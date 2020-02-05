Noble : Update on Share Allocation Progress

NOBLE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

SHARE ALLOCATION PROGRESS

Noble Group Holdings Limited ("New Noble"), in consultation with the SGX, would like to provide a further update on the progress of the share allocation process as follows:

Status of the Share Allocation Process

As at 5 February 2020, over 22,500 shareholders of Noble Group Limited ("Old Noble") have registered with Lucid Issuer Services Limited ("Lucid") via the initial registration website www.lucid-is.com/nghlregistration.

This represents over 67% of the shareholders of Old Noble entitled to receive shares of New Noble. These more than 22,500 shareholders are entitled to receive over 95% of the shares of New Noble to which shareholders of Old Noble are entitled.

Of these more than 22,500 shareholders of Old Noble, over 7,300 have completed the four steps of the share allocation process and received their shares of New Noble. The four steps are outlined in detail in our announcement of 18 September 2019 (a copy of which can be found in the "Newsroom" section of our new website at www.noblegroupholdings.com).

As a result, over 85% of the shares of New Noble to which shareholders of Old Noble are entitled have been successfully allocated and are now in the entitled shareholders' personal accounts in the secure online share account portal operated by Fluyd Limited ("Fluyd").

Shares Only in Electronic (Dematerialised) Form

We would like to remind all shareholders of Old Noble who are entitled to shares of New Noble that the shares of New Noble will only be issued in electronic (dematerialised) form and will only be held via each shareholder's secure online share account with Fluyd.

No Public Market for the Shares of New Noble

There is no public market for the sale or purchase of the shares of New Noble. Nor is there any publicly quoted price for the shares of New Noble. Neither Lucid nor Fluyd can assist with pricing or valuation information for the shares of New Noble.

Important Deadline

Shareholders of Old Noble are reminded that Lucid will only hold the shares to which they are entitled from 20 December 2018 until 19 March 2020. Shareholders of Old Noble are encouraged to register with Lucid via the website www.lucid-is.com/nghlregistrationas soon as possible to ensure they commence the procedure outlined above before 19 March 2020. Provided they have done so, their entitlement to shares of New Noble will be protected.