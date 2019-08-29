Noah : 2Q19 Earnings Results 0 08/29/2019 | 04:01am EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of August 2019 Commission File Number: 001-34936 Noah Holdings Limited No. 1687 Changyang Road, Changyang Valley, Building 2 Shanghai 200090, People's Republic of China (86) 21 8035 9221 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐ ˆ200GQ=ZubZ%H8PdG4Š 200GQ=ZubZ%H8PdG4 NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFL-1446 LSWsaraa0lb 28-Aug-2019 11:06 EST 777274 TX 2 3* 12.12.13.0 FORM 6-K START PAGE HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. Noah Holdings Limited By: /s/ Shang-yan Chuang Shang-yan Chuang Chief Financial Officer Date: August 29, 2019 2 ˆ200GQ=ZubZ%H9Zso(Š 200GQ=ZubZ%H9Zso( NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFL-1446 LSWsaraa0lb 28-Aug-2019 11:06 EST 777274 TX 3 2* 12.12.13.0 FORM 6-K START PAGE HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 EXHIBIT INDEX Exhibit 99.1-Press Release 3 ˆ200GQ=Zub=1TM1oG*Š 200GQ=Zub=1TM1oG* NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFD-0571 LSWganes2dc28-Aug-2019 14:46 EST 777274 TX 4 9* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K START PAGE HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 Exhibit 99.1 NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2019 SHANGHAI, August 29, 2019 - Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019. SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Net revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB871.6 million (US$127.0 million), a 9.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. (RMB millions, except percentages) Q2 2018 Q2 2019 YoY Change Wealth management 556.5 625.6 12.4% Asset management 195.5 171.1 (12.5%) Lending and other businesses 45.6 74.9 64.1% Total net revenues 797.6 871.6 9.3% Income from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB251.9 million (US$36.7 million), a 13.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. (RMB millions, except percentages) Q2 2018 Q2 2019 YoY Change Wealth management 135.7 129.9 (4.3%) Asset management 100.7 86.8 (13.8%) Lending and other businesses (15.1) 35.2 N.A. Total income from operations 221.3 251.9 13.9% Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB250.2 million (US$36.4 million), a 39.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB250.2 million (US$36.4 million), a 39.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP 1 net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB263.4 million (US$38.4 million), a 6.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. SECOND QUARTER 2019 OPERATIONAL UPDATES Wealth Management Business The Company's wealth management business offers financial products and provides value-added services to high net worth clients in China and overseas. Noah primarily distributes credit, private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. 1 ˆ200GQ=Zub=1Wti2o@Š 200GQ=Zub=1Wti2o@ NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFD-0571 LSWganes2dc28-Aug-2019 14:54 EST 777274 TX 5 7* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2019 was 283,655, a 28.6% increase from June 30, 2018.

as of June 30, 2019 was 283,655, a 28.6% increase from June 30, 2018. Total number of active clients 2 during the second quarter of 2019 was 5,882, a 31.9% increase from June 30, 2018.

during the second quarter of 2019 was 5,882, a 31.9% increase from June 30, 2018. Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the second quarter of 2019 was RMB24.4 billion (US$3.5 billion), a 16.2% decrease from the second quarter of 2018. Three months ended June 30, 2018 2019 Product type (RMB in billions, except percentages) Credit products 19.3 66.3% 9.8 40.0% Private equity products 6.3 21.6% 7.7 31.5% Public securities3products 2.8 9.7% 6.0 24.7% Other products 0.7 2.4% 0.9 3.8% All products 29.1 100.0% 24.4 100.0% Average transaction value per active client 4 for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million), a 36.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million), a 36.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. Coverage network in mainland China included 306 service centers covering 83 cities as of June 30, 2019, up from 287 service centers covering 81 cities as of June 30, 2018.

