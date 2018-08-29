Noah : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
0
08/29/2018 | 12:42pm CEST
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of August 2018
Commission File Number: 001-34936
Noah Holdings Limited
No. 1687 Changyang Road, Changyang Valley, Building 2
Shanghai 200090, People's Republic of China
(86) 21 8035 9221
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒Form 40-F ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Noah Holdings Limited
By:
/s/ Shang-yan Chuang
Shang-yan Chuang
Chief Financial Officer
Date: August 29, 2018
2
EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit 99.1-Press Release
3
Exhibit 99.1
NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018
SHANGHAI, Aug 28, 2018 - Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2018.
SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
•
Net revenuesfor the second quarter of 2018 were RMB797.6 million (US$120.5 million), a 12.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q2 2017
Q2 2018
YoY Change
Wealth management
550.6
556.5
1.1
%
Asset management
130.3
195.5
50.0
%
Other financial services
26.4
45.6
72.7
%
Total net revenues
707.3
797.6
12.8
%
•
Income from operationsfor the second quarter of 2018 was RMB221.2 million (US$33.4 million), a 1.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017.
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q2 2017
Q2 2018
YoY Change
Wealth management
185.2
135.7
(26.7
%)
Asset management
69.8
100.7
44.3
%
Other financial services
(30.8
)
(15.1
)
(51.0
%)
Total income from operations
224.3
221.2
(1.4
%)
•
Net income attributable to Noah shareholdersfor the second quarter of 2018 was RMB179.5 million (US$27.1 million), a 13.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017.
•
Non-GAAP1net income attributable to Noah shareholdersfor the second quarter of 2018 was RMB252.1 million (US$38.1 million), an 11.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.
SECOND QUARTER 2018 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
The Company's wealth management business offers financial products and provides comprehensive financial services to high net worth clients. Noah primarily distributes onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity and insurance products.
1
Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized) and adjusting for sale of equity securities. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
1
•
Total number of registered clientsas of June 30, 2018 was 220,601, a 33.9% increase from June 30, 2017.
•
Total number of active clients2during the second quarter of 2018 was 4,461, a 0.5% decrease from June 30, 2017.
•
Aggregate value of financial products distributedduring the second quarter of 2018 was RMB29.1 billion (US$4.4 billion), an 11.9% decrease from the second quarter of 2017.
Product type
Three months ended June 30,
2017
2018
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Fixed income
23.5
71.3
%
19.3
66.3
%
Private equity
8.3
25.0
%
6.3
21.6
%
Secondary market equity
1.1
3.4
%
2.8
9.7
%
Other products
0.1
0.3
%
0.7
2.4
%
All products
33.0
100.0
%
29.1
100.0
%
•
Average transaction value per active client3for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB6.5 million (US$1.0 million), an 11.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017.
•
Coverage networkincluded 287 branches and sub-branches covering 81 cities as of June 30, 2018, up from 205 branches and sub-branches covering 76 cities as of June 30, 2017.
•
Number of relationship managerswas 1,495 as of June 30, 2018, an 18.7% increase from June 30, 2017.
Asset Management Business
The Company's asset management business, Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management" or "Gopher"), is a leading alternative asset manager in China. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies.
•
Total assets under managementas of June 30, 2018 were RMB161.5 billion (US$24.4 billion), a 2.9% increase from March 31, 2018 and a 16.5% increase from June 30, 2017.
2
"Active clients" for a given period refers to registered clients who purchase financial products provided or distributed by Noah during that given period, excluding clients in Noah's other financial services segment.
3
"Average transaction value per active client" refers to the average value of financial products that were purchased by active clients during the period specified.
2
Investment type
As of March 31,
2018
Asset
Growth
Asset
Expiration/
Redemption
As of June 30,
2018
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
91.8
58.5
%
4.3
2.2
93.9
58.1
%
Credit
42.8
27.3
%
8.1
9.6
41.3
25.6
%
Real estate
11.9
7.6
%
6.5
0.8
17.6
10.9
%
Secondary market equity4
6.8
4.3
%
0.2
2.7
4.3
2.7
%
Other investments
3.6
2.3
%
0.8
-
4.4
2.7
%
All Investments
156.9
100.0
%
19.9
15.3
161.5
100.0
%
Other Financial Services Business
The Company's other financial services business includes its lending services, online wealth management and payment technology services.
