Noble Energy : Records $1.28 Billion Charge From Texas Assets

By Allison Prang



Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) reported a loss in the fourth quarter as revenue was nearly unchanged and the company recorded a $1.28 billion goodwill impairment charge from its Texas assets.

Noble reported a net loss of $824 million compared with a profit of $494 million for the comparable quarter a year prior. The company said it had a loss of $1.72 a share compared with a profit of $1.01 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting a profit of 15 cents a share.

Noble said the goodwill impairment charge was from its Texas assets. The charge was mainly "from the drop in [West Texas Intermediate] forward strip pricing at the end of 2018," Noble said in its press release.

Noble said adjusted earnings were 12 cents a share down from 32 cents a share. Analysts were expecting 13 cents a share.

Revenue fell by 0.3% to $1.2 billion. Analysts were expecting $1.17 billion.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com