in mainland China included 306 service centers covering 83 cities as of June 30, 2019, up from 287 service centers covering 81 cities as of June 30, 2018. Number of relationship managers was 1,428 as of June 30, 2019, a 4.5% decrease from June 30, 2018. Asset Management Business The Company's asset management business, Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), is a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China also with international offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. Total assets under management as of June 30, 2019 were RMB180.8 billion (US$26.3 billion), a 5.7% increase from March 31, 2019 and an 11.9% increase from June 30, 2018. "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period. "Public securities products" refer to the financial products that invest in publicly traded securities, including stocks and bonds. This was previously referred to as "secondary market equity" financial products. Starting in January 2019, we included the transaction value of mutual fund products in the total transaction value. "Average transaction value per active client" refers to the average value of financial products that were purchased by active clients during the period specified. 2 ˆ200GQ=Zub=1WwlQo_Š 200GQ=Zub=1WwlQo_ NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFD-0571 LSWganes2dc 28-Aug-2019 14:54 EST 777274 TX 6 12* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 As of As of March 31, Distribution/ June 30, Investment type 2019 Growth Redemption 2019 (RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 101.1 59.1% 4.7 1.4 104.4 57.7% Credit 38.8 22.7% 3.7 1.9 40.6 22.5% Real estate 17.4 10.2% 2.7 1.0 19.1 10.6% Public securities 6.9 4.0% 2.2 0.95 8.2 4.5% Multi-strategies 6.9 4.0% 1.6 - 8.5 4.7% All Investments 171.1 100.0% 14.9 5.2 180.8 100.0% Lending and Other Businesses The Company's lending business utilizes an advanced risk-management system to assess and facilitate short-term loans to high quality borrowers, often secured with collateral. The total amount of loans originated during the second quarter of 2019 was RMB2.8 billion, a decrease of 12.5% from the corresponding period of 2018. Other businesses include an online financial advisory platform and payment technology services. Mr. Yi Zhao, Group President of Noah, said, "We are facing a stringent macro-economic situation in 2019, with the downturn of China's credit cycle coinciding with geo-political tensions. This has led to short-term headwinds in our business. These challenges further solidify our dedication to transforming our credit business to NAV-based portfolios and strengthening our investment capabilities. We remain confident in the growth potential of both the wealth management and asset management industries in China, and believe we will benefit by executing the Company's long-term strategy of serving Chinese high net worth clients with high-quality financial products and comprehensive services globally." SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS Net Revenues Net revenuesfor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB871.6 million (US$127.0 million), a 9.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily driven by increased one-time commissions and other service fees, and partially offset by decreased performance-based income. Wealth Management Business

Net revenues from one-time commissions for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB293.2 million (US$42.7 million), a 25.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to sales of products with higher one-time commission rates. Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB268.7 million (US$39.1 million), a 5.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, mainly due to the maturity of certain products previously distributed with higher recurring fee rates. Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB11.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from public securities products. Net revenues from other service fees for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB61.7 million (US$9.0 million), an increase from RMB27.5 million in the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the growth of various value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients.

The distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation. 3 ˆ200GQ=ZubZ%zmssGcŠ 200GQ=ZubZ%zmssGc NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial LSWP64RS16 LSWpf_rend 28-Aug-2019 11:52 EST 777274 TX 7 8* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 Asset Management Business

Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB163.9 million (US$23.9 million), relatively flat compared with the corresponding period in 2018. Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB5.6 million (US$0.8 million), compared with RMB27.3 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from real estate products.

Lending and Other Businesses

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB74.9 million (US$10.9 million), a 64.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the service fee income generated from loans originated in the previous periods.

Operating Costs and Expenses Operating costs and expensesfor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB619.7 million (US$90.3 million), a 7.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB437.5 million (US$63.7 million), selling expenses of RMB79.6 million (US$11.6 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB84.2 million (US$12.3 million) and other operating expenses of RMB51.1 million (US$7.4 million). Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB495.8 million (US$72.2 million), a 17.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits and provision of doubtful accounts.

Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB84.3 million (US$12.3 million), an 11.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businesses for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB39.7 million (US$5.8 million), a 34.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as employees under non-lending businesses were restructured since the beginning of 2019. Operating Margin Operating marginfor the second quarter of 2019 was 28.9%, increased from 27.7% for the corresponding period in 2018. Operating margin for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2019 was 20.8%, compared with 24.4% for the corresponding period in 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 was 20.8%, compared with 24.4% for the corresponding period in 2018. Operating margin for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2019 was 50.8%, compared with 51.5% for the corresponding period in 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 was 50.8%, compared with 51.5% for the corresponding period in 2018. Income from operation for the lending and other businesses for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB35.2 million (US$5.1 million), compared with an operating loss of RMB15.1 million for the corresponding period in 2018. Investment Income Investment incomefor the second quarter of 2019 was RMB11.8 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB16.8 million for the corresponding period in 2018. 4 ˆ200GQ=ZubZ%zqg@G*Š 200GQ=ZubZ%zqg@G* NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial LSWP64RS16 LSWpf_rend 28-Aug-2019 11:52 EST 777274 TX 8 7* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 Income Tax Expenses Income tax expensesfor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB67.6 million (US$9.9 million), a 17.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to higher taxable income. Net Income Net Income

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB254.4 million (US$37.1 million), a 36.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. Net margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 29.2%, up from 23.4% for the corresponding period in 2018. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB250.2 million (US$36.4 million), a 39.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB4.09 (US$0.60) and RMB4.04 (US$0.59), respectively, up from RMB3.13 and RMB3.00 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2018.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB263.4 million (US$38.4 million), a 6.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was 30.2%, compared with 31.0% for the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB4.25 (US$0.62), up from RMB4.12 for the corresponding period in 2018.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow As of June 30, 2019, the Company had RMB2,873.7 million (US$418.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB2,869.6 million as of March 31, 2019 and RMB2,094.8 million as of June 30, 2018. Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2019 was RMB72.6 million (US$10.6 million), driven by profit earned from normal business operations and partially offset by payment of employee annual bonuses in the second quarter. Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2019 was RMB370.6 million (US$54.0 million), primarily due to various short-term investments made in the second quarter. Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB277.8 million (US$40.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to capital contributions from non-controlling shareholders of a consolidated subsidiary. UPDATE ON CREDIT FUNDS As previously announced on July 8, 2019, certain credit funds managed by an affiliate of Gopher Asset Management provided supply chain financing involving companies related to Camsing International Holding Limited ("Camsing"). It is suspected that fraud has been committed by certain counterparties involved in such financings. Media in China has reported that a number of individuals were arrested due to these suspected fraudulent activities. The relevant criminal investigation is ongoing. Gopher Asset Management is assisting police and other government authorities in their investigation, and is pursuing all available actions, including filing civil litigation against the relevant debtor and guarantors, to protect the interests of the Company's fund investors and to recover assets. 5 ˆ200GQ=ZubZ%zs8fGSŠ 200GQ=ZubZ%zs8fGS NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial LSWP64RS16 LSWpf_rend 28-Aug-2019 11:52 EST 777274 TX 9 6* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 2019 FORECAST In consideration of the macro-economic conditions in China, ongoing geo-political tensions, as well as the expected short-term impact resulting from the Camsing incident, the Company is updating its full year 2019 guidance. The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2019 will be in the range of RMB1.0 billion to RMB1.1 billion, the mid-point of which representing an increase of 3.9% compared with the full year 2018. This updated forecast represents a change from the Company's previous guidance of a full year non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the range of RMB1.13 billion to RMB1.18 billion, and reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to further change. CONFERENCE CALL Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2019 unaudited financial results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed with the following details: Conference call details Date/Time: Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in details: - United States Toll Free +1-866-311-7654 - Mainland China Toll Free 4001-201-203 - Hong Kong Toll Free 800-905-945 - International +1-412-317-5227 Conference Title: Noah Holdings Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Participant Password: Noah Holdings Limited A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until September 4, 2019 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10134397. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the News & Events section at ir.noahgroup.com. 6 ˆ200GQ=ZubZ%zvCzG=Š 200GQ=ZubZ%zvCzG= NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial LSWP64RS16 LSWpf_rend 28-Aug-2019 11:52 EST 777274 TX 10 6* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management. ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first half of 2019, Noah distributed RMB52.4 billion (US$7.6 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB180.8 billion (US$26.3 billion) as of June 30, 2019. Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes credit, private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,428 relationship managers across 306 service centers in 83 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 283,655 registered clients as of June 30, 2019. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses, including online financial advisory platform and payment technology services. For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com. FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019 ended June 30, 2019 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 28, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. 7 ˆ200GQ=ZubZ%zx5$oAŠ 200GQ=ZubZ%zx5$oA NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial LSWP64RS16 LSWpf_rend 28-Aug-2019 11:52 EST 777274 TX 11 6* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2019 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with financial products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; uncertainty regarding the outcome of the legal actions which are being or may be taken by the Company's affiliates in connection with the Camsing situation, including its ability to recoup amounts extended as financing to third parties and the risk of potential claims by investors; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law. Contacts: Noah Holdings Limited Eva Ma Tel: +86-21-8035-9221 ir@noahgroup.com - FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW - 8 ˆ200GQ=Zub=0kSx3GCŠ 200GQ=Zub=0kSx3GC NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFD-0148 LSWahama0dc 28-Aug-2019 14:04 EST 777274 TX 12 6* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As of March 31, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,869,638 2,873,740 418,607 Restricted cash 2,500 2,500 364 Short-term investments 501,646 747,710 108,916 Accounts receivable 330,770 292,971 42,676 Loans receivable 507,650 532,284 77,536 Amounts due from related parties 664,305 799,391 116,444 Loans receivable from factoring business 14,010 69,270 10,090 Other current assets 476,160 314,624 45,830 Total current assets 5,366,679 5,632,490 820,463 Long-term investments 1,056,387 1,141,506 166,279 Investment in affiliates 1,401,542 1,411,072 205,546 Property and equipment, net 332,570 315,788 46,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 290,062 373,784 54,448 Non-current deferred tax assets 113,383 116,306 16,942 Other non-current assets 67,577 75,869 11,052 Total Assets 8,628,200 9,066,815 1,320,730 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 727,796 461,099 67,167 Income tax payable 106,337 59,743 8,703 Deferred revenues 154,723 144,378 21,031 Other current liabilities 540,184 628,158 91,502 Total current liabilities 1,529,040 1,293,378 188,403 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 311,650 380,862 55,479 Non-current deferred tax liabilities 66,992 66,741 9,722 Other non-current liabilities 28,638 21,832 3,180 Total Liabilities 1,936,320 1,762,813 256,784 Equity 6,691,880 7,304,002 1,063,946 Total Liabilities and Equity 8,628,200 9,066,815 1,320,730 9 ˆ200GQ=Zub=1GRspoXŠ 200GQ=Zub=1GRspoX NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFD-0148 LSWahama0dc28-Aug-2019 14:31 EST 777274 TX 13 9* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, Change 2018 2019 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Revenues: Revenues from others: One-time commissions 161,791 193,937 28,250 19.9% Recurring service fees 167,196 131,164 19,106 (21.6%) Performance-based income 10,082 2,051 299 (79.7%) Other service fees 76,883 139,940 20,385 82.0% Total revenues from others 415,952 467,092 68,040 12.3% Revenues from funds Gopher manages: One-time commissions 72,805 101,104 14,727 38.9% Recurring service fees 284,389 303,578 44,221 6.7% Performance-based income 29,213 5,610 817 (80.8%) Total revenues from funds Gopher manages 386,407 410,292 59,765 6.2% Total revenues 802,359 877,384 127,805 9.4% Less: VAT related surcharges (4,757) (5,786) (843) 21.6% Net revenues 797,602 871,598 126,962 9.3% Operating costs and expenses: Compensation and benefits Relationship managers (168,429) (175,898) (25,622) 4.4% Others (221,835) (261,604) (38,107) 17.9% Total compensation and benefits (390,264) (437,502) (63,729) 12.1% Selling expenses (120,472) (79,557) (11,589) (34.0%) General and administrative expenses (68,510) (84,203) (12,266) 22.9% Other operating expenses (28,589) (51,063) (7,438) 78.6% Government grants 31,432 32,587 4,747 3.7% Total operating costs and expenses (576,403) (619,738) (90,275) 7.5% Income from operations 221,199 251,860 36,687 13.9% Other income: Interest income 18,633 29,225 4,257 56.8% Interest expenses (3,313) - - (100.0%) Investment income 16,754 11,847 1,726 (29.3%) Other (expense) income (21,357) 310 45 N.A. Total other income 10,717 41,382 6,028 286.1% Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates 231,916 293,242 42,715 26.4% Income tax expense (57,651) (67,622) (9,850) 17.3% Income from equity in affiliates 12,087 28,829 4,199 138.5% Net income 186,352 254,449 37,064 36.5% Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 6,867 4,266 621 (37.9%) 10 ˆ200GQ=Zub=06hKwG^Š 200GQ=Zub=06hKwG^ NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFD-0148 LSWahama0dc 28-Aug-2019 13:35 EST 777274 TX 14 6* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 179,485 250,183 36,443 39.4% Income per ADS, basic 3.13 4.09 0.60 30.7% Income per ADS, diluted 3.00 4.04 0.59 34.7% Margin analysis: Operating margin 27.7% 28.9% 28.9% Net margin 23.4% 29.2% 29.2% Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]: Basic 57,295,516 61,211,098 61,211,098 Diluted 60,747,298 61,966,245 61,966,245 ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period 58,498,187 61,259,417 61,259,417 Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs. 11 ˆ200GQ=Zub=0kYuWo/Š 200GQ=Zub=0kYuWo/ NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFD-0148 LSWahama0dc28-Aug-2019 14:04 EST 777274 TX 15 6* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, Change 2018 2019 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Revenues: Revenues from others: One-time commissions 381,332 410,580 59,808 7.7% Recurring service fees 311,128 263,640 38,403 (15.3%) Performance-based income 30,739 3,145 458 (89.8%) Other service fees 136,872 285,317 41,561 108.5% Total revenues from others 860,071 962,682 140,230 11.9% Revenues from funds Gopher manages: One-time commissions 171,189 209,012 30,446 22.1% Recurring service fees 538,456 591,734 86,196 9.9% Performance-based income 68,261 9,368 1,365 (86.3%) Total revenues from funds Gopher manages 777,906 810,114 118,007 4.1% Total revenues 1,637,977 1,772,796 258,237 8.2% Less: VAT related surcharges (9,456) (11,314) (1,648) 19.6% Net revenues 1,628,521 1,761,482 256,589 8.2% Operating costs and expenses: Compensation and benefits Relationship managers (327,130) (343,166) (49,988) 4.9% Others (423,847) (498,641) (72,635) 17.6% Total compensation and benefits (750,977) (841,807) (122,623) 12.1% Selling expenses (226,731) (170,013) (24,765) (25.0%) General and administrative expenses (124,439) (142,753) (20,794) 14.7% Other operating expenses (66,552) (101,891) (14,842) 53.1% Government grants 35,920 49,367 7,191 37.4% Total operating costs and expenses (1,132,779) (1,207,097) (175,833) 6.6% Income from operations 495,742 554,385 80,756 11.8% Other income: Interest income 41,500 52,348 7,625 26.1% Interest expenses (10,182) (430) (63) (95.8%) Investment income 58,886 37,510 5,464 (36.3%) Other expense (20,194) (1,618) (236) (92.0%) Total other income 70,010 87,810 12,790 25.4% Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates 565,752 642,195 93,546 13.5% Income tax expense (131,313) (147,114) (21,430) 12.0% 12 ˆ200GQ=Zub=0BhHlo5Š 200GQ=Zub=0BhHlo5 NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFD-0148 LSWahama0dc 28-Aug-2019 13:37 EST 777274 TX 16 6* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 Income from equity in affiliates 12,739 46,952 6,839 268.6% Net income 447,178 542,033 78,955 21.2% Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (772) 7,273 1,059 N.A. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 447,950 534,760 77,896 19.4% Income per ADS, basic 7.82 8.78 1.28 12.3% Income per ADS, diluted 7.37 8.65 1.26 17.4% Margin analysis: Operating margin 30.4% 31.5% 31.5% Net margin 27.5% 30.8% 30.8% Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]: Basic 57,295,516 60,892,670 60,892,670 Diluted 60,747,298 61,933,765 61,933,765 ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period 58,498,187 61,259,417 61,259,417 Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs. 13 ˆ200GQ=Zub=0H4D&GHŠ 200GQ=Zub=0H4D&GH NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFD-0148 LSWahama0dc 28-Aug-2019 13:41 EST 777274 TX 17 7* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, Change 2018 2019 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Net income 186,352 254,449 37,065 36.5% Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 52,539 54,495 7,938 3.7% Fair value fluctuation of available for sale Investment (after tax) (2,469) 2,339 341 N.A. Comprehensive income 236,422 311,283 45,344 31.7% Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 6,835 4,199 612 (38.6%) Comprehensive income attributable to Noah shareholders 229,587 307,084 44,732 33.8% Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, Change 2018 2019 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Net income 447,178 542,033 78,955 21.2% Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 17,676 23,637 3,443 33.7% Fair value fluctuation of available for sale Investment (after tax) (1,093) 2,387 348 N.A. Comprehensive income 463,761 568,057 82,746 22.5% Less: Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (744) 7,416 1,080 N.A. Comprehensive income attributable to Noah shareholders 464,505 560,641 81,666 20.7% 14 ˆ200GQ=Zub=0H9csGNŠ 200GQ=Zub=0H9csGN NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFD-0148 LSWahama0dc 28-Aug-2019 13:41 EST 777274 TX 18 6* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited) As of June 30, June 30, 2018 2019 Change Number of registered clients 220,601 283,655 28.6% Number of relationship managers 1,495 1,428 (4.5%) Number of cities in mainland China under coverage 81 83 2.5% Three months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2019 Change (in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages) Number of active clients 4,461 5,882 31.9% Transaction value: Credit products 19,252 9,750 (49.4%) Private equity products 6,287 7,658 21.8% Public securities products 2,835 6,021 112.4% Other products 678 934 37.7% Total transaction value 29,052 24,363 (16.1%) Average transaction value per active client 6.51 4.14 (36.4%) 15 ˆ200GQ=Zub=0ZWiXG6Š 200GQ=Zub=0ZWiXG6 NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFD-0148 LSWahama0dc 28-Aug-2019 13:51 EST 777274 TX 19 5* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2019 Wealth Asset Lending Management Management and Other Business Business Businesses Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenues: Revenues from others One-time commissions 193,567 370 - 193,937 Recurring service fees 129,698 1,466 - 131,164 Performance-based income 1,984 67 - 2,051 Other service fees 62,032 1,193 76,715 139,940 Total revenues from others 387,281 3,096 76,715 467,092 Revenues from funds Gopher manages One-time commissions 101,104 - - 101,104 Recurring service fees 140,316 163,262 - 303,578 Performance-based income - 5,610 - 5,610 Total revenues from funds Gopher manages 241,420 168,872 - 410,292 Total revenues 628,701 171,968 76,715 877,384 Less: VAT related surcharges (3,070) (877) (1,839) (5,786) Net revenues 625,631 171,091 74,876 871,598 Operating costs and expenses: Compensation and benefits Relationship managers (175,851) - (47) (175,898) Others (162,491) (72,697) (26,416) (261,604) Total compensation and benefits (338,342) (72,697) (26,463) (437,502) Selling expenses (70,838) (4,344) (4,375) (79,557) General and administrative expenses (63,236) (13,778) (7,189) (84,203) Other operating expenses (32,179) (2,575) (16,309) (51,063) Government grants 8,821 9,144 14,622 32,587 Total operating costs and expenses (495,774) (84,250) (39,714) (619,738) Income from operations 129,857 86,841 35,162 251,860 16 ˆ200GQ=Zub=0aHgNGJŠ 200GQ=Zub=0aHgNGJ NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFD-0148 LSWahama0dc 28-Aug-2019 13:53 EST 777274 TX 20 5* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2018 Wealth Asset Lending Management Management and Other Business Business Businesses Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenues: Revenues from others One-time commissions 161,421 370 - 161,791 Recurring service fees 158,469 8,727 - 167,196 Performance-based income 10,082 - - 10,082 Other service fees 27,613 2,735 46,535 76,883 Total revenues from others 357,585 11,832 46,535 415,952 Revenues from funds Gopher manages One-time commissions 72,805 - - 72,805 Recurring service fees 127,264 157,125 - 284,389 Performance-based income 1,739 27,474 - 29,213 Total revenues from funds Gopher manages 201,808 184,599 - 386,407 Total revenues 559,393 196,431 46,535 802,359 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,932) (924) (901) (4,757) Net revenues 556,461 195,507 45,634 797,602 Operating costs and expenses: Compensation and benefits Relationship managers (167,533) - (896) (168,429) Others (121,290) (68,923) (31,622) (221,835) Total compensation and benefits (288,823) (68,923) (32,518) (390,264) Selling expenses (110,686) (5,361) (4,425) (120,472) General and administrative expenses (41,550) (19,235) (7,725) (68,510) Other operating expenses (7,745) (4,725) (16,119) (28,589) Government grants 27,994 3,418 20 31,432 Total operating costs and expenses (420,810) (94,826) (60,767) (576,403) Income (loss) from operations 135,651 100,681 (15,133) 221,199 17 ˆ200GQ=Zub=0aN#7G[Š 200GQ=Zub=0aN#7G[ NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFD-0148 LSWahama0dc 28-Aug-2019 13:53 EST 777274 TX 21 6* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K START PAGE HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2019 Wealth Asset Lending Management Management and Other Business Business Businesses Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenues: Mainland China 420,540 145,992 76,715 643,247 Hong Kong 178,002 23,705 - 201,707 Others 30,159 2,271 - 32,430 Total revenues 628,701 171,968 76,715 877,384 Three months ended June 30, 2018 Wealth Asset Lending Management Management and Other Business Business Businesses Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenues: Mainland China 441,408 146,322 46,535 634,265 Hong Kong 117,985 50,109 - 168,094 Total revenues 559,393 196,431 46,535 802,359 18 ˆ200GQ=Zub=1Cm8VofŠ 200GQ=Zub=1Cm8Vof NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFD-0148 LSWahama0dc28-Aug-2019 14:31 EST 777274 TX 22 7* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) 6 Three months ended June 30, June 30, Change 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 179,485 250,183 39.4% Adjustment for share-based compensation 20,241 22,994 13.6% Less: gains (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized) (49,063) 10,775 N.A. Add: gains from sales of equity securities (realized) 3,338 4,951 48.3% Less: tax effect of adjustments 4,520 3,977 (12.0%) Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-GAAP) 247,607 263,376 6.4% Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 22.5% 28.7% Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 31.0% 30.2% Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted 3.00 4.04 34.7% Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted 4.12 4.25 3.2% Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any. 19 ˆ200GQ=Zub=1Cpe9GlŠ 200GQ=Zub=1Cpe9Gl NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFD-0148 LSWahama0dc28-Aug-2019 14:31 EST 777274 TX 23 7* 12.12.16.0 FORM 6-K None HKG HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1 Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, June 30, Change 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 447,950 534,760 19.4% Adjustment for share-based compensation 42,942 52,610 22.5% Less: gains (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized) (14,275) 19,517 N.A Add: gains from sales of equity securities (realized) 3,338 9,836 194.7% Less: tax effect of adjustments 6,803 9,691 42.5% Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-GAAP) 501,702 567,998 13.2% Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 27.5% 30.4% Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 30.8% 32.2% Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted 7.49 8.65 15.5% Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted 8.37 9.18 9.7% 20 Attachments Original document