Mr. Kenny Lam, Group President of Noah, said, "In the second quarter of 2018, we began to see increased macro-economic and capital market volatility which affected investment sentiment in China. Our focus will be on investing further in client education, enhancing our professional capabilities, diversifying our services and products, and growing our global footprints. In the short term, increased regulatory scrutiny may slow the overall growth rate of the industry, and as a result, we are closely monitoring any development trends affecting the industry generally or our business in particular. In the long run, however, we believe that the whole market will benefit from the normalized regulation and leading companies like Noah will stand out eventually."
SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenuesfor the second quarter of 2018 were RMB797.6 million (US$120.5 million), a 12.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily driven by increased recurring service fee revenues and performance-based income, and partially offset by decreased one-time commissions.
•
Wealth Management Business
•
Net revenues from one-time commissionsfor the second quarter of 2018 were RMB233.0 million (US$35.2 million), a 21.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to a decline in transaction value.
•
Net revenues from recurring service feesfor the second quarter of 2018 were RMB284.2 million (US$43.0 million), a 35.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of financial products with recurring service fees previously distributed.
•
Net revenues from performance-based incomefor the second quarter of 2018 were RMB11.8 million (US$1.8 million), compared with RMB22.0 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from secondary market equity products.
4
The asset expiration/redemption of secondary market equity investments also includes market appreciation or depreciation.
3
•
Net revenues from other service feesfor the second quarter of 2018 were RMB27.5 million (US$4.2 million), an increase from RMB21.6 million in the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to the growth of the Company's investor education business.
•
Asset Management Business
•
Net revenues from recurring service feesfor the second quarter of 2018 were RMB165.1 million (US$24.9 million), a 28.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase in assets under management.
•
Net revenues from performance-based incomefor the second quarter of 2018 were RMB27.3 million (US$4.1 million), compared with RMB1.5 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from real estate products.
•
Other Financial Services Business
•
Net revenuesfor the second quarter of 2018 were RMB45.6 million (US$6.9 million), a 72.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the growth of the Company's lending services business.
Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expensesfor the second quarter of 2018 were RMB576.4 million (US$87.1 million), a 19.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB390.3 million (US$59.0 million), selling expenses of RMB120.5 million (US$18.2 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB68.5 million (US$10.4 million) and other operating expenses of RMB28.6 million (US$4.3 million).
•
Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management businessfor the second quarter of 2018 were RMB420.8 million (US$63.6 million), a 15.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits and marketing expenses.
•
Operating costs and expenses for the asset management businessfor the second quarter of 2018 were RMB94.8 million (US$14.3 million), a 56.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits.
•
Operating costs and expenses for the other financial services businessfor the second quarter of 2018 were RMB60.8 million (US$9.2 million), a 6.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.
Operating Margin
Operating marginfor the second quarter of 2018 was 27.7%, a decrease from 31.7% for the corresponding period in 2017.
•
Operating margin for the wealth management businessfor the second quarter of 2018 was 24.4%, compared with 33.6% for the corresponding period in 2017.
•
Operating margin for the asset management businessfor the second quarter of 2018 was 51.5%, compared with 53.5% for the corresponding period in 2017.
•
Operating loss for the other financial services businessfor the second quarter of 2018 was RMB15.1 million (US$2.3 million), improving from a loss of RMB30.8 million for the corresponding period in 2017.
4
Investment Income
Investment incomefor the second quarter of 2018 was RMB16.8 million (US$2.5 million), compared with RMB10.9 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the gain from disposal of equity securities, partially offset by a loss from changes in fair value of equity securities. See "Discussion of Recently Adopted Accounting Standard and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for more details.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expensesfor the second quarter of 2018 were RMB57.7 million (US$8.7 million), a 4.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to lower taxable income.
