MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Nobia AB    NOBI   SE0000949331

NOBIA AB

(NOBI)
My previous session
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 04/05 01:48:24 pm
56.6500 SEK   -2.66%
07:17aNOBIA : 05 Apr 2019 Nobia presents the annual report for 2018
PU
07:01aNOBIA : presents the annual report for 2018
AQ
04/02NOBIA : 02 Apr 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
Nobia : 05 Apr 2019 Nobia presents the annual report for 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 07:17am EDT

Nobia's annual report for 2018 is as of today available on the company's website.

The printed annual report will be distributed to the shareholders who have requested such a version and may be ordered from Nobia via email to ir@nobia.com or by telephone +46 8 440 16 00.

Nobia's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 2 May 2019 at 17:00 CET, at Kapitel 8 Klara Strand Konferens, Klarabergsviadukten 90, Stockholm. All documents to the Annual General Meeting have been published on the company's website under the headings Corporate Governance and Annual General Meeting 2019.

For more information:
Kristoffer Ljungfelt, CFO
+46 (0)8 440 16 00
kristoffer.ljungfelt@nobia.com

This information is information that Nobia is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 CET on 5 April 2019.

Nobia develops and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands in Europe, including Magnet in the UK; HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita and Marbodal in Scandinavia; Petra and A la Carte in Finland; ewe, Intuo and FM in Austria as well as Bribus in the Netherlands. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 6,100 employees and net sales of about SEK 13 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI. Website: www.nobia.com

Disclaimer

Nobia AB published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 11:16:02 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 12 533 M
EBIT 2019 1 216 M
Net income 2019 623 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,35%
P/E ratio 2019 10,70
P/E ratio 2020 10,03
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 9 911 M
Chart NOBIA AB
Duration : Period :
Nobia AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOBIA AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 62,3  SEK
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Morten Falkenberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hans Gunnar Eckerström Chairman
Kristoffer Ljungfelt Chief Financial Officer
David Thorne Chief Information Officer
Nora Förisdal Larssen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOBIA AB18.20%1 044
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC56.52%7 794
AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION48.44%1 401
ZBOM HOME COLLECTION CO LTD67.85%1 024
XIAMEN GOLDENHOME CO LTD37.81%811
CAESARSTONE LTD15.76%539
