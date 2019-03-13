Log in
Noah : 4Q18 Earnings Results

03/13/2019 | 06:14am EDT

NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018

SHANGHAI, March 13, 2018 - Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited preliminary1financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 and the full year ended December 31, 2018.

FOURTH QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net revenuesfor the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB822.1 million (US$119.6 million), a 13.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

(RMB millions, except percentages)

Q4 2017 Q4 2018 YoY Change

Wealth management

524.8

578.5

10.2%

Asset management

166.8

160.2

(3.9%)

Other financial services

30.5

83.4

173.1%

Total net revenues

722.1

822.1

13.8%

  • Income from operationsfor the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB159.7 million (US$23.2 million), a 17.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

(RMB millions, except percentages)

Q4 2017

Q4 2018

YoY Change

Wealth management Asset management Other financial services

79.7

118.4

48.6%

76.9

41.3

(46.3%)

(20.9)

0.0

N.A.

Total income from operations

135.7

159.7

17.8%

  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholdersfor the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB155.6 million (US$22.6 million), a 1.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

  • Non-GAAP2net income attributable to Noah shareholdersfor the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB223.2 million (US$32.5 million), a 29.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

1As of the date of this press release, we are still in the process of reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Any changes in the fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates, net income, net income attributable to Noah shareholders, income per ADS and the balance of investments in affiliates in our consolidated financial statements. While not included in the unaudited preliminary fourth quarter 2018 financial results in this press release, we will include any such fair value adjustments in the audited consolidated financial statements in our 2018 Form 20-F and will make a subsequent announcement when our review concludes, as appropriate.2Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized) and adjusting for sale of equity securities, net of relevant tax impact. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net revenuesin the full year 2018 were RMB3,289.6 million (US$478.5 million), a 16.4% increase from the full year 2017.

(RMB millions, except percentages)

FY 2017

FY 2018

YoY Change

Wealth management Asset management Other financial servicesTotal net revenues

2,126.3

2,306.0 8.5%

588.0

748.5 27.3%

112.6 2,826.9

235.1 108.8%

3,289.6

16.4%

  • Income from operationsin the full year 2018 was RMB926.5 million (US$134.8 million), a 19.2% increase from the full year 2017.

(RMB millions, except percentages)

FY 2017

FY 2018

YoY Change

Wealth management Asset management Other financial services

Total income from operations

580.9 302.9 (106.8) 777.0

607.2 4.5%

353.2 16.6%

(33.9) 68.3%

926.5

19.2%

  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholdersin the full year 2018 was RMB811.3 million (US$118.0 million), a 6.3% increase from the full year 2017.

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholdersin the full year 2018 was RMB1,010.8 million (US$147.0 million), a 20.7% increase from the full year 2017.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

The Company's wealth management business offers financial products and provides comprehensive financial services to high net worth clients. Noah primarily distributes onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity and insurance products.

  • Total number of registered clientsas of December 31, 2018 was 260,285, a 39.3% increase from December 31, 2017.

  • Total number of active clients3during the fourth quarter of 2018 was 4,717, a 24.8% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2017, due to lower transaction value, especially that of secondary market equity products.Total number of active clientsduring the full year 2018 was 13,628, a 7.1% increase from the full year 2017.

  • Aggregate value of financial products distributedduring the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB25.2 billion (US$3.7 billion), a 10.7% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2017.

3"Active clients" for our wealth management business refers to registered clients who purchased financial products provided or distributed by Noah during a given period.

Product type

Three months ended December 31,2017

2018

(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Fixed income

15.3

54.5%

20.2

80.3%

Private equity

7.4

26.1%

3.0

11.9%

Secondary market equity

5.4

19.2%

1.5

5.7%

Other products

0.1

0.2%

0.5

2.1%

All products

28.2

100.0%

25.2

100.0%

  • Aggregate value of financial products distributedduring the full year 2018 was RMB110.0 billion (US$16.0 billion), a 6.3% decrease from the full year 2017.

    Product type

    Fixed income

    71.7

    61.1%

    75.5

    68.6%

    Private equity

    34.3

    29.2%

    18.9

    17.1%

    Secondary market equity

    10.8

    9.2%

    13.6

    12.4%

    Other products

    0.6

    0.5%

    2.0

    1.9%

    All products

    117.4

    100.0%

    110.0

    100.0%

    2017

    Twelve months ended December 31,

    2018

    (RMB in billions, except percentages)

  • Average transaction value per active client4for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million), an 18.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.Average transaction value per active clientfor the full year 2018 was RMB8.1 million (US$1.2 million), a 12.5% decrease from the full year 2017.