Net Income
•
Net Income
•
Net incomefor the second quarter of 2018 was RMB186.4 million (US$28.2 million), a 9.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017.
•
Net marginfor the second quarter of 2018 was 23.4%, down from 29.1% for the corresponding period in 2017.
•
Net income attributable to Noah shareholdersfor the second quarter of 2018 was RMB179.5 million (US$27.1 million), a 13.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017.
•
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholdersfor the second quarter of 2018 was 22.5%, down from 29.3% for the corresponding period in 2017.
•
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADSfor the second quarter of 2018 was RMB3.13 (US$0.47) and RMB3.00 (US$0.45), respectively, down from RMB3.67 and RMB3.52 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2017.
•
Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
•
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholdersfor the second quarter of 2018 was RMB252.1 million (US$38.1 million), an 11.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.
•
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholdersfor the second quarter of 2018 was 31.6%, down from 32.0% for the corresponding period in 2017.
•
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADSfor the second quarter of 2018 was RMB4.20 (US$0.63), up from RMB3.84 for the corresponding period in 2017.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2018, the Company had RMB2,094.8 million (US$316.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB2,003.5 million as of June 30, 2017 and RMB2,151.4 million as of March 31, 2018.
Net cash outflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2018 was RMB302.7 million (US$45.7 million), compared to net cash inflow RMB72.8 million in the corresponding period in 2017. The difference was mainly due to the temporary increase of other current assets for the financial leasing business.
Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2018 was RMB153.0 million (US$23.1 million), compared to net cash outflow RMB671.2 million in the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to the maturity of certain loans in the lending business.
5
Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB54.1 million (US$8.2 million) in the second quarter of 2018, compared to net cash inflow RMB4.2 million in the corresponding period in 2017, driven by more proceeds received from the issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options.
On July 8, 2017, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to US$50.0 million worth of its issued and outstanding ADSs over the course of one year, which expired on July 7, 2018. The Company had not repurchased any ADSs under this program.
OTHER COMPANY DEVELOPMENTS
The Company also announced the promotion of Ms. Yang Gao to the position of Chief Operating Officer, replacing Mr. Harry Tsai, who is leaving for personal reasons, effective August 31, 2018.
Ms. Gao has more than 13 years of experience in financial and operating management. She joined Noah in June 2011 and serves as the general manager of the public affairs department of the Company. From 2015 to 2018, she was the chief operating officer of Noah's wealth management business. Prior to joining Noah, Ms. Gao worked with the taxation management department of Shanda Group for seven years. Ms. Gao received her bachelor's degree from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.
Ms. Jingbo Wang, Chairlady and CEO of Noah, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Gao to Noah's senior management team. Ms. Gao has been with the Company for more than seven years and has extensive experience in financial and corporate operations. At the same time, we highly appreciate Harry's long tenure with Noah and his hard work over the years, and wish him all the best in the future."
2018 FORECAST
The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2018 will be in the range of RMB1 billion to RMB1.05 billion, an increase of 16.7% to 22.6% compared with the full year 2017. This estimate reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to change.
CONFERENCE CALL
Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2018 unaudited financial results and recent business activities.
The conference call may be accessed with the following details:
Conference call details
Date/Time:
Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time
Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time
Dial in details:
- United States Toll Free
+1-866-311-7654
- Mainland China Toll Free
4001-201203
- Hong Kong Toll Free
800-905-945
- International
+1-412-317-5227
Conference Title:
Noah Holdings Limited Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call
Participant Password:
Noah Holdings
A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until September 4, 2018 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10123267.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the News & Events section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.
6
DISCUSSION OF RECENTLY ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2016-01 Financial Instruments-Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities, which requires that equity investments, except for those accounted for under the equity method or those that result in consolidation of the investee, be measured at fair value, with subsequent changes in fair value recognized in net income.
The accounting standard also includes a transition requirement on presentation that requires the amounts reported in accumulated other comprehensive income for equity securities that exist as of the date of adoption previously classified as available-for-sale to be reclassified to retained earnings.
