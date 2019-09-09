Log in
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC

(NE)
Noble Corporation : plc Provides Fleet Contract Status Update

09/09/2019 | 01:02am EDT

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) today announced that its report of drilling rig status and contract information has been updated as of September 9, 2019.  The report, titled "Fleet Status Report," can be found on the Company's Website www.noblecorp.com, under the "Investor Relations" section of the Website.

About Noble Corporation plc
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 25 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 13 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is a public limited company registered in England and Wales with company number 08354954 and registered office at 10 Brook Street, London, W1S 1BG England. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noble-corporation-plc-provides-fleet-contract-status-update-300913263.html

SOURCE Noble Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
