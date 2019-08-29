Noah : 2Q19 Earnings Results

No. 1687 Changyang Road, Changyang Valley, Building 2
Shanghai 200090, People's Republic of China
(86) 21 8035 9221
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F☒
Form 40-F☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐
ˆ200GQ=ZubZ%H8PdG4Š
200GQ=ZubZ%H8PdG4
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFL-1446
LSWsaraa0lb
28-Aug-2019 11:06 EST
777274 TX 2
3*
12.12.13.0
FORM 6-K
START PAGE
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Noah Holdings Limited
By: /s/ Shang-yan Chuang
Shang-yan Chuang
Chief Financial Officer
Date: August 29, 2019
2
ˆ200GQ=ZubZ%H9Zso(Š
200GQ=ZubZ%H9Zso(
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFL-1446
LSWsaraa0lb
28-Aug-2019 11:06 EST
777274 TX 3
2*
12.12.13.0
FORM 6-K
START PAGE
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit 99.1-Press Release
3
ˆ200GQ=Zub=1TM1oG*Š
200GQ=Zub=1TM1oG*
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFD-0571
LSWganes2dc28-Aug-2019 14:46 EST
777274 TX 4
9*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
START PAGE
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
Exhibit 99.1
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2019
SHANGHAI, August 29, 2019 - Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019.
SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Net revenuesfor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB871.6 million (US$127.0 million), a 9.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
(RMB millions, except percentages)
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
YoY Change
Wealth management
556.5
625.6
12.4%
Asset management
195.5
171.1
(12.5%)
Lending and other businesses
45.6
74.9
64.1%
Total net revenues
797.6
871.6
9.3%
Income from operationsfor the second quarter of 2019 was RMB251.9 million (US$36.7 million), a 13.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
(RMB millions, except percentages)
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
YoY Change
Wealth management
135.7
129.9
(4.3%)
Asset management
100.7
86.8
(13.8%)
Lending and other businesses
(15.1)
35.2
N.A.
Total income from operations
221.3
251.9
13.9%
Net income attributable to Noah shareholdersfor the second quarter of 2019 was RMB250.2 million (US$36.4 million), a 39.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
Non-GAAP1net income attributable to Noah shareholdersfor the second quarter of 2019 was RMB263.4 million (US$38.4 million), a 6.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
SECOND QUARTER 2019 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
The Company's wealth management business offers financial products and provides value-added services to high net worth clients in China and overseas. Noah primarily distributes credit, private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies.
Noah'sNon-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
1
ˆ200GQ=Zub=1Wti2o@Š
200GQ=Zub=1Wti2o@
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFD-0571
LSWganes2dc28-Aug-2019 14:54 EST
777274 TX 5
7*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
Total number of registered clientsas of June 30, 2019 was 283,655, a 28.6% increase from June 30, 2018.
Total number of active clients2during the second quarter of 2019 was 5,882, a 31.9% increase from June 30, 2018.
Aggregate value of financial products distributedduring the second quarter of 2019 was RMB24.4 billion (US$3.5 billion), a 16.2% decrease from the second quarter of 2018.
Three months ended June 30,
2018
2019
Product type
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Credit products
19.3
66.3%
9.8
40.0%
Private equity products
6.3
21.6%
7.7
31.5%
Public securities3products
2.8
9.7%
6.0
24.7%
Other products
0.7
2.4%
0.9
3.8%
All products
29.1
100.0%
24.4
100.0%
Average transaction value per active client4for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million), a 36.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.
Coverage networkin mainland China included 306 service centers covering 83 cities as of June 30, 2019, up from 287 service centers covering 81 cities as of June 30, 2018.
Number of relationship managerswas 1,428 as of June 30, 2019, a 4.5% decrease from June 30, 2018.
Asset Management Business
The Company's asset management business, Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), is a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China also with international offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies.
Total assets under managementas of June 30, 2019 were RMB180.8 billion (US$26.3 billion), a 5.7% increase from March 31, 2019 and an 11.9% increase from June 30, 2018.
"Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period.