As a result, upon adoption of this new standard, Noah recorded a cumulative effect adjustment from other comprehensive income to retained earnings of RMB251.6 million (US$38.7 million), net of tax, for the unrealized gains related to equity securities previously classified as available-for-sale securities. This adjustment had no overall impact on shareholders' equity; however, since these net unrealized gains are now included within retained earnings, they will not appear as realized gains on Noah's consolidated income statement when sold.
The future impact to Noah's consolidated income statement from period to period will vary depending upon the level of volatility in the performance of the securities held in Noah's equity portfolio and the overall market. ASU 2016-01 does not affect the treatment of equity investments accounted for under the equity method or those that result in consolidation of the investee.
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized) and adjusting for sale of equity securities. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises. In the second quarter of 2018, Noah distributed RMB29.1 billion (US$4.4 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB161.5 billion (US$24.4 billion) as of June 30, 2018.
7
Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity and insurance products. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,495 relationship managers across 287 branches and sub-branches in 81 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 220,601 registered clients as of June 30, 2018. As a leading alternative asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides other financial services, including lending services, online wealth management and payment technology services.
For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2018 ended June 30, 2018 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.6171 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 29, 2018 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2018 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industry; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industry in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.
Contacts:
Noah Holdings Limited
Eva Ma
Tel: +86-21-8035-9221
ir@noahgroup.com
- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW -
8
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As of
March 31,
2018
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,151,447
2,094,773
316,570
Short-term investments (including short-term investments measured at fair value of RMB86,740 thousands and RMB163,043 thousands, as of March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively)
246,740
224,043
33,858
Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of nil as of March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018
228,770
243,098
36,738
Loans receivable
827,737
601,952
90,969
Amounts due from related parties
653,788
563,286
85,126
Loans receivable from factoring business
71,403
68,358
10,331
Other current assets
247,256
483,894
73,128
Total current assets
4,427,141
4,279,404
646,720
Long-term investments (including long-term investments measured at fair value of RMB835,235 thousands and RMB771,594 thousands, as of March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively)
890,735
806,094
121,820
Investment in affiliates
1,049,353
1,176,750
177,835
Property and equipment, net
299,415
295,786
44,700
Non-current deferred tax assets
72,357
97,296
14,704
Other non-current assets
114,226
77,196
11,666
Total Assets
6,853,227
6,732,526
1,017,445
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
563,715
479,654
72,487
Income tax payable
82,394
18,484
2,793
Amounts due to related parties
280
336
51
Deferred revenues
167,768
146,462
22,134
Loans payable from factoring business
302
35,003
5,290
Other current liabilities
581,379
383,256
57,919
Total current liabilities
1,395,838
1,063,195
160,674
Non-current deferred tax liabilities
51,810
50,172
7,582
Convertible notes
470,445
330,855
50,000
Other non-current liabilities
112,839
112,485
16,999
Total Liabilities
2,030,932
1,556,707
235,255
Equity
4,822,295
5,175,819
782,190
Total Liabilities and Equity
6,853,227
6,732,526
1,017,445
9
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
2017
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
Change
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others[1]:
One-time commissions
123,321
161,791
24,450
31.2
%
Recurring service fees
144,245
167,196
25,267
15.9
%
Performance-based income
16,179
10,082
1,524
(37.7
%)
Other service fees
48,608
76,883
11,619
58.2
%
Total revenues from others
332,353
415,952
62,860
25.2
%
Revenues from funds Gopher manages[1]:
One-time commissions
177,333
72,805
11,003
(58.9
%)
Recurring service fees
195,891
284,389
42,978
45.2
%
Performance-based income
7,570
29,213
4,415
285.9
%
Total revenues from funds Gopher manages
380,794
386,407
58,396
1.5
%
Total revenues
713,147
802,359
121,256
12.5
%
Less: business taxes and related surcharges
(5,836
)
(4,757
)
(718
)
(18.5
%)
Net revenues
707,311
797,602
120,538
12.8
%
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager compensation
(140,078
)
(168,429
)
(25,454
)
20.2
%
Performance fee compensation
-
(5,200
)
(786
)
N.A.
