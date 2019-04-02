Log in
Noble Energy : to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 3

0
04/02/2019

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) (“Noble Energy” or “the Company”) will host its first quarter 2019 results conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m., Central Time, Friday, May 3, 2019. The Company plans to issue its financial and operating results, including supporting presentation materials, prior to market open on the same day.

The live audio webcast link will be accessible on the ‘Investors’ page of the Company’s website at www.nblenergy.com. A replay of the event will be available at the same web location. Conference call numbers for participation during the question and answer session are:

Date: Friday, May 3, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. C.T.
Toll Free Dial in: 877-883-0383
International Dial in: 412-902-6506
Conference ID: 4600542

Noble Energy (NYSE: NBL) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company committed to meeting the world’s growing energy needs and delivering leading returns to shareholders. The Company operates a high-quality portfolio of assets onshore in the United States and offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. Founded more than 85 years ago, Noble Energy is guided by its values, its commitment to safety, and respect for stakeholders, communities and the environment. For more information on how the Company fulfills its purpose: Energizing the World, Bettering People’s Lives®, visit https://www.nblenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 537 M
EBIT 2019 492 M
Net income 2019 78,3 M
Debt 2019 6 634 M
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 91,23
P/E ratio 2020 20,14
EV / Sales 2019 4,20x
EV / Sales 2020 3,26x
Capitalization 12 418 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 32,7 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Stover Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brent J. Smolik President & Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth M. Fisher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward F. Cox Independent Director
Michael A. Cawley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOBLE ENERGY36.89%11 959
CNOOC LTD22.86%83 947
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.56%75 710
EOG RESOURCES INC.11.16%55 209
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.85%49 620
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.87%33 060
