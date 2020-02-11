Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Noble Corporation plc    NE   GB00BFG3KF26

NOBLE CORPORATION PLC

(NE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Noble in Agreement With Exxon Mobil for Guyana-Suriname Basin Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 05:41pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Drilling contractor Noble Corp. said it has reached a "a unique commercial enabling agreement" with Exxon Mobil Corp. for services in the Guyana-Suriname Basin.

The ultra-deepwater drillships Noble Bob Douglas, Noble Tom Madden and Noble Don Taylor, which are currently providing service for Exxon offshore Guyana, are included in the framework agreement, and other rigs may be added.

Exxon has awarded 3.5 years of term to be added at the conclusion of current contract commitments, Noble said.

Noble said it will benefit from "multi-year contract visibility" and said an "attractive commercial model secures current market pricing dynamics on six-month intervals."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.95% 60.53 Delayed Quote.-14.07%
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC -0.83% 0.8 Delayed Quote.-33.88%
WTI 0.26% 49.92 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NOBLE CORPORATION PLC
05:41pNoble in Agreement With Exxon Mobil for Guyana-Suriname Basin Services
DJ
02/06NOBLE CORPORATION : plc Provides Fleet Contract Status Update
PR
01/22NOBLE CORPORATION : plc To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results
PR
2019NOBLE CORP PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
2019NOBLE CORPORATION : plc Names Stephen M. Butz Executive Vice President And Chief..
PR
2019NOBLE CORPORATION : plc Provides Fleet Contract Status Update
PR
2019NOBLE CORP PLC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2019NOBLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
2019NOBLE CORP PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
2019NOBLE CORP. : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 120 M
EBIT 2019 -137 M
Net income 2019 -682 M
Debt 2019 3 739 M
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 -0,23x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,54x
EV / Sales2019 3,52x
EV / Sales2020 3,64x
Capitalization 201 M
Chart NOBLE CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Noble Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOBLE CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1,27  $
Last Close Price 0,81  $
Spread / Highest target 241%
Spread / Average Target 57,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie J. Robertson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Barry Michael Smith Senior Vice President-Operations
Stephen M. Butz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott W. Marks Senior Vice President-Engineering
Mary P. Ricciardello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC-33.88%212
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-1.63%9 697
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-8.24%5 114
HELMERICH & PAYNE-4.09%4 447
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-34.59%2 900
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-16.25%2 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group