Other compensations
(190,895
)
(216,635
)
(32,739
)
13.5
%
Total compensation and benefits
(330,973
)
(390,264
)
(58,979
)
17.9
%
Selling expenses
(71,376
)
(120,472
)
(18,206
)
68.8
%
General and administrative expenses
(49,231
)
(68,510
)
(10,353
)
39.2
%
Other operating expenses
(41,268
)
(28,589
)
(4,320
)
(30.7
%)
Government grants
9,791
31,432
4,750
221.0
%
Total operating costs and expenses
(483,057
)
(576,403
)
(87,108
)
19.3
%
Income from operations
224,254
221,199
33,430
(1.4
%)
Other income:
Interest income
10,440
18,633
2,816
78.5
%
Interest expenses
(4,894
)
(3,313
)
(501
)
(32.3
%)
Investment income
10,943
16,754
2,532
53.1
%
Other (expense) income
2,055
(21,357
)
(3,228
)
(1139.3
%)
Total other income
18,544
10,717
1,619
(42.2
%)
Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates
242,798
231,916
35,049
(4.5
%)
Income tax expense
(60,244
)
(57,651
)
(8,712
)
(4.3
%)
Income from equity in affiliates
23,308
12,087
1,827
(48.1
%)
Net income
205,862
186,352
28,164
(9.5
%)
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(4,070
)
6,867
1,038
(268.7
%)
Less: Loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest of a subsidiary
2,891
-
-
(100.0
%)
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
207,041
179,485
27,126
(13.3
%)
Income per ADS, basic
3.67
3.13
0.47
(14.7
%)
Income per ADS, diluted
3.52
3.00
0.45
(14.8
%)
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
31.7
%
27.7
%
27.7
%
Net margin
29.1
%
23.4
%
23.4
%
Weighted average ADS equivalent[2]:
Basic
56,461,612
57,295,516
57,295,516
Diluted
60,205,429
60,747,298
60,747,298
ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period
56,547,380
58,498,187
58,498,187
[1]
Starting from the first quarter of 2018, we report revenue streams in two categories-revenues from funds Gopher manages and revenues from others, instead of the previous categories-third-party revenues and related party revenues, to provide more relevant and accurate information. We also revised the comparative period presentation to conform to current period classification.
[2]
Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
10
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
2017
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
Change
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others[1]:
One-time commissions
323,108
381,332
57,628
18.0
%
Recurring service fees
289,274
311,128
47,019
7.6
%
Performance-based income
28,729
30,739
4,645
7.0
%
Other service fees
81,849
136,872
20,685
67.2
%
Total revenues from others
722,960
860,071
129,977
19.0
%
Revenues from funds Gopher manages[1]:
One-time commissions
321,889
171,189
25,871
(46.8
%)
Recurring service fees
377,781
538,456
81,373
42.5
%
Performance-based income
7,649
68,261
10,316
792.4
%
Total revenues from funds Gopher manages
707,319
777,906
117,560
10.0
%
Total revenues
1,430,279
1,637,977
247,537
14.5
%
Less: business taxes and related surcharges
(9,798
)
(9,456
)
(1,429
)
(3.5
%)
Net revenues
1,420,481
1,628,521
246,108
14.6
%
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager compensation
(290,391
)
(327,130
)
(49,437
)
12.7
%
Performance fee compensation
-
(11,400
)
(1,723
)
N.A.
