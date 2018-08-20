Log in
NOBLE GROUP LIMITED
Noble : founder declines executive director role in restructured firm

08/20/2018
FILE PHOTO: Noble Group founder and Chairman Richard Elman poses at his office in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Embattled commodity trader Noble Group Ltd said on Monday that its founder, Richard Elman, will not take up a previously announced position as an executive director in the restructured company, citing "personal reasons".

Once Asia's largest commodity trader, Noble has shrunk its business after selling billions of dollars of assets, taking hefty writedowns and cutting hundreds of jobs. Its restructuring plan - crucial to its survival - gained ground last month when it won over a key shareholder with a sweetened equity offer.

The announcement of Elman's decision not to join the board was made in a statement to the Singapore Exchange.

Elman is Noble's former chairman and controls nearly 18 percent of the equity in the current company. In April, he backed a proposed $3.5 billion debt-to-equity swap that would restructure the company after it improved the terms and announced a board seat for him in the new firm.

Elman's backing occurred less than a month after he resigned from Noble's board, citing "amicable differences" with the board and a group of senior creditors negotiating the restructuring.

The make-or-break vote on restructuring will take place on Aug. 27.

The company said it has already won support from 86 percent of its senior creditors and about 30 percent of its shareholders, including Elman, have committed to back the proposed restructuring.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE and Susan Mathew in BENGALURU; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 064 M
EBIT 2018 432 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 3 294 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 0,42
P/E ratio 2019 0,38
EV / Sales 2018 0,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,06x
Capitalization 111 M
Managers
NameTitle
William James Randall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Jeremy Brough Executive Chairman
Neil Dhar Chief Operating Officer
Paul Alan Jackaman Group Chief Financial Officer
David Gordon Eldon Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOBLE GROUP LIMITED0.00%111
MITSUBISHI CORP-0.79%45 252
ITOCHU CORP-9.94%28 904
MITSUI & CO LTD-2.37%28 544
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%20 802
SUMITOMO CORP-6.10%20 564
