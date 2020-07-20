Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Noble Energy, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Chevron

MILWAUKEE, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Noble (Nasdaq: NBL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale to Chevron.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/noble-energy-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Noble's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each Noble share or $10.38 per share, based on Chevron's closing price on July 17, 2020. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Noble by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Noble accepts a superior bid. Noble insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Noble's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Noble.

If you own common stock in Noble and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/noble-energy-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP