Noah Holdings Limited : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises

Following the earnings announcement, the Company's senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed with the following details:

Conference call details Date/Time Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in details

- United States Toll Free +1-888-317-6003 - Mainland China Toll Free 4001-206-115 - Hong Kong Toll Free 800-963-976 - International +1-412-317-6061 Conference Title Noah Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call Participant Elite Entry No. 1611659

Participants will need to dial in 10-15 minutes early, and use this Elite Entry Number in order to join the conference.

A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until March 19, 2019 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10129228.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the News & Events section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises. In the first nine months of 2018, Noah distributed RMB84.9 billion (US$12.4 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB164.1 billion (US$23.9 billion) as of September 30, 2018.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity and insurance products. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,559 relationship managers across 287 branches and sub-branches in 83 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 236,906 registered clients as of September 30, 2018. As a leading alternative asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides other financial services, including lending services, online wealth management and payment technology services.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