Other compensations
(381,164
)
(412,447
)
(62,330
)
8.2
%
Total compensation and benefits
(671,555
)
(750,977
)
(113,490
)
11.8
%
Selling expenses
(131,979
)
(226,731
)
(34,264
)
71.8
%
General and administrative expenses
(108,869
)
(124,439
)
(18,806
)
14.3
%
Other operating expenses
(70,714
)
(66,552
)
(10,058
)
(5.9
%)
Government grants
43,723
35,920
5,428
(17.8
%)
Total operating costs and expenses
(939,394
)
(1,132,779
)
(171,190
)
20.6
%
Income from operations
481,087
495,742
74,918
3.0
%
Other income:
Interest income
19,148
41,500
6,272
116.7
%
Interest expenses
(9,807
)
(10,182
)
(1,539
)
3.8
%
Investment income
21,089
58,886
8,899
179.2
%
Other (expense) income
3,192
(20,194
)
(3,052
)
(732.6
%)
Total other income
33,622
70,010
10,580
108.2
%
Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates
514,709
565,752
85,498
9.9
%
Income tax expense
(122,159
)
(131,313
)
(19,844
)
7.5
%
Income from equity in affiliates
29,034
12,739
1,925
(56.1
%)
Net income
421,584
447,178
67,579
6.1
%
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(9,270
)
(772
)
(117
)
(91.7
%)
Less: Loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest of a subsidiary
6,816
-
-
(100.0
%)
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
424,038
447,950
67,696
5.6
%
Income per ADS, basic
7.51
7.82
1.18
4.1
%
Income per ADS, diluted
7.04
7.37
1.11
4.7
%
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
33.9
%
30.4
%
30.4
%
Net margin
29.7
%
27.5
%
27.5
%
Weighted average ADS equivalent[2]:
Basic
56,461,612
57,295,516
57,295,516
Diluted
60,205,429
60,747,298
60,747,298
ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period
56,547,380
58,498,187
58,498,187
[1]
Starting from the first quarter of 2018, we report revenue streams in two categories-revenues from funds Gopher manages and revenues from others, instead of the previous categories-third-party revenues and related party revenues, to provide more relevant and accurate information. We also revised the comparative period presentation to conform to current period classification.
[2]
Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
11
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
2017
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
Change
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
205,862
186,352
28,164
(9.5
%)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(6,321
)
52,539
7,940
(931.2
%)
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale Investment (after tax)
2,606
(2,469
)
(373
)
(194.7
%)
Comprehensive income
202,147
236,422
35,731
17.0
%
Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(4,029
)
6,835
1,033
(269.6
%)
Less: Loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest of a subsidiary
2,891
-
-
(100.0
%)
Comprehensive income attributable to Noah shareholders
203,285
229,587
34,698
12.9
%
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
2017
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
Change
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
421,584
447,178
67,579
6.1
%
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(10,466
)
17,676
2,671
(268.9
%)
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale Investment (after tax)
4,121
(1,093
)
(165
)
(126.5
%)
Comprehensive income
415,239
463,761
70,085
11.7
%
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(9,345
)
(744
)
(112
)
(92.0
%)
Less: Loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest of a subsidiary
6,816
-
-
(100.0
%)
Comprehensive income attributable to Noah shareholders
417,768
464,505
70,197
11.2
%
12
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Information
(unaudited)
As of
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
Change
Number of registered clients
164,728
220,601
33.9
%
Number of relationship managers
1,259
1,495
18.7
%
Number of cities under coverage
76
81
6.6
%
Three months ended
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
percentages)
Number of active clients
4,484
4,461
(0.5
%)
Transaction value:
Fixed income products
23,505
19,252
(18.1
%)
Private equity products
8,252
6,287
(23.8
%)
Secondary market equity products
1,111
2,835
155.2
%
Other products
94
678
621.3
%
Total transaction value
32,962
29,052
(11.9
%)
Average transaction value per active client
7.35
6.51
(11.4
%)
13
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2018
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Other
Financial
Services
Business
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
161,421
370
-
161,791
Recurring service fees
158,469
8,727
-
167,196
Performance-based income
10,082
-
-
10,082
Other service fees
