Nobility Homes, Inc. : Announces Sales and Earnings for Its Third Quarter 2018

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2018 / Today, Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX: NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its third quarter ended August 4, 2018. Sales for the third quarter of 2018 were up 29% to $11,447,636 as compared to $8,906,385 recorded in the third quarter of 2017. Income from operations for the third quarter of 2018 was up 56% to $1,462,392 versus $934,854 in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1,248,084 as compared to $669,883 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2018 were $0.32 per share compared to $0.17 per share last year.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2018, sales were up 9% to $30,015,718 as compared to $27,525,855 for the first nine months of 2017. Income from operations was up 15% to $3,744,496 versus $3,267,938 last year. Net income after taxes was $3,399,925 compared to $2,480,715 last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.87 per share compared to $0.62 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position for the first nine months of 2018 remains very strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short term investments of $33,052,738 and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $36,515,997 and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 5.8:1. Stockholders' equity is $47,473,623 and the book value per share of common stock outstanding increased to $12.26.

Terry Trexler, President, stated the demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida and the U.S. continues to improve. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments in Florida for the period from November 2017 through July 2018 were up approximately 18% from the same period last year. Constrained consumer credit and the lack of lenders in our industry, partly as a result of an increase in government regulations, still affects our results by limiting many affordable manufactured housing buyers from purchasing homes.

We understand that maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Because of very challenging business conditions during economic recessions in our market area, management will continue to evaluate all expenses and react in a manner consistent with maintaining our strong financial position, while exploring opportunities to expand our distribution and manufacturing operations.

"Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2018 the Company celebrated its 51st anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured homes. With multiple retail sales centers, an insurance agency subsidiary, and an investment in a retirement manufactured home community, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 221 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, increasing material costs, uncertain economic conditions, changes in market demand, changes in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, reliance on the Florida economy, possible labor shortages, possible materials shortages, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, impact of mandated tariffs on material prices, market disruptions resulting from terrorist or other attack and any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

August 4, November 4, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,488,854 $ 27,910,504 Certificates of Deposit 2,006,436 - Short-term investments 557,448 627,087 Accounts receivable - trade 1,644,991 2,934,300 Note receivable 46,444 500,000 Mortgage notes receivable 15,095 13,495 Inventories 7,130,866 7,505,681 Pre-owned homes, net 1,066,126 1,141,863 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,112,899 820,224 Deferred income taxes - 609,629 Total current assets 44,069,159 42,062,783 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,811,887 4,304,771 Pre-owned homes, net 527,624 815,358 Interest receivable - 101,301 Note receivable, less current portion 52,690 1,134,086 Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion 237,409 240,297 Other investments 1,549,946 1,471,029 Property held for sale 213,437 599,455 Deferred income taxes 10,497 - Cash surrender value of life insurance 3,397,849 3,262,848 Other assets 156,287 156,287 Total assets $ 55,026,785 $ 54,148,215 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 763,760 $ 849,782 Accrued compensation 736,763 624,989 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,063,821 1,127,397 Income taxes payable 526,263 260,416 Customer deposits 4,462,555 2,796,827 Total current liabilities 7,553,162 5,659,411 Deferred income taxes - 1,074,507 Total liabilities 7,553,162 6,733,918 Commitments and contingent liabilities Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding 3,873,731 and 3,997,569 outstanding, respectively - - Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued; 3,873,731 and 3,997,569 outstanding, respectively 536,491 536,491 Additional paid in capital 10,670,407 10,669,231 Retained earnings 48,788,839 46,167,528 Accumulated other comprehensive income 361,677 412,233 Less treasury stock at cost, 1,491,176 shares in 2018 and 1,367,338 shares in 2017 (12,883,791 ) (10,371,186 ) Total stockholders' equity 47,473,623 47,414,297 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 55,026,785 $ 54,148,215

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Unaudited

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Aug 4, Aug 5, Aug 4, Aug 5, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 11,447,636 $ 8,906,385 $ 30,015,718 $ 27,525,855 Cost of goods sold (8,705,847 ) (6,942,792 ) (22,745,684 ) (21,139,315 ) Gross profit 2,741,789 1,963,593 7,270,034 6,386,540 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,279,397 ) (1,028,729 ) (3,525,538 ) (3,118,602 ) Operating income 1,462,392 934,864 3,744,496 3,267,938 Other income: Interest income 99,594 33,543 216,977 105,347 Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21 28,602 24,037 78,917 80,758 Proceeds received under escrow arrangement 117,271 72,867 172,911 298,824 Gain on property held for resale - - 203,512 - Miscellaneous 10,083 18,749 22,667 33,411 Total other income 255,550 149,196 694,984 518,340 Income before provision for income taxes 1,717,942 1,084,060 4,439,480 3,786,278 Income tax expense (469,858 ) (414,177 ) (1,039,555 ) (1,305,563 ) Net income 1,248,084 669,883 3,399,925 2,480,715 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized investment gain (loss), net of tax effect (5,046 ) 21,081 (50,556 ) 149,706 Comprehensive income $ 1,243,038 $ 690,964 $ 3,349,369 $ 2,630,421 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 3,873,746 4,003,096 3,925,007 4,004,058 Diluted 3,875,897 4,004,387 3,927,066 4,005,325 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.17 $ 0.87 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.17 $ 0.87 $ 0.62

SOURCE: Nobility Homes, Inc.

https://www.accesswire.com/511988/Nobility-Homes-Inc-Announces-Sales-and-Earnings-for-Its-Third-Quarter-2018