"Public securities products" refer to the financial products that invest in publicly traded securities, including stocks and bonds. This was previously referred to as "secondary market equity" financial products. Starting in January 2019, we included the transaction value of mutual fund
products in the total transaction value.
"Average transaction value per active client" refers to the average value of financial products that were purchased by active clients during the period specified.
2
ˆ200GQ=Zub=1WwlQo_Š
200GQ=Zub=1WwlQo_
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFD-0571
LSWganes2dc
28-Aug-2019 14:54 EST
777274 TX 6
12*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
As of
As of
March 31,
Distribution/
June 30,
Investment type
2019
Growth
Redemption
2019
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
101.1
59.1%
4.7
1.4
104.4
57.7%
Credit
38.8
22.7%
3.7
1.9
40.6
22.5%
Real estate
17.4
10.2%
2.7
1.0
19.1
10.6%
Public securities
6.9
4.0%
2.2
0.95
8.2
4.5%
Multi-strategies
6.9
4.0%
1.6
-
8.5
4.7%
All Investments
171.1
100.0%
14.9
5.2
180.8
100.0%
Lending and Other Businesses
The Company's lending business utilizes an advanced risk-management system to assess and facilitate short-term loans to high quality borrowers, often secured with collateral. The total amount of loans originated during the second quarter of 2019 was RMB2.8 billion, a decrease of 12.5% from the corresponding period of 2018. Other businesses include an online financial advisory platform and payment technology services.
Mr. Yi Zhao, Group President of Noah, said, "We are facing a stringent macro-economic situation in 2019, with the downturn of China's credit cycle coinciding with geo-political tensions. This has led to short-term headwinds in our business. These challenges further solidify our dedication to transforming our credit business to NAV-based portfolios and strengthening our investment capabilities. We remain confident in the growth potential of both the wealth management and asset management industries in China, and believe we will benefit by executing the Company's long-term strategy of serving Chinese high net worth clients with high-quality financial products and comprehensive services globally."
SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenuesfor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB871.6 million (US$127.0 million), a 9.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily driven by increased one-time commissions and other service fees, and partially offset by decreased performance-based income.
Wealth Management Business
Net revenues fromone-timecommissionsfor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB293.2 million (US$42.7 million), a 25.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to sales of products with higher one-time commission rates.
Net revenues from recurring service feesfor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB268.7 million (US$39.1 million), a 5.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, mainly due to the maturity of certain products previously distributed with higher recurring fee rates.
Net revenues fromperformance-basedincomefor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB11.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from public securities products.
Net revenues from other service feesfor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB61.7 million (US$9.0 million), an increase from RMB27.5 million in the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the growth of various value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients.
The distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation. 3
ˆ200GQ=ZubZ%zmssGcŠ
200GQ=ZubZ%zmssGc
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
LSWP64RS16
LSWpf_rend
28-Aug-2019 11:52 EST
777274 TX 7
8*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
Asset Management Business
Net revenues from recurring service feesfor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB163.9 million (US$23.9 million), relatively flat compared with the corresponding period in 2018.
Net revenues fromperformance-basedincomefor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB5.6 million (US$0.8 million), compared with RMB27.3 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from real estate products.
Lending and Other Businesses
Net revenuesfor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB74.9 million (US$10.9 million), a 64.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the service fee income generated from loans originated in the previous periods.
Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expensesfor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB619.7 million (US$90.3 million), a 7.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB437.5 million (US$63.7 million), selling expenses of RMB79.6 million (US$11.6 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB84.2 million (US$12.3 million) and other operating expenses of RMB51.1 million (US$7.4 million).
Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management businessfor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB495.8 million (US$72.2 million), a 17.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits and provision of doubtful accounts.
Operating costs and expenses for the asset management businessfor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB84.3 million (US$12.3 million), an 11.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses.
Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businessesfor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB39.7 million (US$5.8 million), a 34.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as employees undernon-lendingbusinesses were restructured since the beginning of 2019.
Operating Margin
Operating marginfor the second quarter of 2019 was 28.9%, increased from 27.7% for the corresponding period in 2018.
Operating margin for the wealth management businessfor the second quarter of 2019 was 20.8%, compared with 24.4% for the corresponding period in 2018.
Operating margin for the asset management businessfor the second quarter of 2019 was 50.8%, compared with 51.5% for the corresponding period in 2018.
Income from operation for the lending and other businessesfor the second quarter of 2019 was RMB35.2 million (US$5.1 million), compared with an operating loss of RMB15.1 million for the corresponding period in 2018.
Investment Income
Investment incomefor the second quarter of 2019 was RMB11.8 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB16.8 million for the corresponding period in 2018.
4
ˆ200GQ=ZubZ%zqg@G*Š
200GQ=ZubZ%zqg@G*
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
LSWP64RS16
LSWpf_rend
28-Aug-2019 11:52 EST
777274 TX 8
7*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expensesfor the second quarter of 2019 were RMB67.6 million (US$9.9 million), a 17.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to higher taxable income.
Net Income
Net Income
Net incomefor the second quarter of 2019 was RMB254.4 million (US$37.1 million), a 36.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
Net marginfor the second quarter of 2019 was 29.2%, up from 23.4% for the corresponding period in 2018.
Net income attributable to Noah shareholdersfor the second quarter of 2019 was RMB250.2 million (US$36.4 million), a 39.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADSfor the second quarter of 2019 was RMB4.09 (US$0.60) and RMB4.04 (US$0.59), respectively, up from RMB3.13 and RMB3.00 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2018.
Non-GAAPNet Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
Non-GAAPnet income attributable to Noah shareholdersfor the second quarter of 2019 was RMB263.4 million (US$38.4 million), a 6.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
Non-GAAPnet margin attributable to Noah shareholdersfor the second quarter of 2019 was 30.2%, compared with 31.0% for the corresponding period in 2018.
Non-GAAPnet income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB4.25 (US$0.62), up from RMB4.12 for the corresponding period in 2018.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had RMB2,873.7 million (US$418.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB2,869.6 million as of March 31, 2019 and RMB2,094.8 million as of June 30, 2018.
Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2019 was RMB72.6 million (US$10.6 million), driven by profit earned from normal business operations and partially offset by payment of employee annual bonuses in the second quarter.
Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2019 was RMB370.6 million (US$54.0 million), primarily due to various short-term investments made in the second quarter.
Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB277.8 million (US$40.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to capital contributions from non-controlling shareholders of a consolidated subsidiary.
UPDATE ON CREDIT FUNDS
As previously announced on July 8, 2019, certain credit funds managed by an affiliate of Gopher Asset Management provided supply chain financing involving companies related to Camsing International Holding Limited ("Camsing"). It is suspected that fraud has been committed by certain counterparties involved in such financings. Media in China has reported that a number of individuals were arrested due to these suspected fraudulent activities. The relevant criminal investigation is ongoing. Gopher Asset Management is assisting police and other government authorities in their investigation, and is pursuing all available actions, including filing civil litigation against the relevant debtor and guarantors, to protect the interests of the Company's fund investors and to recover assets.
5
ˆ200GQ=ZubZ%zs8fGSŠ
200GQ=ZubZ%zs8fGS
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
LSWP64RS16
LSWpf_rend
28-Aug-2019 11:52 EST
777274 TX 9
6*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
2019 FORECAST
In consideration of the macro-economic conditions in China, ongoing geo-political tensions, as well as the expected short-term impact resulting from the Camsing incident, the Company is updating its full year 2019 guidance. The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2019 will be in the range of RMB1.0 billion to RMB1.1 billion, the mid-point of which representing an increase of 3.9% compared with the full year 2018. This updated forecast represents a change from the Company's previous guidance of a full year non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the range of RMB1.13 billion to RMB1.18 billion, and reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to further change.
CONFERENCE CALL
Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2019 unaudited financial results and recent business activities.
The conference call may be accessed with the following details:
Conference call details
Date/Time:
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time
Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time
Dial in details:
- United States Toll Free
+1-866-311-7654
- Mainland China Toll Free
4001-201-203
- Hong Kong Toll Free
800-905-945
- International
+1-412-317-5227
Conference Title:
Noah Holdings Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
Participant Password:
Noah Holdings Limited
A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until September 4, 2019 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10134397.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the News & Events section at ir.noahgroup.com.
