3,413,176
Twelve months ended December 31, 2018
Wealth Management
Business
Asset Management
Business
Lending and
Other
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
1,750,754
565,137
240,091
2,555,982
Hong Kong
565,061
185,990
-
751,051
Others
2,397
632
-
3,029
Total revenues
2,318,212
751,759
240,091
3,310,062
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)[6]
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2018
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
155,639
102,793
(34.0%)
Adjustment for share-based compensation
34,174
20,977
(38.6%)
Less: gains (loss) from fair value changes of equity
securities (unrealized)
(4,596)
2,158
N.A.
Add: gains from sales of equity securities
12,011
-
N.A.
Less: tax effect of adjustments
(16,730)
5,095
N.A.
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
(non-GAAP)
223,150
116,517
(47.8%)
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
18.9%
13.0%
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
27.1%
14.8%
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
diluted
2.54
1.66
(34.6%)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
per ADS, diluted
3.64
1.88
(48.4%)
[6] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the
effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized),
adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any.
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended
December 31
December 31
Change
2018
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
811,297
829,151
2.2%
Adjustment for share-based compensation
112,763
94,897
(15.8%)
Less: (gains) loss from fair value changes of equity
securities (unrealized)
(39,557)
15,628
N.A.
Add: gains from sales of equity securities
45,240
149,652
230.8%
Less: tax effect of adjustments
(1,966)
19,845
N.A.
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
(non-GAAP)
1,010,823
1,038,227
2.7%
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
24.7%
24.4%
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
30.7%
30.6%
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
diluted
13.33
13.42
0.7%
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
per ADS, diluted
16.58
16.80
1.3%
