Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Nobia AB    NOBI   SE0000949331

NOBIA AB

(NOBI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nobia : 06 Sep 2019 Morten Falkenberg to retire from the Board of Nobia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 02:52am EDT

In accordance with previous communication through press release on 2 May 2019, Morten Falkenberg stepped down from his position as President and CEO of Nobia on 31 August 2019 in connection with Jon Sintorn assuming the position as new President and CEO. Morten Falkenberg has now also informed the Board of Directors of Nobia AB (publ) that he will retire today from the Board of his own accord.

As communicated in the press release on 2 May 2019, Morten Falkenberg will transition into new roles including industrial advisor for Nobia's largest owner, Nordstjernan.

Disclaimer

Nobia AB published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 06:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOBIA AB
02:52aNOBIA : 06 Sep 2019 Morten Falkenberg to retire from the Board of Nobia
PU
02:31aNOBIA : Morten Falkenberg to retire from the Board of Nobia
AQ
07/19NOBIA : 19 Jul 2019 Interim report January - June 2019
PU
07/05NOBIA : 05 Jul 2019 Invitation to presentation of interim report for the second ..
PU
07/05NOBIA : Invitation to presentation of interim report for the second quarter
AQ
05/03NOBIA : Nordstjernan issues call options to Nobia's incoming CEO Jon Sintorn
AQ
05/03NOBIA AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/02NOBIA : 02 May 2019 Nobia's 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
05/02NOBIA : 2019 Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/02NOBIA : 02 May 2019 Interim report January-March 2019
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 13 839 M
EBIT 2019 1 212 M
Net income 2019 884 M
Debt 2019 3 778 M
Yield 2019 7,41%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 9 860 M
Chart NOBIA AB
Duration : Period :
Nobia AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOBIA AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 70,00  SEK
Last Close Price 58,45  SEK
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Morten Falkenberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hans Gunnar Eckerström Chairman
Kristoffer Ljungfelt Chief Financial Officer
David Thorne Chief Information Officer
Nora Förisdal Larssen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOBIA AB18.70%1 018
ASSA ABLOY30.83%24 040
SAINT-GOBAIN14.52%19 673
FERGUSON PLC27.89%17 766
GEBERIT17.05%16 566
MASCO41.11%11 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group