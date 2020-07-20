Log in
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Noble Energy, Inc.

07/20/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX). Stockholders will receive 0.1191 shares of Chevron common stock for each share of Noble Energy stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $5 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of Noble Energy, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/noble. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
