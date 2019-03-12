|
Noah Holdings Limited : Announces Unaudited Preliminary Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018
03/12/2019
SHANGHAI, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited preliminary[1] financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 and the full year ended December 31, 2018.
FOURTH QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB822.1 million (US$119.6 million), a 13.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q4 2017
Q4 2018
YoY Change
Wealth management
524.8
578.5
10.2%
Asset management
166.8
160.2
(3.9%)
Other financial services
30.5
83.4
173.1%
Total net revenues
722.1
822.1
13.8%
- Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB159.7 million (US$23.2 million), a 17.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q4 2017
Q4 2018
YoY Change
Wealth management
79.7
118.4
48.6%
Asset management
76.9
41.3
(46.3%)
Other financial services
(20.9)
0.0
N.A.
Total income from operations
135.7
159.7
17.8%
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB155.6 million (US$22.6 million), a 1.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.
- Non-GAAP[2] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB223.2 million (US$32.5 million), a 29.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.
[1] As of the date of this press release, we are still in the process of reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Any changes in the fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates, net income, net income attributable to Noah shareholders, income per ADS and the balance of investments in affiliates in our consolidated financial statements. While not included in the unaudited preliminary fourth quarter 2018 financial results in this press release, we will include any such fair value adjustments in the audited consolidated financial statements in our 2018 Form 20-F and will make a subsequent announcement when our review concludes, as appropriate.
[2] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized) and adjusting for sale of equity securities, net of relevant tax impact. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues in the full year 2018 were RMB3,289.6 million (US$478.5 million), a 16.4% increase from the full year 2017.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
FY 2017
FY 2018
YoY Change
Wealth management
2,126.3
2,306.0
8.5%
Asset management
588.0
748.5
27.3%
Other financial services
112.6
235.1
108.8%
Total net revenues
2,826.9
3,289.6
16.4%
- Income from operations in the full year 2018 was RMB926.5 million (US$134.8 million), a 19.2% increase from the full year 2017.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
FY 2017
FY 2018
YoY Change
Wealth management
580.9
607.2
4.5%
Asset management
302.9
353.2
16.6%
Other financial services
(106.8)
(33.9)
68.3%
Total income from operations
777.0
926.5
19.2%
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2018 was RMB811.3 million (US$118.0 million), a 6.3% increase from the full year 2017.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2018 was RMB1,010.8 million (US$147.0 million), a 20.7% increase from the full year 2017.
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
The Company's wealth management business offers financial products and provides comprehensive financial services to high net worth clients. Noah primarily distributes onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity and insurance products.
- Total number of registered clients as of December 31, 2018 was 260,285, a 39.3% increase from December 31, 2017.
- Total number of active clients[3] during the fourth quarter of 2018 was 4,717, a 24.8% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2017, due to lower transaction value, especially that of secondary market equity products. Total number of active clients during the full year 2018 was 13,628, a 7.1% increase from the full year 2017.
- Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB25.2 billion (US$3.7 billion), a 10.7% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2017.
[3] "Active clients" for our wealth management business refers to registered clients who purchased financial products provided or distributed by Noah during a given period.
Product type
Three months ended December 31,
2017
2018
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Fixed income
15.3
54.5%
20.2
80.3%
Private equity
7.4
26.1%
3.0
11.9%
Secondary market equity
5.4
19.2%
1.5
5.7%
Other products
0.1
0.2%
0.5
2.1%
All products
28.2
100.0%
25.2
100.0%
- Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the full year 2018 was RMB110.0 billion (US$16.0 billion), a 6.3% decrease from the full year 2017.
Product type
Twelve months ended December 31,
2017
2018
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Fixed income
71.7
61.1%
75.5
68.6%
Private equity
34.3
29.2%
18.9
17.1%
Secondary market equity
10.8
9.2%
13.6
12.4%
Other products
0.6
0.5%
2.0
1.9%
All products
117.4
100.0%
110.0
100.0%
- Average transaction value per active client[4] for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million), an 18.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. Average transaction value per active client for the full year 2018 was RMB8.1 million (US$1.2 million), a 12.5% decrease from the full year 2017.
- Coverage network included 313 service centers covering 83 cities as of December 31, 2018, up from 287 service centers covering 83 cities as of September 30, 2018, and 237 service centers covering 79 cities as of December 31, 2017.
- Number of relationship managers was 1,583 as of December 31, 2018, a 1.5% increase from September 30, 2018 and an 18.6% increase from December 31, 2017.
Asset Management Business
The Company's asset management business, Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management" or "Gopher"), is a leading alternative asset manager in China. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies.
- Total assets under management as of December 31, 2018 were RMB169.2 billion (US$24.6 billion), a 3.1% increase from September 30, 2018 and a 14.1% increase from December 31, 2017.
