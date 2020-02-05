Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Noble Group Limited    NOBG   BMG6542T1190

NOBLE GROUP LIMITED

(NOBG)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Noble : Update on Share Allocation Progress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 08:22pm EST

NOBLE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

SHARE ALLOCATION PROGRESS

Noble Group Holdings Limited ("New Noble"), in consultation with the SGX, would like to provide a further update on the progress of the share allocation process as follows:

Status of the Share Allocation Process

As at 5 February 2020, over 22,500 shareholders of Noble Group Limited ("Old Noble") have registered with Lucid Issuer Services Limited ("Lucid") via the initial registration website www.lucid-is.com/nghlregistration.

This represents over 67% of the shareholders of Old Noble entitled to receive shares of New Noble. These more than 22,500 shareholders are entitled to receive over 95% of the shares of New Noble to which shareholders of Old Noble are entitled.

Of these more than 22,500 shareholders of Old Noble, over 7,300 have completed the four steps of the share allocation process and received their shares of New Noble. The four steps are outlined in detail in our announcement of 18 September 2019 (a copy of which can be found in the "Newsroom" section of our new website at www.noblegroupholdings.com).

As a result, over 85% of the shares of New Noble to which shareholders of Old Noble are entitled have been successfully allocated and are now in the entitled shareholders' personal accounts in the secure online share account portal operated by Fluyd Limited ("Fluyd").

Shares Only in Electronic (Dematerialised) Form

We would like to remind all shareholders of Old Noble who are entitled to shares of New Noble that the shares of New Noble will only be issued in electronic (dematerialised) form and will only be held via each shareholder's secure online share account with Fluyd.

No Public Market for the Shares of New Noble

There is no public market for the sale or purchase of the shares of New Noble. Nor is there any publicly quoted price for the shares of New Noble. Neither Lucid nor Fluyd can assist with pricing or valuation information for the shares of New Noble.

Important Deadline

Shareholders of Old Noble are reminded that Lucid will only hold the shares to which they are entitled from 20 December 2018 until 19 March 2020. Shareholders of Old Noble are encouraged to register with Lucid via the website www.lucid-is.com/nghlregistrationas soon as possible to ensure they commence the procedure outlined above before 19 March 2020. Provided they have done so, their entitlement to shares of New Noble will be protected.

Further Enquiries

Shareholders of Old Noble are also reminded that should they have any query or need any assistance with regard to the share registration process or encounter any difficulties in relation to the same, apart from contacting Lucid via email (nghl@lucid-is.com) or B.A.C.S. by telephone (+ 65 6593 4848) or email (main@zicoholdings.com), you may also contact Noble's help desk in Singapore for further assistance:

Singapore Helpdesk (BY APPOINTMENT ONLY)* at:

Address: Level 30, Six Battery Road, Singapore, 049909 (Attention: Noble)

Telephone: +65 6305 4839/ +65 6305 4838

Email: https://www.noblegroupholdings.com/singapore-helpdesk/

*Please call +65 6305 4839/ +65 6305 4838 first to make an appointment before coming

Noble Group Holdings Limited

6 February 2020

ooOoo

About Noble Group Holdings Limited

Noble Group Holdings Limited ("Noble") is Asia's leading independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager.

Noble Group Holdings Limited is the parent of the Noble group of companies which underwent a restructuring in the second-half of 2018 and which returned to profitability in the first-quarter of 2019.

Noble operates in the supply chain of energy raw materials, technology metals, special ores and industrial minerals, and base metals, and is supported by its freight and logistics operations. It is rapidly moving into alternative energy and renewables-related businesses. Noble leverages its extensive regional network to facilitate the marketing, processing, financing and transportation of these raw materials, predominantly in Asia. It also provides supply chain and risk management services to clients.

Noble Group Limited, the former holding company of the group (which was previously listed in Singapore) but which is now unrelated to Noble following the restructuring, is undergoing a winding up process in Bermuda.

For more information visit www.noblegroupholdings.com

For media enquiries please contact:

Finsbury

Citadel-MAGNUS

Alastair Hetherington / Dorothy Burwell / Richard Crowley

Peter Brookes / Helen McCombie

Tel: +44 207 251 3801

Tel: +61 2 8234 0100

Email: noble@finsbury.com

Email: media@citadelmagnus.com

Disclaimer

Noble Group Holdings Limited published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 01:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NOBLE GROUP LIMITED
08:22pNOBLE : Update on Share Allocation Progress
PU
01/30NOBLE : Announces Sale of Vessel M/V Ocean Sapphire
PU
01/22NOBLE : Signs Historic Agreement to Digitalise Asian Trade and Commerce
PU
01/17NOBLE : Share Allocation Help Desk in Singapore
PU
01/13NOBLE : Share Allocation Help Desk in Singapore
PU
01/10NOBLE : Mkango Subsidiary Maginito Completes The Acquisition Of a 25% Interest I..
PU
01/09NOBLE : Bond Interest Payment Announcement
AQ
01/08NOBLE : Bond Interest Payment Announcement
PU
2019NOBLE : Extension of Deadline for Registration to Receive Shares of Noble Group ..
AQ
2019GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Re share entitlement
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
William James Randall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Jeremy Brough Executive Chairman
Neil Dhar Chief Operating Officer
Paul Alan Jackaman Group Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Bao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOBLE GROUP LIMITED0.00%78
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-2.14%38 883
ITOCHU CORPORATION2.09%34 831
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-0.26%30 790
SUMITOMO CORPORATION2.39%18 640
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%15 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group