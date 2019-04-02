Noble Energy : to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 3

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) (“Noble Energy” or “the Company”) will host its first quarter 2019 results conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m., Central Time, Friday, May 3, 2019. The Company plans to issue its financial and operating results, including supporting presentation materials, prior to market open on the same day.

The live audio webcast link will be accessible on the ‘Investors’ page of the Company’s website at www.nblenergy.com. A replay of the event will be available at the same web location. Conference call numbers for participation during the question and answer session are:

Date: Friday, May 3, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. C.T.

Toll Free Dial in: 877-883-0383

International Dial in: 412-902-6506

Conference ID: 4600542