6
ˆ200GQ=ZubZ%zvCzG=Š
200GQ=ZubZ%zvCzG=
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
LSWP64RS16
LSWpf_rend
28-Aug-2019 11:52 EST
777274 TX 10
6*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first half of 2019, Noah distributed RMB52.4 billion (US$7.6 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB180.8 billion (US$26.3 billion) as of June 30, 2019.
Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes credit, private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,428 relationship managers across 306 service centers in 83 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 283,655 registered clients as of June 30, 2019. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses, including online financial advisory platform and payment technology services.
For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019 ended June 30, 2019 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 28, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
7
ˆ200GQ=ZubZ%zx5$oAŠ
200GQ=ZubZ%zx5$oA
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
LSWP64RS16
LSWpf_rend
28-Aug-2019 11:52 EST
777274 TX 11
6*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2019 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with financial products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; uncertainty regarding the outcome of the legal actions which are being or may be taken by the Company's affiliates in connection with the Camsing situation, including its ability to recoup amounts extended as financing to third parties and the risk of potential claims by investors; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.
Contacts:
Noah Holdings Limited
Eva Ma
Tel: +86-21-8035-9221 ir@noahgroup.com
- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW -
8
ˆ200GQ=Zub=0kSx3GCŠ
200GQ=Zub=0kSx3GC
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFD-0148
LSWahama0dc
28-Aug-2019 14:04 EST
777274 TX 12
6*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As of
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,869,638
2,873,740
418,607
Restricted cash
2,500
2,500
364
Short-term investments
501,646
747,710
108,916
Accounts receivable
330,770
292,971
42,676
Loans receivable
507,650
532,284
77,536
Amounts due from related parties
664,305
799,391
116,444
Loans receivable from factoring business
14,010
69,270
10,090
Other current assets
476,160
314,624
45,830
Total current assets
5,366,679
5,632,490
820,463
Long-term investments
1,056,387
1,141,506
166,279
Investment in affiliates
1,401,542
1,411,072
205,546
Property and equipment, net
332,570
315,788
46,000
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
290,062
373,784
54,448
Non-current deferred tax assets
113,383
116,306
16,942
Other non-current assets
67,577
75,869
11,052
Total Assets
8,628,200
9,066,815
1,320,730
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
727,796
461,099
67,167
Income tax payable
106,337
59,743
8,703
Deferred revenues
154,723
144,378
21,031
Other current liabilities
540,184
628,158
91,502
Total current liabilities
1,529,040
1,293,378
188,403
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
311,650
380,862
55,479
Non-current deferred tax liabilities
66,992
66,741
9,722
Other non-current liabilities
28,638
21,832
3,180
Total Liabilities
1,936,320
1,762,813
256,784
Equity
6,691,880
7,304,002
1,063,946
Total Liabilities and Equity
8,628,200
9,066,815
1,320,730
9
ˆ200GQ=Zub=1GRspoXŠ
200GQ=Zub=1GRspoX
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFD-0148
LSWahama0dc28-Aug-2019 14:31 EST
777274 TX 13
9*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2018
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
161,791
193,937
28,250
19.9%
Recurring service fees
167,196
131,164
19,106
(21.6%)
Performance-based income
10,082
2,051
299
(79.7%)
Other service fees
76,883
139,940
20,385
82.0%
Total revenues from others
415,952
467,092
68,040
12.3%
Revenues from funds Gopher manages:
One-time commissions
72,805
101,104
14,727
38.9%
Recurring service fees
284,389
303,578
44,221
6.7%
Performance-based income
29,213
5,610
817
(80.8%)
Total revenues from funds Gopher manages
386,407
410,292
59,765
6.2%
Total revenues
802,359
877,384
127,805
9.4%
Less: VAT related surcharges
(4,757)
(5,786)
(843)
21.6%
Net revenues
797,602
871,598
126,962
9.3%
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(168,429)
(175,898)
(25,622)
4.4%
Others
(221,835)
(261,604)
(38,107)
17.9%
Total compensation and benefits
(390,264)
(437,502)
(63,729)
12.1%
Selling expenses
(120,472)
(79,557)
(11,589)
(34.0%)
General and administrative expenses
(68,510)
(84,203)
(12,266)
22.9%
Other operating expenses
(28,589)
(51,063)
(7,438)
78.6%
Government grants
31,432
32,587
4,747
3.7%
Total operating costs and expenses
(576,403)
(619,738)
(90,275)
7.5%
Income from operations
221,199
251,860
36,687
13.9%
Other income:
Interest income
18,633
29,225
4,257
56.8%
Interest expenses
(3,313)
-
-
(100.0%)
Investment income
16,754
11,847
1,726
(29.3%)
Other (expense) income
(21,357)
310
45
N.A.
