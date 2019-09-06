Nobia : 06 Sep 2019 Morten Falkenberg to retire from the Board of Nobia

In accordance with previous communication through press release on 2 May 2019, Morten Falkenberg stepped down from his position as President and CEO of Nobia on 31 August 2019 in connection with Jon Sintorn assuming the position as new President and CEO. Morten Falkenberg has now also informed the Board of Directors of Nobia AB (publ) that he will retire today from the Board of his own accord.

As communicated in the press release on 2 May 2019, Morten Falkenberg will transition into new roles including industrial advisor for Nobia's largest owner, Nordstjernan.