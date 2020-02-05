Noble : Update on Share Allocation Progress

NOBLE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
SHARE ALLOCATION PROGRESS
Noble Group Holdings Limited ("New Noble"), in consultation with the SGX, would like to provide a further update on the progress of the share allocation process as follows:
Status of the Share Allocation Process
As at 5 February 2020, over 22,500 shareholders of Noble Group Limited ("Old Noble") have registered with Lucid Issuer Services Limited ("Lucid") via the initial registration website www.lucid-is.com/nghlregistration.
This represents over 67% of the shareholders of Old Noble entitled to receive shares of New Noble. These more than 22,500 shareholders are entitled to receive over 95% of the shares of New Noble to which shareholders of Old Noble are entitled.
Of these more than 22,500 shareholders of Old Noble, over 7,300 have completed the four steps of the share allocation process and received their shares of New Noble. The four steps are outlined in detail in our announcement of 18 September 2019 (a copy of which can be found in the "Newsroom" section of our new website at www.noblegroupholdings.com).
As a result, over 85% of the shares of New Noble to which shareholders of Old Noble are entitled have been successfully allocated and are now in the entitled shareholders' personal accounts in the secure online share account portal operated by Fluyd Limited ("Fluyd").
Shares Only in Electronic (Dematerialised) Form
We would like to remind all shareholders of Old Noble who are entitled to shares of New Noble that the shares of New Noble will only be issued in electronic (dematerialised) form and will only be held via each shareholder's secure online share account with Fluyd.
No Public Market for the Shares of New Noble
There is no public market for the sale or purchase of the shares of New Noble. Nor is there any publicly quoted price for the shares of New Noble. Neither Lucid nor Fluyd can assist with pricing or valuation information for the shares of New Noble.
Important Deadline
Shareholders of Old Noble are reminded that Lucid will only hold the shares to which they are entitled from 20 December 2018 until 19 March 2020. Shareholders of Old Noble are encouraged to register with Lucid via the website www.lucid-is.com/nghlregistrationas soon as possible to ensure they commence the procedure outlined above before 19 March 2020. Provided they have done so, their entitlement to shares of New Noble will be protected.
Further Enquiries
Shareholders of Old Noble are also reminded that should they have any query or need any assistance with regard to the share registration process or encounter any difficulties in relation to the same, apart from contacting Lucid via email (nghl@lucid-is.com) or B.A.C.S. by telephone (+ 65 6593 4848) or email (main@zicoholdings.com), you may also contact Noble's help desk in Singapore for further assistance:
Singapore Helpdesk (BY APPOINTMENT ONLY)* at:
Address: Level 30, Six Battery Road, Singapore, 049909 (Attention: Noble)
Telephone: +65 6305 4839/ +65 6305 4838
Email: https://www.noblegroupholdings.com/singapore-helpdesk/
*Please call +65 6305 4839/ +65 6305 4838 first to make an appointment before coming
Noble Group Holdings Limited
6 February 2020
About Noble Group Holdings Limited
Noble Group Holdings Limited ("Noble") is Asia's leading independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager.
Noble Group Holdings Limited is the parent of the Noble group of companies which underwent a restructuring in the second-half of 2018 and which returned to profitability in the first-quarter of 2019.
Noble operates in the supply chain of energy raw materials, technology metals, special ores and industrial minerals, and base metals, and is supported by its freight and logistics operations. It is rapidly moving into alternative energy and renewables-related businesses. Noble leverages its extensive regional network to facilitate the marketing, processing, financing and transportation of these raw materials, predominantly in Asia. It also provides supply chain and risk management services to clients.
Noble Group Limited, the former holding company of the group (which was previously listed in Singapore) but which is now unrelated to Noble following the restructuring, is undergoing a winding up process in Bermuda.