Total other income
10,717
41,382
6,028
286.1%
Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates
231,916
293,242
42,715
26.4%
Income tax expense
(57,651)
(67,622)
(9,850)
17.3%
Income from equity in affiliates
12,087
28,829
4,199
138.5%
Net income
186,352
254,449
37,064
36.5%
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
6,867
4,266
621
(37.9%)
10
ˆ200GQ=Zub=06hKwG^Š
200GQ=Zub=06hKwG^
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFD-0148
LSWahama0dc
28-Aug-2019 13:35 EST
777274 TX 14
6*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
179,485
250,183
36,443
39.4%
Income per ADS, basic
3.13
4.09
0.60
30.7%
Income per ADS, diluted
3.00
4.04
0.59
34.7%
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
27.7%
28.9%
28.9%
Net margin
23.4%
29.2%
29.2%
Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:
Basic
57,295,516
61,211,098
61,211,098
Diluted
60,747,298
61,966,245
61,966,245
ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period
58,498,187
61,259,417
61,259,417
Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs. 11
ˆ200GQ=Zub=0kYuWo/Š
200GQ=Zub=0kYuWo/
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFD-0148
LSWahama0dc28-Aug-2019 14:04 EST
777274 TX 15
6*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2018
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
381,332
410,580
59,808
7.7%
Recurring service fees
311,128
263,640
38,403
(15.3%)
Performance-based income
30,739
3,145
458
(89.8%)
Other service fees
136,872
285,317
41,561
108.5%
Total revenues from others
860,071
962,682
140,230
11.9%
Revenues from funds Gopher manages:
One-time commissions
171,189
209,012
30,446
22.1%
Recurring service fees
538,456
591,734
86,196
9.9%
Performance-based income
68,261
9,368
1,365
(86.3%)
Total revenues from funds Gopher manages
777,906
810,114
118,007
4.1%
Total revenues
1,637,977
1,772,796
258,237
8.2%
Less: VAT related surcharges
(9,456)
(11,314)
(1,648)
19.6%
Net revenues
1,628,521
1,761,482
256,589
8.2%
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(327,130)
(343,166)
(49,988)
4.9%
Others
(423,847)
(498,641)
(72,635)
17.6%
Total compensation and benefits
(750,977)
(841,807)
(122,623)
12.1%
Selling expenses
(226,731)
(170,013)
(24,765)
(25.0%)
General and administrative expenses
(124,439)
(142,753)
(20,794)
14.7%
Other operating expenses
(66,552)
(101,891)
(14,842)
53.1%
Government grants
35,920
49,367
7,191
37.4%
Total operating costs and expenses
(1,132,779)
(1,207,097)
(175,833)
6.6%
Income from operations
495,742
554,385
80,756
11.8%
Other income:
Interest income
41,500
52,348
7,625
26.1%
Interest expenses
(10,182)
(430)
(63)
(95.8%)
Investment income
58,886
37,510
5,464
(36.3%)
Other expense
(20,194)
(1,618)
(236)
(92.0%)
Total other income
70,010
87,810
12,790
25.4%
Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates
565,752
642,195
93,546
13.5%
Income tax expense
(131,313)
(147,114)
(21,430)
12.0%
12
ˆ200GQ=Zub=0BhHlo5Š
200GQ=Zub=0BhHlo5
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFD-0148
LSWahama0dc
28-Aug-2019 13:37 EST
777274 TX 16
6*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
Income from equity in affiliates
12,739
46,952
6,839
268.6%
Net income
447,178
542,033
78,955
21.2%
Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
(772)
7,273
1,059
N.A.