[4] "Average transaction value per active client" refers to the average value of financial products that were purchased by active clients during the period specified.
Investment type
As of September
30, 2018
Asset
Growth
Asset
Expiration/
Redemption
As of December
31, 2018
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
96.9
59.0%
3.4
0.1
100.2
59.2%
Credit
40.3
24.6%
4.5
5.4
39.4
23.3%
Real estate
16.6
10.1%
0.5
0.4
16.7
9.9%
Secondary market equity[5]
4.9
3.0%
1.4
0.1
6.2
3.6%
Other investments
5.4
3.3%
1.3
-
6.7
4.0%
All Investments
164.1
100.0%
11.1
6.0
169.2
100.0%
Investment type
As of December
31, 2017
Asset
Growth
Asset
Expiration/
Redemption
As of December
31, 2018
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
86.9
58.6%
15.7
2.4
100.2
59.2%
Credit
40.0
27.0%
27.4
28.0
39.4
23.3%
Real estate
11.6
7.8%
11.8
6.7
16.7
9.9%
Secondary market equity
6.2
4.2%
3.7
3.7
6.2
3.6%
Other investments
3.6
2.5%
3.2
0.1
6.7
4.0%
All Investments
148.3
100.0%
61.8
40.9
169.2
100.0%
[5] The asset expiration/redemption of secondary market equity investments also includes market appreciation or depreciation.
Other Financial Services Business
The Company's other financial services business includes its lending services, online wealth management and payment technology services.
Ms. Jingbo Wang, Chairlady and CEO of Noah, said, "We are pleased with our 2018 full year results, and we have met the guidance we provided to the market. We have been upgrading our business model over the past few years, which we believe will make us less sensitive to economic cycles and be able to maintain sustainable growth in both revenues and net income."
FOURTH QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB822.1 million (US$119.6 million), a 13.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily driven by increased recurring service fees and other service fees.
- Wealth Management Business
- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB240.9 million (US$35.0 million), which was substantially the same as the corresponding period in 2017.
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB297.9 million (US$43.3 million), a 17.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of financial products with recurring service fees previously distributed.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB0.1 million (US$21.2 thousand), compared with RMB10.6 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The decrease was primarily due to less performance-based income generated from secondary market equity products.
- Net revenues from other service fees for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB39.6 million (US$5.8 million), a 95.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to the growth of value-added financial services within the wealth management segment, such as investor education and trust services.
- Asset Management Business
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB147.9 million (US$21.5 million), a 5.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase in assets under management.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB10.8 million (US$1.6 million), compared with RMB19.1 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from secondary market equity products.
- Other Financial Service Business
- Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB83.4 million (US$12.1 million), a 173.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the growth of the Company's lending business.
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB662.4 million (US$96.3 million), a 12.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB428.1 million (US$62.3 million), selling expenses of RMB104.8 million (US$15.2 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB94.9 million (US$13.8 million) and other operating expenses of RMB51.7 million (US$7.5 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB460.1 million (US$66.9 million), a 3.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits and partially offset by a decrease in selling expense.
- Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB118.9 million (US$17.3 million), a 32.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits as well as selling expenses for this business.
- Operating costs and expenses for the other financial services business for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB83.4 million (US$12.1 million), a 62.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2017 due to the expansion of the Company's lending business.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 19.4%, an increase from 18.8% for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was mainly due to improved cost control.
- Operating margin for the wealth management business for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 20.5%, compared with 15.2% for the corresponding period in 2017.
- Operating margin for the asset management business for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 25.8%, compared with 46.1% for the corresponding period in 2017.
- Income from operations for the other financial services business for the fourth quarter of 2018 was break-even, improving from a loss of RMB20.9 million for the corresponding period in 2017.
Investment Income
Investment income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB6.5 million (US$1.0 million), compared with RMB35.0 million in the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to changes in fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities. See "Discussion of Recently Adopted Accounting Standard and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for more details.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB29.2 million (US$4.2 million), a 16.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to a lower effective tax rate.
Income from Equity in Affiliates
Income from equity in affiliates for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB2.5 million (US$0.4 million), compared with RMB17.4 million in the corresponding period in 2017. We are still reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner. Any potential changes in fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates.
Net Income
- Net Income
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB151.4 million (US$22.0 million), a 3.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017.
- Net margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 18.4%, down from 21.7% for the corresponding period in 2017.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB155.6 million (US$22.6 million), a 1.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.
- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 18.9%, down from 21.2% for the corresponding period in 2017.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB2.61 (US$0.38) and RMB2.54 (US$0.37), respectively, down from RMB2.69 and RMB2.60 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2017.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB223.2 million (US$32.5 million), a 29.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.
- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 27.1%, up from 23.9% for the corresponding period in 2017.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB3.64 (US$0.53), up from RMB2.92 for the corresponding period in 2017.
FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the full year 2018 were RMB3,289.6 million (US$478.5 million), a 16.4% increase from the full year 2017, primarily due to increases in recurring service fees and other service fees.
- Wealth Management Business
- Net revenues from one-time commissions for 2018 were RMB1,018.9 million (US$148.2 million), a 6.7% decrease from 2017, primarily due to a decline in the transaction value of financial products purchased by active clients.
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for 2018 were RMB1,130.0 million (US$164.4 million), a 29.6% increase from 2017. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of financial products with recurring service fees previously distributed by the Company.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for 2018 were RMB44.1 million (US$6.4 million), a 52.3% decrease from 2017, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from private equity products.
- Net revenues from other service fees for 2018 were RMB113.0 million (US$16.4 million), representing a 61.6% increase from 2017, primarily due to the growth of value-added financial services within the wealth management segment.
- Asset Management Business
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for 2018 were RMB637.8 million (US$92.8 million), a 20.9% increase from 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase in assets under management by the Company.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for 2018 were RMB98.9 million (US$14.4 million), a 107.5% increase from the year 2017, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from real estate and secondary market equity funds.
- Other Financial Services Business
- Net revenues for the full year 2018 were RMB235.1 million (US$34.2 million), a 108.8% increase from 2017. The increase was primarily due to the growth of the Company's lending services business.
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs and expenses for the full year 2018 were RMB2,363.1 million (US$343.7 million), a 15.3% increase from the full year 2017. Operating costs and expenses for the full year 2018 primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB1,564.2 million (US$227.5 million), selling expenses of RMB412.7 million (US$60.0 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB279.4 million (US$40.6 million) and other operating expenses of RMB169.4 million (US$24.6 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for 2018 were RMB1,698.8 million (US$247.1 million), a 9.9% increase from 2017, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits as well as selling expenses.
- Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for 2018 were RMB395.3 million (US$57.5 million), a 38.6% increase from 2017, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits and a decrease in government subsidies.
- Operating costs and expenses for the other financial services business for 2018 were RMB268.9 million (US$39.1 million), a 22.6% increase from 2017 due to the expansion of the Company's lending business.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the full year 2018 was 28.2%, compared to 27.5% for the full year 2017, mainly due to increased operating efficiency and reduced losses for the other financial services business.
- Operating margin for the wealth management business for 2018 was 26.3%, compared to 27.3% for 2017.
- Operating margin for the asset management business for 2018 was 47.2%, compared to 51.5% for 2017.
- Operating loss for other financial services business for 2018 was RMB33.9 million (US$4.9 million), compared to a loss of RMB106.8 million for 2017.
Investment Income
Investment income for the full year 2018 was RMB48.6 million (US$7.0 million), a 27.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to changes in fair value of equity securities. See "Discussion of Recently Adopted Accounting Standard and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for more details.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for the full year 2018 were RMB222.3 million (US$32.3 million), an 11.7% increase from the full year 2017, primarily due to an increase in taxable income offset in part by a lower effective tax rate.
Net Income
- Net Income
- Net income for the full year 2018 was RMB803.7 million (US$116.9 million), a 5.5% increase from the full year 2017.
- Net margin for the full year 2018 was 24.4%, compared to 27.0% for the full year 2017.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2018 was RMB811.3 million (US$118.0 million), a 6.3% increase from the full year 2017.
- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2018 was 24.7%, down from 27.0% for the corresponding period in 2017.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the full year 2018 was RMB13.85 (US$2.01) and RMB13.33 (US$1.94), respectively, as compared to RMB13.49 and RMB12.95, respectively, for the full year 2017.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2018 was RMB1,010.8 million (US$147.0 million), a 20.7% increase from the full year 2017.
- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2018 was 30.7%, compared to 29.6% for the full year 2017.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the full year 2018 was RMB16.58 (US$2.41), compared to RMB14.18 for the full year 2017.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of December 31, 2018, the Company had RMB2,706.6 million (US$393.7 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB2,360.1 million as of September 30, 2018 and RMB1,906.8 million as of December 31, 2017.
Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB511.3 million (US$74.4 million). Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the full year 2018 was RMB1,029.4 million (US$149.7 million), compared to RMB628.4 million during the full year 2017, driven by profit earned from business operations and enhanced collection of factoring receivables.
Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB188.4 million (US$27.4 million). Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the full year 2018 was RMB395.7 million (US$57.5 million), compared to RMB833.9 million during the full year 2017. In 2018, this primarily consisted of net cash outflow for purchasing various investments and properties and equipment in the amount of RMB544.8 million, partially offset by cash inflow from net of loan disbursement of RMB149.1 million.
Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB7.5 million (US$1.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities during the full year 2018 was RMB109.8 million (US$16.0 million), compared to RMB791.8 million cash outflow during the full year 2017. The cash inflow for 2018 was mainly due to the proceeds related to share-based compensation and contribution of non-controlling interest.
Note to Financial Information
As of the date of this press release, we are still in the process of reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Any changes in the fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates, net income, net income attributable to Noah shareholders, income per ADS and the balance of investments in affiliates in our consolidated financial statements. While not included in the unaudited preliminary fourth quarter 2018 financial results in this press release, we will include any such fair value adjustments in the audited consolidated financial statements in our 2018 Form 20-F and will make a subsequent announcement when our review conclude, as appropriate.
OTHER COMPANY DEVELOPMENTS
The Company also announced today that Mr. Yi Zhao has been appointed as Group President, succeeding Mr. Kenny Lam who has decided to depart Noah for new professional pursuits.
Mr. Zhao has more than twenty years of experience in the financial industry. He has been leading Noah's wealth management business since 2013 and implemented a serious of core strategies, which led to robust growth in both transaction value and profitability for the segment. During his tenure as the head of our wealth management segment, he enhanced the management of our sales network and created an elite relationship managers program. Prior to joining Noah, Mr. Zhao worked for several insurance companies, including Ping An Insurance, AXA-Minmetals Assurance, and Great Wall Life Insurance. Mr. Zhao received his Bachelor's Degree from Shenyang Sports University.
Ms. Jingbo Wang, Chairlady and CEO of Noah, commented, "Mr. Zhao is an experienced veteran in the financial services industry and has worked with the Company for seven years. Under his leadership, our core wealth management business realized milestone achievements, which solidified our leading position in the industry. We are confident that in his new role he will continue to deliver meaningful impact and further strengthen Noah's competitive advantages. Meanwhile, we want to extend our warm appreciation to Kenny for his services during the last four years in planning and promoting key strategic initiatives of Noah. We respect his decision to return to Hong Kong to pursue new professional endeavors and sincerely wish him the best."
2019 FORECAST
The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2019 will be in the range of RMB1.13 billion to RMB1.18 billion, an increase of 11.9% to 16.8% compared with the full year 2018. This estimate reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to change.
CONFERENCE CALL
Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 unaudited financial results and recent business activities.
The conference call may be accessed with the following details:
Conference call details
Date/Time:
Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time
Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time
Dial in details:
- United States Toll Free
+1-888-317-6003
- Mainland China Toll Free
4001-206-115
- Hong Kong Toll Free
800-963-976
- International
+1-412-317-6061
Conference Title:
Noah Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call
Participant Entry No.:
1611659
Participants will need to dial in 10-15 minutes early and use this Entry Number in order to join the conference.
A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until March 19, 2019 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10129228.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the News & Events section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.
DISCUSSION OF RECENTLY ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2016-01 Financial Instruments-Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities, which requires that equity investments, except for those accounted for under the equity method or those that result in consolidation of the investee, be measured at fair value, with subsequent changes in fair value recognized in net income.
The accounting standard also includes a transition requirement on presentation that requires the amounts reported in accumulated other comprehensive income for equity securities that exist as of the date of adoption previously classified as available-for-sale to be reclassified to retained earnings.
As a result, upon adoption of this new standard, Noah recorded a cumulative effect adjustment from other comprehensive income to retained earnings of RMB251.6 million (US$38.7 million), net of tax, for the unrealized gains related to equity securities previously classified as available-for-sale securities. This adjustment had no overall impact on shareholders' equity; however, since these net unrealized gains are now included within retained earnings, they will not appear as realized gains on Noah's consolidated income statement when sold.
The future impact to Noah's consolidated income statement from period to period will vary depending upon the level of volatility in the performance of the securities held in Noah's equity portfolio and the overall market. ASU 2016-01 does not affect the treatment of equity investments accounted for under the equity method or those that result in consolidation of the investee.
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized) and adjusting for sale of equity securities, after including any current and deferred income tax expense impact of those adjustments. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises. In the full year 2018, Noah distributed RMB110.0 billion (US$16.0 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB169.2 billion (US$24.6 billion) as of December 31, 2018.
Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity and insurance products. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,583 relationship managers across 313 service centers in 83 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 260,285 registered clients as of December 31, 2018. As a leading alternative asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides other financial services, including lending services, online wealth management and payment technology services.
For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 and the full year ended December 31, 2018 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.8755 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2018 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2019 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes and manages; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industry; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industry in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.
