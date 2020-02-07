Noble : Appointment of Group Chief Financial Officer

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Appointment of Group Chief Financial Officer

Hong Kong, 7 February 2020 - The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Noble Group Holdings Limited (together with its subsidiaries "Noble Holdings" or the "Company"), Asia's leading independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacques Erni as Group Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Erni will join the Company on 2 March 2020, working out of the Singapore office.

A Swiss national with deep expertise in the commodities sector, Mr. Erni most recently served as Group CFO of the Gunvor Group, where he was a member of the group's Board of Directors (from 2010) and of the Executive Committee (from 2016).

During his time at Gunvor, Mr. Erni oversaw the firm's finance, treasury, controlling, accounting, HR and tax activities, also serving on the Investment, Compliance, HSEC, Operations and IT Committees. Mr. Erni's background is rooted in audit, having started his career as a certified public accountant in the audit department at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

In his role as Group CFO, Mr. Erni will oversee all Noble Holdings' financial activities, ensure the Company's continued compliance with the highest standards of international accounting and corporate governance and contribute to its continued drive towards sustainable profitability. Mr. Erni will also help to develop the Company's long-term vision to support Asia's transition to a low-carbon future and the evolving needs of its customer base.

Jim Dubow, Non-Executive Chairman of Noble Holdings, commented:

"I am delighted to announce Jacques' appointment as Group Chief Financial Officer. He has extensive experience of the commodities sector and an intimate knowledge of both the opportunities and the specific challenges we face as an industry. I have every confidence that Jacques will continue to guide Noble Holdings on its path towards sustainable profitability and realizing its full potential, delivering for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders."

Biographical Details of Jacques Erni:

Jacques Erni has over a decade of experience in the commodities sector. He served as Gunvor Group Chief Financial Officer from 2013 to 2019, where he was responsible, amongst other matters, for the Group's Trade, Structured and Corporate Finance departments, raising total uncommitted secured trade finance facilities of over US$14 billion as well as committed unsecured facilities of more than US$3 billion. Prior to this, he worked as the Group's Corporate Controller, managing the Group's controlling and reporting function as well as the external audit process. As