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
447,950
534,760
77,896
19.4%
Income per ADS, basic
7.82
8.78
1.28
12.3%
Income per ADS, diluted
7.37
8.65
1.26
17.4%
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
30.4%
31.5%
31.5%
Net margin
27.5%
30.8%
30.8%
Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:
Basic
57,295,516
60,892,670
60,892,670
Diluted
60,747,298
61,933,765
61,933,765
ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period
58,498,187
61,259,417
61,259,417
Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs. 13
ˆ200GQ=Zub=0H4D&GHŠ
200GQ=Zub=0H4D&GH
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFD-0148
LSWahama0dc
28-Aug-2019 13:41 EST
777274 TX 17
7*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2018
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
186,352
254,449
37,065
36.5%
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
52,539
54,495
7,938
3.7%
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale Investment (after tax)
(2,469)
2,339
341
N.A.
Comprehensive income
236,422
311,283
45,344
31.7%
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
6,835
4,199
612
(38.6%)
Comprehensive income attributable to Noah shareholders
229,587
307,084
44,732
33.8%
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2018
2019
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
447,178
542,033
78,955
21.2%
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
17,676
23,637
3,443
33.7%
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale Investment (after tax)
(1,093)
2,387
348
N.A.
Comprehensive income
463,761
568,057
82,746
22.5%
Less: Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
(744)
7,416
1,080
N.A.
Comprehensive income attributable to Noah shareholders
464,505
560,641
81,666
20.7%
14
ˆ200GQ=Zub=0H9csGNŠ
200GQ=Zub=0H9csGN
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFD-0148
LSWahama0dc
28-Aug-2019 13:41 EST
777274 TX 18
6*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Information
(unaudited)
As of
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2019
Change
Number of registered clients
220,601
283,655
28.6%
Number of relationship managers
1,495
1,428
(4.5%)
Number of cities in mainland China under coverage
81
83
2.5%
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2019
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
percentages)
Number of active clients
4,461
5,882
31.9%
Transaction value:
Credit products
19,252
9,750
(49.4%)
Private equity products
6,287
7,658
21.8%
Public securities products
2,835
6,021
112.4%
Other products
678
934
37.7%
Total transaction value
29,052
24,363
(16.1%)
Average transaction value per active client
6.51
4.14
(36.4%)
15
ˆ200GQ=Zub=0ZWiXG6Š
200GQ=Zub=0ZWiXG6
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFD-0148
LSWahama0dc
28-Aug-2019 13:51 EST
777274 TX 19
5*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Wealth
Asset
Lending
Management
Management
and Other
Business
Business
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
193,567
370
-
193,937
Recurring service fees
129,698
1,466
-
131,164
Performance-based income
1,984
67
-
2,051
Other service fees
62,032
1,193
76,715
139,940
Total revenues from others
387,281
3,096
76,715
467,092
Revenues from funds Gopher manages
One-time commissions
101,104
-
-
101,104
Recurring service fees
140,316
163,262
-
303,578
Performance-based income
-
5,610
-
5,610
Total revenues from funds Gopher manages
241,420
168,872
-
410,292
Total revenues
628,701
171,968
76,715
877,384
Less: VAT related surcharges
(3,070)
(877)
(1,839)
(5,786)
Net revenues
625,631
171,091
74,876
871,598
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(175,851)
-
(47)
(175,898)
Others
(162,491)
(72,697) (26,416) (261,604)
Total compensation and benefits
(338,342)
(72,697)
(26,463)
(437,502)
Selling expenses
(70,838)
(4,344)
(4,375)
(79,557)
General and administrative expenses
(63,236)
(13,778)
(7,189)
(84,203)
Other operating expenses
(32,179)
(2,575)
(16,309)
(51,063)
Government grants
8,821
9,144
14,622
32,587
Total operating costs and expenses
(495,774)
(84,250) (39,714) (619,738)
Income from operations
129,857
86,841
35,162
251,860
16
ˆ200GQ=Zub=0aHgNGJŠ
200GQ=Zub=0aHgNGJ
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFD-0148
LSWahama0dc
28-Aug-2019 13:53 EST
777274 TX 20
5*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2018
Wealth
Asset
Lending
Management
Management
and Other
Business
Business
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
161,421
370
-
161,791
Recurring service fees
158,469
8,727
-
167,196
Performance-based income
10,082
-
-
10,082
Other service fees
27,613
2,735
46,535
76,883
Total revenues from others
357,585
11,832
46,535
415,952
Revenues from funds Gopher manages
One-time commissions
72,805
-
-
72,805
Recurring service fees
127,264
157,125
-
284,389
Performance-based income
1,739
27,474
-
29,213
Total revenues from funds Gopher manages
201,808
184,599
-
386,407
Total revenues
559,393
196,431
46,535
802,359
Less: VAT related surcharges
(2,932)
(924)
(901)
(4,757)
Net revenues
556,461
195,507
45,634
797,602
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(167,533)
-
(896)
(168,429)
Others
(121,290)
(68,923) (31,622) (221,835)
Total compensation and benefits
(288,823)
(68,923)
(32,518)
(390,264)
Selling expenses
(110,686)
(5,361)
(4,425)
(120,472)
General and administrative expenses
(41,550)
(19,235)
(7,725)
(68,510)
Other operating expenses
(7,745)
(4,725)
(16,119)
(28,589)
Government grants
27,994
3,418
20
31,432
Total operating costs and expenses
(420,810)
(94,826) (60,767) (576,403)
Income (loss) from operations
135,651
100,681
(15,133)
221,199
17
ˆ200GQ=Zub=0aN#7G[Š
200GQ=Zub=0aN#7G[
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFD-0148
LSWahama0dc
28-Aug-2019 13:53 EST
777274 TX 21
6*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
START PAGE
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Wealth
Asset
Lending
Management
Management
and Other
Business
Business
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
420,540
145,992
76,715
643,247
Hong Kong
178,002
23,705
-
201,707
Others
30,159
2,271
-
32,430
Total revenues
628,701
171,968
76,715
877,384
Three months ended June 30, 2018
Wealth
Asset
Lending
Management
Management
and Other
Business
Business
Businesses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Mainland China
441,408
146,322
46,535
634,265
Hong Kong
117,985
50,109
-
168,094
Total revenues
559,393
196,431
46,535
802,359
18
ˆ200GQ=Zub=1Cm8VofŠ
200GQ=Zub=1Cm8Vof
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFD-0148
LSWahama0dc28-Aug-2019 14:31 EST
777274 TX 22
7*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited) 6
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2018
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
179,485
250,183
39.4%
Adjustment for share-based compensation
20,241
22,994
13.6%
Less: gains (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized)
(49,063)
10,775
N.A.
Add: gains from sales of equity securities (realized)
3,338
4,951
48.3%
Less: tax effect of adjustments
4,520
3,977
(12.0%)
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-GAAP)
247,607
263,376
6.4%
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
22.5%
28.7%
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
31.0%
30.2%
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted
3.00
4.04
34.7%
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted
4.12
4.25
3.2%
Noah'sNon-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any.
19
ˆ200GQ=Zub=1Cpe9GlŠ
200GQ=Zub=1Cpe9Gl
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITE
Donnelley Financial
VDI-W7-PFD-0148
LSWahama0dc28-Aug-2019 14:31 EST
777274 TX 23
7*
12.12.16.0
FORM 6-K
None
HKG
HTM ESS
0C
Page 1 of 1
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2018
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
447,950
534,760
19.4%
Adjustment for share-based compensation
42,942
52,610
22.5%
Less: gains (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized)
(14,275)
19,517
N.A
Add: gains from sales of equity securities (realized)
3,338
9,836
194.7%
Less: tax effect of adjustments
6,803
9,691
42.5%
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-GAAP)
501,702
567,998
13.2%
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
27.5%
30.4%
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
30.8%
32.2%
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted
7.49
8.65
15.5%
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted
Noah Holdings Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 08:00:04 UTC