-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As of
September 30,
2018
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,360,111
2,704,091
393,294
Restricted cash
-
2,500
364
Short-term investments (including short-term
investments measured at fair value of
RMB162,153 thousands and RMB438,077
thousands, as of September 30, 2018 and
December 31, 2018, respectively)
213,153
450,477
65,519
Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of
allowance for doubtful accounts of nil as of
September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018
255,051
282,431
41,078
Loans receivable, net
688,890
620,219
90,207
Amounts due from related parties
625,948
572,201
83,223
Loans receivable from factoring business
23,943
18,893
2,748
Other current assets
455,958
453,269
65,925
Total current assets
4,623,054
5,104,081
742,358
Long-term investments (including long-term
investments measured at fair value of RMB860,828
thousands and RMB609,151 thousands, as of
September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018,
respectively)
895,328
1,025,065
149,090
Investment in affiliates
1,314,862
1,375,110
200,001
Property and equipment, net
295,785
346,653
50,419
Non-current deferred tax assets
97,205
113,384
16,491
Other non-current assets
23,093
49,971
7,266
Total Assets
7,249,327
8,014,264
1,165,625
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
565,346
671,200
97,622
Income tax payable
67,170
54,296
7,897
Amounts due to related parties
1,691
-
-
Deferred revenues
172,171
142,925
20,788
Other current liabilities
420,508
722,652
105,105
Total current liabilities
1,226,886
1,591,073
231,412
Non-current deferred tax liabilities
51,256
67,092
9,758
Convertible notes
228,121
145,004
21,090
Other non-current liabilities
75,824
35,718
5,195
Total Liabilities
1,582,087
1,838,887
267,455
Equity
5,667,240
6,175,377
898,170
Total Liabilities and Equity
7,249,327
8,014,264
1,165,625
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2017
2018
2018
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others[1]:
One-time commissions
130,462
173,814
25,280
33.2%
Recurring service fees
170,738
142,435
20,716
(16.6%)
Performance-based income
9,006
147
21
(98.4%)
Other service fees
57,023
126,212
18,357
121.3%
Total revenues from others
367,229
442,608
64,374
20.5%
Revenues from funds Gopher manages[1]:
One-time commissions
113,572
69,098
10,050
(39.2%)
Recurring service fees
225,674
305,937
44,497
35.6%
Performance-based income
20,833
10,861
1,580
(47.9%)
Total revenues from funds Gopher manages
360,079
385,896
56,127
7.2%
Total revenues
727,308
828,504
120,501
13.9%
Less: business taxes and related surcharges
(5,194)
(6,401)
(931)
23.2%
Net revenues
722,114
822,103
119,570
13.8%
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager compensation
(167,363)
(162,638)
(23,655)
(2.8%)
Performance fee compensation
(11,291)
(3,800)
(553)
(66.3%)
Other compensations
(200,982)
(261,677)
(38,059)
30.2%
Total compensation and benefits
(379,636)
(428,115)
(62,267)
12.8%
Selling expenses
(111,516)
(104,765)
(15,237)
(6.1%)
General and administrative expenses
(79,271)
(94,938)
(13,808)
19.8%
Other operating expenses
(41,274)
(51,710)
(7,521)
25.3%
Government subsidies
25,199
17,145
2,494
(32.0%)
Total operating costs and expenses
(586,498)
(662,383)
(96,339)
12.9%
Income from operations
135,616
159,720
23,231
17.8%
Other income:
Interest income
12,910
14,104
2,051
9.2%
Interest expense
(9,593)
(1,002)
(146)
(89.6%)
Investment income (loss), net
34,983
6,547
952
(81.3%)
Other income (expense)
640
(1,326)
(193)
(307.2%)
Total other income
38,940
18,323
2,664
(52.9%)
Income before taxes and income from
equity in affiliates
174,556
178,043
25,895
2.0%
Income tax expense
(35,081)
(29,203)
(4,247)
(16.8%)
Income from equity in affiliates
17,390
2,526
367
(85.5%)
Net income
156,865
151,366
22,015
(3.5%)
Less: net loss attributable to non-
controlling Interests
(2,339)
(4,273)
(621)
82.7%
Less: effect on retained earnings caused
by termination of redeemable non-
controlling interest of a subsidiary
6,201
-
-
N.A
Net income attributable to Noah
shareholders
153,003
155,639
22,636
1.7%
Income per ADS, basic
2.69
2.61
0.38
(3.0%)
Income per ADS, diluted
2.60
2.54
0.37
(2.3%)
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
18.8%
19.4%
19.4%
Net margin
21.7%
18.4%
18.4%
Weighted average ADS equivalent[2]:
Basic
56,782,875
59,676,698
59,676,698
Diluted
61,147,734
61,590,911
61,590,911
ADS equivalent outstanding at end of
period
56,902,300
60,129,547
60,129,547
[1] Starting from the first quarter of 2018, we report revenue streams in two categories—revenues from funds Gopher manages
and revenues from others, instead of the previous categories—third-party revenues and related party revenues, to provide
more relevant and accurate information. We also revised the comparative period presentation to conform to current period
classification.
[2] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2017
2018
2018
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others[1]:
One-time commissions
541,025
733,009
106,612
35.5%
Recurring service fees
605,092
593,856
86,373
(1.9%)
Performance-based income
86,494
43,101
6,269
(50.2%)
Other service fees
195,073
361,886
52,634
85.5%
Total revenues from others
1,427,684
1,731,852
251,888
21.3%
Revenues from funds Gopher manages[1]:
One-time commissions
561,059
294,984
42,904
(47.4%)
Recurring service fees
802,761
1,182,693
172,016
47.3%
Performance-based income
54,502
100,533
14,622
84.5%
Total revenues from funds Gopher manages
1,418,322
1,578,210
229,542
11.3%
Total revenues
2,846,006
3,310,062
481,430
16.3%
Less: business taxes and related surcharges
(19,098)
(20,454)
(2,975)
7.1%
Net revenues
2,826,908
3,289,608
478,455
16.4%
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager compensation
(616,064)
(633,599)
(92,153)
2.8%
Performance fee compensation
(11,291)
(21,175)
(3,080)
87.5%
Other compensations
(780,017)
(909,418)
(132,269)
16.6%
Total compensation and benefits
(1,407,372)
(1,564,192)
(227,502)
11.1%
Selling expenses
(320,462)
(412,720)
(60,028)
28.8%
General and administrative expenses
(248,878)
(279,387)
(40,635)
12.3%
Other operating expenses
(147,318)
(169,368)
(24,634)
15.0%
Government subsidies
74,156
62,583
9,102
(15.6%)
Total operating costs and expenses
(2,049,874)
(2,363,084)
(343,697)
15.3%
Income from operations
777,034
926,524
134,758
19.2%
Other income:
Interest income
45,020
69,841
10,158
55.1%
Interest expense
(24,128)
(10,028)
(1,459)
(58.4%)
Investment income (loss), net
67,343
48,616
7,070
(27.8%)
Other income (expense)
3,542
(23,356)
(3,397)
(759.4%)
Total other income
91,777
85,073
12,372
(7.3%)
Income before taxes and income from
equity in affiliates
868,811
1,011,597
147,130
16.4%
Income tax expense
(199,085)
(222,320)
(32,335)
11.7%
Income from equity in affiliates
92,136
14,469
2,104
(84.3%)
Net income
761,862
803,746
116,899
5.5%
Less: net loss attributable to non-
controlling Interests
Less: income attributable to redeemable
non-controlling interest of Subsidiary
(13,745)
6,483
(7,551)
-
(1,098)
-
(45.1%)
N.A
Less: effect on retained earnings caused
by termination of redeemable non-
controlling interest of a subsidiary
6,201
-
-
N.A
Net income attributable to Noah
shareholders
762,923
811,297
117,997
6.3%
Income per ADS, basic
13.49
13.85
2.01
2.7%
Income per ADS, diluted
12.95
13.33
1.94
2.9%
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
27.5%
28.2%
28.2%
Net margin
27.0%
24.4%
24.4%
Weighted average ADS equivalent[2]:
Basic
56,551,274
58,576,802
58,576,802
Diluted
60,467,645
61,421,080
61,421,080
ADS equivalent outstanding at end of
period
56,902,300
60,129,547
60,129,547
[1] Starting from the first quarter of 2018, we report revenue streams in two categories—revenues from funds Gopher manages
and revenues from others, instead of the previous categories—third-party revenues and related party revenues, to provide
more relevant and accurate information. We also revised the comparative period presentation to conform to current period
classification.
