Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Noble Energy    NBL

NOBLE ENERGY

(NBL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Noble Energy : Records $1.28 Billion Charge From Texas Assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 07:39am EST

By Allison Prang

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) reported a loss in the fourth quarter as revenue was nearly unchanged and the company recorded a $1.28 billion goodwill impairment charge from its Texas assets.

Noble reported a net loss of $824 million compared with a profit of $494 million for the comparable quarter a year prior. The company said it had a loss of $1.72 a share compared with a profit of $1.01 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting a profit of 15 cents a share.

Noble said the goodwill impairment charge was from its Texas assets. The charge was mainly "from the drop in [West Texas Intermediate] forward strip pricing at the end of 2018," Noble said in its press release.

Noble said adjusted earnings were 12 cents a share down from 32 cents a share. Analysts were expecting 13 cents a share.

Revenue fell by 0.3% to $1.2 billion. Analysts were expecting $1.17 billion.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOBLE ENERGY
07:55aNOBLE ENERGY : Sees Most 2019 Organic Capital Expenditures to Be in U.S. Onshore
DJ
07:42aNOBLE ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:39aNOBLE ENERGY : Records $1.28 Billion Charge From Texas Assets
DJ
07:25aNOBLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:06aNOBLE ENERGY : Provides 2019 Guidance
BU
07:03aNOBLE ENERGY : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
BU
02/08NOBLE ENERGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/02NOBLE ENERGY : Natural gas fields give Israel a regional political boost
AQ
01/29NOBLE ENERGY : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/28NOBLE ENERGY : Natural Gas Fields Give Israel a Regional Boost
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 928 M
EBIT 2018 1 080 M
Net income 2018 867 M
Debt 2018 6 116 M
Yield 2018 1,89%
P/E ratio 2018 13,53
P/E ratio 2019 28,08
EV / Sales 2018 3,45x
EV / Sales 2019 3,67x
Capitalization 10 863 M
Chart NOBLE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Noble Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOBLE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Stover Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brent J. Smolik President & Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth M. Fisher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward F. Cox Independent Director
Michael A. Cawley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOBLE ENERGY20.68%10 863
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.56%80 794
CNOOC LTD12.50%77 714
EOG RESOURCES14.95%58 135
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.47%50 730
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.93%33 401
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.