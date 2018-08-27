Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Noble Group Limited    NOBG   BMG6542T1190

NOBLE GROUP LIMITED (NOBG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Noble : shareholders approve $3.5 billion debt restructuring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 10:29am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Noble Group is displayed at its office in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Noble Group Ltd won approval on Monday from a majority of shareholders for a $3.5 billion debt restructuring plan that should ensure the survival of what was once Asia's biggest commodity trader.

Faced with the prospect of the company's insolvency, shareholders reluctantly backed a debt-for-equity swap that will leave them with ownership of just 20 percent of the business, while handing majority control to a group of creditors comprised mainly of hedge funds.

"Today, the decision to avoid liquidation rests in your hands," Noble Chairman Paul Brough told shareholders at a packed meeting before the voting began.

Small shareholders at the meeting told Reuters they were angry with Noble's management as the plan diluted their investment value, but added they saw no choice but to support the plan in order to save at least some of their investment.

Roger Ong, 49, a driver who has invested in Noble shares said he had no choice but to vote in favour of the plan.

"We want to keep the company afloat rather than liquidate it," he said.

Noble, founded in 1986 by Richard Elman, who took advantage of a commodities bull run to build it into one of the world's biggest traders, has had its market value all but wiped out from $6 billion in February 2015.

The crisis for the company started that month after Arnaud Vagner, a former employee, published reports anonymously under the name of Iceberg Research that accused Noble of inflating its assets. The upheaval triggered a share price collapse, credit downgrades, writedowns and asset sales.

Singapore-listed Noble has always stood by its accounts.

Under the debt-for-equity deal, the company's debt will be halved and it will get access to trade finance and hedging facilities, vital in a sector where profit margins are in the low single digits.

In return, Noble will hand over 70 percent of its restructured business to creditors, while existing shareholders' equity will be reduced to 20 percent and its management will get 10 percent.

Noble only needed a simple majority of the voters in attendance at Monday's meeting to approve the plan for the debt restructuring to go ahead.

The company's shareholders include sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, Abu Dhabi-based fund Goldilocks Investment Co Ltd and Eastspring Investments, as well as retail investors.

Trading in Noble's shares were earlier halted pending an announcement.

In its glory days, Noble employed hundreds of traders, with ambitions to rival competitors like Glencore but it had to sell off prized assets, including its oil and gas units, to rivals Vitol and Mercuria.

Analysts say Noble still faces an uphill battle, with its losses widening to $128 million during the April to June quarter from $72 million in the first quarter.

“This will not stop securities holders (existing and those who have already sold) from suing the individuals and organisations responsible,” Iceberg Research said in a note on Monday.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Fathin Ungku; Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

By Anshuman Daga and Fathin Ungku
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE 3.30% 320.75 Delayed Quote.-17.76%
NOBLE GROUP LIMITED 6.50% 0.131 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOBLE GROUP LIMITED
10:29aNOBLE : shareholders approve $3.5 billion debt restructuring
RE
08/24NOBLE : Notification on dormant subsidiary
AQ
08/24NOBLE : Update on financial restructuring
AQ
08/24NOBLE : Fighting to survive - Noble Group's fate hangs on investors restructurin..
RE
08/24FIGHTING TO SURVIVE : Noble Group's fate hangs on investors restructuring vote
RE
08/20NOBLE : founder declines executive director role in restructured firm
RE
08/17NOBLE : Announces Publication of Restructuring Circular
AQ
08/13NOBLE GROUP LIMITED : - Notification on Wholly-Owned Dormant Subsidiary
AQ
08/09NOBLE : Update on Financial Restructuring
AQ
08/09NOBLE : Claims Against Gloucester Coal And Yancoal Australia
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Noble Group founder Elman declines executive director role 
08/17Deutsche Bank offers to buy Noble Group bonds 
08/15Noble Group Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/14Noble Group reports widening Q2 loss, warns of liquidity constraints 
07/18Is The LME Warehouse System In Crisis? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 064 M
EBIT 2018 432 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 3 294 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 0,55
P/E ratio 2019 0,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,06x
Capitalization 150 M
Chart NOBLE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Noble Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William James Randall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Jeremy Brough Executive Chairman
Neil Dhar Chief Operating Officer
Paul Alan Jackaman Group Chief Financial Officer
David Gordon Eldon Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOBLE GROUP LIMITED0.00%150
MITSUBISHI CORP-1.73%44 452
ITOCHU CORP-10.03%28 870
MITSUI & CO LTD-2.96%28 232
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%21 149
SUMITOMO CORP-6.10%20 476
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.