[2] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2017
2018
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
156,865
151,366
22,015
(3.5%)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Change in foreign currency translation
adjustments
(13,047)
7,357
1,070
(156.4%)
Fair value fluctuation of available-for-s
ale Investment, net of tax of nil
243,655
(47)
(7)
(100.0%)
Comprehensive income
387,473
158,676
23,078
(59.0%)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to
non-controlling interests
(2,342)
(4,260)
(620)
81.9%
Less: effect on retained earnings caused
by termination of redeemable non-
controlling interest of a subsidiary
6,201
-
-
N.A
Comprehensive income attributable to
Noah shareholders
383,614
162,936
23,698
(57.5%)
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2017
2018
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
761,862
803,746
116,899
5.5%
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Change in foreign currency translation
adjustments
(33,876)
75,752
11,018
(323.6%)
Fair value fluctuation of available-for-
sale investment, net of tax of nil
252,706
(1,429)
(208)
(100.6%)
Comprehensive income
980,692
878,069
127,709
(10.5%)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to
non-controlling interests
(13,776)
(7,638)
(1,111)
(44.6%)
Less: Loss attributable to redeemable non-
controlling interest of Subsidiary
6,483
-
-
N.A
Less: effect on retained earnings caused
by termination of redeemable non-c
ontrolling interest of a subsidiary
6,201
-
-
N.A
Comprehensive income attributable to
Noah shareholders
981,784
885,707
128,820
(9.8%)
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Information
(unaudited)
As of
Change
December 31,
2017
December 31,
2018
Number of registered clients
186,918
260,285
39.3%
Number of relationship managers
1,335
1,583
18.6%
Number of cities under coverage
79
83
5.1%
Three months ended
Change
December 31,
2017
December 31,
2018
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
percentages)
Number of active clients
6,276
4,717
(24.8%)
Transaction value:
Fixed income products
15,367
20,224
31.6%
Private equity products
7,360
2,999
(59.3%)
Secondary market equity products
5,412
1,426
(73.6%)
Other products
48
521
981.4%
Total transaction value
28,188
25,170
(10.7%)
Average transaction value per client
4.49
5.34
18.8%
Twelve months ended
Change
December 31,
2017
December 31,
2018
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
percentages)
Number of active clients
12,720
13,628
7.1%
Transaction value:
Fixed income products
71,759
75,498
5.2%
Private equity products
34,261
18,864
(44.9%)
Secondary market equity products
10,754
13,605
26.5%
Other products
598
2,062
245.0%
Total transaction value
117,371
110,030
(6.3%)
Average transaction value per client
9.23
8.07
(12.5%)
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Other
Financial
Services
Business
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
173,415
399
-
173,814
Recurring service fees
139,996
2,439
-
142,435
Performance-based income
147
-
-
147
Other service fees
39,831
1,028
85,353
126,212
Total revenues from others
353,389
3,866
85,353
442,608
Revenues from funds Gopher
manages:
One-time commissions
69,018
80
-
69,098
Recurring service fees
159,812
146,125
-
305,937
Performance-based income
-
10,861
-
10,861
Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages
228,830
157,066
-
385,896
Total revenues
582,219
160,932
85,353
828,504
Less: business taxes and related
surcharges
(3,751)
(730)
(1,920)
(6,401)
Net revenues
578,468
160,202
83,433
822,103
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
compensation
(162,215)
-
(423)
(162,638)
Performance fee compensation
-
(3,800)
-
(3,800)
Other compensation
(152,045)
(80,332)
(29,300)
(261,677)
Total compensation and benefits
(314,260)
(84,132)
(29,723)
(428,115)
Selling expenses
(91,429)
(7,278)
(6,058)
(104,765)
General and administrative expenses
(52,444)
(27,838)
(14,656)
(94,938)
Other operating expenses
(15,241)
(1,722)
(34,747)
(51,710)
Government subsidies
13,300
2,090
1,755
17,145
Total operating costs and expenses
(460,074)
(118,880)
(83,429)
(662,383)
Income from operations
118,394
41,322
4
159,720
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Other
Financial
Services
Business
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
130,190
272
-
130,462
Recurring service fees
165,156
5,582
-
170,738
Performance-based income
8,854
152
-
9,006
Other service fees
20,397
5,643
30,983
57,023
Total revenues from others
324,597
11,649
30,983
367,229
Revenues from funds Gopher
manages:
One-time commissions
112,656
916
-
113,572
Recurring service fees
89,647
136,027
-
225,674
Performance-based income
1,826
19,007
-
20,833
Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages
204,129
155,950
-
360,079
Total revenues
528,726
167,599
30,983
727,308
Less: business taxes and related
surcharges
(3,911)
(840)
(443)
(5,194)
Net revenues
524,815
166,759
30,540
722,114
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
compensation
(166,699)
-
(664)
(167,363)
Performance Fee Compensation
-
(11,291)
-
(11,291)
Other compensation
(117,186)
(53,406)
(30,390)
(200,982)
Total compensation and benefits
(283,885)
(64,697)
(31,054)
(379,636)
Selling expenses
(104,538)
(1,965)
(5,013)
(111,516)
General and administrative expenses
(54,695)
(22,379)
(2,197)
(79,271)
Other operating expenses
(22,800)
(3,992)
(14,482)
(41,274)
Government subsidies
20,768
3,131
1,300
