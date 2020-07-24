Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Noble Midstream Partners LP    NBLX

NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

(NBLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Noble Midstream Partners LP : Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 02:07pm EDT

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (“Noble Midstream” or the “Partnership”) today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared a cash distribution of $0.1875 per unit for second-quarter 2020.

The second-quarter 2020 distribution will be payable on August 14, 2020, to unitholders of record as of August 7, 2020.

About Noble Midstream

Noble Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Noble Energy Inc., to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. For more information, please visit www.nblmidstream.com.

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees and brokers as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) that 100% of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L
02:07pNOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Distribution
BU
07:01aNOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Date Change for Second-Quarter 2020 Earn..
BU
07/15NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
07/06NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : to Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 7
BU
05/11NOBLE ENERGY : Announces First Quarter Results
AQ
05/11NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05/08NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
05/08NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (for..
AQ
05/08NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 653 M - -
Net income 2020 222 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,88%
Capitalization 764 M 764 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Noble Midstream Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,58 $
Last Close Price 8,45 $
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Brent J. Smolik Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin H. Fielder President & Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth M. Fisher Chairman
Thomas W. Christensen Chief Financial Officer
Hallie A. Vanderhider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP-68.19%764
ENBRIDGE INC.-18.83%63 361
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-13.50%41 975
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-35.19%39 891
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-31.55%32 769
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-18.00%23 439
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group