27,613
2,735
46,535
76,883
Total revenues from others
357,585
11,832
46,535
415,952
Revenues from funds Gopher manages
One-time commissions
72,805
-
-
72,805
Recurring service fees
127,264
157,125
-
284,389
Performance-based income
1,739
27,474
-
29,213
Total revenues from funds Gopher manages
201,808
184,599
-
386,407
Total revenues
559,393
196,431
46,535
802,359
Less: business taxes and related surcharges
(2,932
)
(924
)
(901
)
(4,757
)
Net revenues
556,461
195,507
45,634
797,602
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager compensation
(167,533
)
-
(896
)
(168,429
)
Performance fee compensation
-
(5,200
)
-
(5,200
)
Other compensations
(121,290
)
(63,723
)
(31,622
)
(216,635
)
Total compensation and benefits
(288,823
)
(68,923
)
(32,518
)
(390,264
)
Selling expenses
(110,686
)
(5,361
)
(4,425
)
(120,472
)
General and administrative expenses
(41,550
)
(19,235
)
(7,725
)
(68,510
)
Other operating expenses
(7,745
)
(4,725
)
(16,119
)
(28,589
)
Government grants
27,994
3,418
20
31,432
Total operating costs and expenses
(420,810
)
(94,826
)
(60,767
)
(576,403
)
Income (loss) from operations
135,651
100,681
(15,133
)
221,199
14
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2017
Wealth
Management
Business
Asset
Management
Business
Other
Financial
Services
Business
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
122,955
366
-
123,321
Recurring service fees
136,182
8,063
-
144,245
Performance-based income
15,015
1,164
-
16,179
Other service fees
21,842
94
26,672
48,608
Total revenues from others
295,994
9,687
26,672
332,353
Revenues from funds Gopher manages
One-time commissions
177,333
-
-
177,333
Recurring service fees
75,045
120,846
-
195,891
Performance-based income
7,194
376
-
7,570
Total revenues from funds Gopher manages
259,572
121,222
-
380,794
Total revenues
555,566
130,909
26,672
713,147
Less: business taxes and related surcharges
(4,963
)
(580
)
(293
)
(5,836
)
Net revenues
550,603
130,329
26,379
707,311
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager compensation
(138,330
)
(1
)
(1,747
)
(140,078
)
Other compensations
(112,454
)
(44,687
)
(33,754
)
(190,895
)
Total compensation and benefits
(250,784
)
(44,688
)
(35,501
)
(330,973
)
Selling expenses
(66,919
)
(1,432
)
(3,025
)
(71,376
)
General and administrative expenses
(29,911
)
(11,168
)
(8,152
)
(49,231
)
Other operating expenses
(27,494
)
(3,314
)
(10,460
)
(41,268
)
Government grants
9,731
60
-
9,791
Total operating costs and expenses
(365,377
)
(60,542
)
(57,138
)
(483,057
)
Income (loss) from operations
185,226
69,787
(30,759
)
224,254
15
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited) 5
Three months ended
June 30,
2017
June 30,
2018
Change
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
207,041
179,485
(13.3
%)
Adjustment for share-based compensation related to:
Share options
12,622
9,724
(23.0
%)
Restricted shares
6,849
10,517
53.6
%
Less: Gains (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized)
-
(49,063
)
N.A
Add: Gains (loss) from sales of equity securities
-
3,338
N.A
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders*
226,512
252,127
11.3
%
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
29.3
%
22.5
%
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders*
32.0
%
31.6
%
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted
3.52
3.00
(14.8
%)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted*
3.84
4.20
9.4
%
*
The non-GAAP adjustments do not take into consideration the impact of taxes on such adjustments.
5
Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized) and adjusting for sale of equity securities.
16
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
2017
June 30,
2018
Change
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
424,038
447,950
5.6
%
Adjustment for share-based compensation related to:
Share options
25,153
21,934
(12.8
%)
Restricted shares
14,560
21,008
44.3
%
Less: Gains (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized)
-
(14,275
)
N.A
Add: Gains (loss) from sales of equity securities
-
3,338
N.A
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders*
463,751
508,505
9.7
%
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
29.9
%
27.5
%
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders*
32.6
%
31.2
%
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted
7.04
7.37
4.7
%
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted*
7.70
8.37
8.7
%
*
The non-GAAP adjustments do not take into consideration the impact of taxes on such adjustments.
Noah Holdings Limited published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 10:41:06 UTC