  • Coverage networkincluded 313 service centers covering 83 cities as of December 31, 2018, up from 287 service centers covering 83 cities as of September 30, 2018, and 237 service centers covering 79 cities as of December 31, 2017.

  • Number of relationship managerswas 1,583 as of December 31, 2018, a 1.5% increase from September 30, 2018 and an 18.6% increase from December 31, 2017.

Asset Management Business

The Company's asset management business, Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management" or "Gopher"), is a leading alternative asset manager in China. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies.

  • Total assets under managementas of December 31, 2018 were RMB169.2 billion (US$24.6 billion), a 3.1% increase from September 30, 2018 and a 14.1% increase from December 31, 2017.

4"Average transaction value per active client" refers to the average value of financial products that were purchased by active clients during the period specified.

Asset

Investment typeAs of September 30, 2018

Asset Expiration/ As of December Growth Redemption 31, 2018

(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity Credit

Real estate

Secondary market equity5Other investments

All Investments

96.9

59.0%

3.4

0.1

100.2

59.2%

40.3

24.6%

4.5

5.4

39.4

23.3%

16.6

10.1%

0.5

0.4

16.7

9.9%

4.9

3.0%

1.4

0.1

6.2

3.6%

5.4

3.3%

1.3

-

6.7

4.0%

164.1

100.0%

11.1

6.0

169.2

100.0%

Asset

Investment type

As of December 31, 2017

Asset Expiration/ As of December Growth Redemption 31, 2018

(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity Credit

86.9

58.6%

15.7

2.4

  • 100.2 59.2%

    40.0

    27.0%

    27.4

    28.0

  • 39.4 23.3%

    Real estate

    11.6

    7.8%

    11.8

    6.7

  • 16.7 9.9%

    Secondary market equity Other investments

    6.2

    4.2%

    3.7

    3.7

  • 6.2 3.6%

    3.6

    2.5%

    3.2

    0.1

  • 6.7 4.0%

    All Investments

    148.3

    100.0%

    61.8

    40.9

  • 169.2 100.0%

Other Financial Services Business

The Company's other financial services business includes its lending services, online wealth managementand payment technology services.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, Chairlady and CEO of Noah,said, "We are pleased with our 2018 full year results, and we have met the guidance we provided to the market. We have been upgrading our business model over the past few years, which we believe will make us less sensitive to economic cycles and be able to maintain sustainable growth in both revenues and net income."

FOURTH QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenuesfor the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB822.1 million (US$119.6 million), a 13.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily driven by increased recurring service fees and other service fees.

  • Wealth Management Business

    • Net revenues from one-time commissionsfor the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB240.9 million (US$35.0 million), which was substantially the same as the corresponding period in 2017.

    • Net revenues from recurring service feesfor the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB297.9 million (US$43.3 million), a 17.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of financial products with recurring service

5The asset expiration/redemption of secondary market equity investments also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

fees previously distributed.

  • Net revenues from performance-based incomefor the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB0.1 million (US$21.2 thousand), compared with RMB10.6 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The decrease was primarily due to less performance-based income generated from secondary market equity products.

  • Net revenues from other service feesfor the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB39.6 million (US$5.8 million), a 95.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to the growth of value-added financial services within the wealth management segment, such as investor education and trust services.

  • Asset Management Business

  • Net revenues from recurring service feesfor the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB147.9 million (US$21.5 million), a 5.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase in assets under management.

  • Net revenues from performance-based incomefor the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB10.8 million (US$1.6 million), compared with RMB19.1 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from secondary market equity products.

  • Other Financial Service Business

    • Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018were RMB83.4 million (US$12.1 million), a 173.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the growth of the Company's lending business.

Operating costs and expenses

Operating costs and expensesfor the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB662.4 million (US$96.3 million), a 12.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB428.1 million (US$62.3 million), selling expenses of RMB104.8 million (US$15.2 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB94.9 million (US$13.8 million) and other operating expenses of RMB51.7 million (US$7.5 million).

  • Operating costs and expensesfor the wealth management businessfor the fourth quarter of 2018 wereRMB460.1 million (US$66.9 million), a 3.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2017,primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits and partially offset by a decrease in selling expense.

  • Operating costs and expensesfor the asset management businessfor the fourth quarter of 2018 wereRMB118.9 million (US$17.3 million), a 32.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2017,primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits as well as selling expenses for this business.

  • Operating costs and expensesfor the other financial services businessfor the fourth quarter of 2018were RMB83.4 million (US$12.1 million), a 62.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2017 due to the expansion of the Company's lending business.

Operating Margin