25,199
Total operating costs and expenses
(445,150)
(89,902)
(51,446)
(586,498)
Income (loss) from operations
79,665
76,857
(20,906)
135,616
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2018
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Other
Financial
Services
Business
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
731,424
1,585
-
733,009
Recurring service fees
571,782
22,074
-
593,856
Performance-based income
42,570
531
-
43,101
Other service fees
113,570
8,225
240,091
361,886
Total revenues from others
1,459,346
32,415
240,091
1,731,852
Revenues from funds Gopher
manages:
One-time commissions
292,899
2,085
-
294,984
Recurring service fees
564,228
618,465
-
1,182,693
Performance-based income
1,739
98,794
-
100,533
Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages
858,866
719,344
-
1,578,210
Total revenues
2,318,212
751,759
240,091
3,310,062
Less: business taxes and related
surcharges
(12,206)
(3,228)
(5,020)
(20,454)
Net revenues
2,306,006
748,531
235,071
3,289,608
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
compensation
(631,234)
-
(2,365)
(633,599)
Performance Fee Compensation
-
(21,175)
-
(21,175)
Other compensation
(534,516)
(251,923)
(122,979)
(909,418)
Total compensation and benefits
(1,165,750)
(273,098)
(125,344)
(1,564,192)
Selling expenses
(367,589)
(22,200)
(22,931)
(412,720)
General and administrative expenses
(164,802)
(80,873)
(33,712)
(279,387)
Other operating expenses
(54,291)
(25,310)
(89,767)
(169,368)
Government subsidies
53,620
6,148
2,815
62,583
Total operating costs and expenses
(1,698,812)
(395,333)
(268,939)
(2,363,084)
Income (loss) from operations
607,194
353,198
(33,868)
926,524
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2017
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Other
Financial
Services
Business
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
539,938
1,087
-
541,025
Recurring service fees
577,544
27,548
-
605,092
Performance-based income
84,105
2,389
-
86,494
Other service fees
70,390
10,712
113,971
195,073
Total revenues from others
1,271,977
41,736
113,971
1,427,684
Revenues from funds Gopher
manages:
One-time commissions
560,047
1,012
-
561,059
Recurring service fees
300,352
502,409
-
802,761
Performance-based income
9,019
45,483
-
54,502
Total revenues from funds Gopher
manages
869,418
548,904
-
1,418,322
Total revenues
2,141,395
590,640
113,971
2,846,006
Less: business taxes and related
surcharges
(15,128)
(2,599)
(1,371)
(19,098)
Net revenues
2,126,267
588,041
112,600
2,826,908
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
compensation
(611,550)
(4)
(4,510)
(616,064)
Performance Fee Compensation
-
(11,291)
-
(11,291)
Other compensation
(463,370)
(190,032)
(126,615)
(780,017)
Total compensation and benefits
(1,074,920)
(201,327)
(131,125)
(1,407,372)
Selling expenses
(295,798)
(9,271)
(15,393)
(320,462)
General and administrative expenses
(146,122)
(70,618)
(32,138)
(248,878)
Other operating expenses
(77,490)
(27,773)
(42,055)
(147,318)
Government subsidies
49,008
23,848
1,300
74,156
Total operating costs and expenses
(1,545,322)
(285,141)
(219,411)
(2,049,874)
Income (loss) from operations
580,945
302,900
(106,811)
777,034
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited) [6]
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2017
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah
shareholders
153,003
155,639
1.7%
Adjustment for share-based
compensation related to:
Share options
10,796
12,862
19.1%
Restricted shares
13,625
21,312
56.4%
Less: loss from fair value
changes of equity securities
(unrealized)
-
(4,596)
N.A
Add: Gains from sales of equity
securities
-
12,011
N.A
Less: Tax effect of adjustments[7]
4,739
(16,730)
N.A
Non-GAAP net income
attributable to Noah shareholders
172,685
223,150
29.2%
Net margin attributable to Noah
shareholders
21.2%
18.9%
Non-GAAP net margin
attributable to Noah shareholders
23.9%
27.1%
Net income attributable to Noah
shareholders per ADS, diluted
2.60
2.54
(2.3%)
Non-GAAP net income
attributable to Noah shareholders
per ADS, diluted
2.92
3.64
24.7%
[6] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized) and adjusting for sale of equity securities, after including any income tax effect
[7] Starting from the fourth quarter of 2018, we include current and deferred income tax expense impact of all non-GAAP adjustments to arrive at a non-GAAP measure. We also revised the comparative period presentation to conform to current period measurement.
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2017
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to
Noah shareholders
762,923
811,297
6.3%
Adjustment for share-based
compensation related to:
Share options
51,054
45,973
(10.0%)
Restricted shares
42,581
66,790
56.9%
Less: loss from fair value
changes of equity securities
(unrealized)
-
(39,557)
N.A
Add: Gains from sales
of equity securities
-
45,240
N.A
Less: Tax effect of a
djustments
19,185
1,966
(110.2%)
Non-GAAP net income
attributable to Noah
shareholders
837,373
1,010,823
20.7%
Net margin attributable to
Noah shareholders
27.0%
24.7%
Non-GAAP net margin a
ttributable to Noah
shareholders
29.6%
30.7%
Net income attributable to
Noah shareholders per ADS,
diluted
12.95
13.33
2.9%
Non-GAAP net income
attributable to Noah
shareholders per ADS, diluted
14.18
16.58
16.9%
SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited
SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited
© PRNewswire 2019
|
