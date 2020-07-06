Log in
Noble Midstream Partners LP : to Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 7

07/06/2020

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (the “Partnership”) will host its second-quarter 2020 results webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m., Central Time, Friday, August 7, 2020.

A webcast link and related presentation material will be accessible on the ‘Investors’ page of the Partnership’s website at www.nblmidstream.com. A replay of the event will be provided at the same location following the event. Conference call numbers for participation during the question and answer session are:

Date: Friday, August 7, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time
Toll Free Dial in: 877-883-0383
International Dial in: 412-902-6506
Conference ID: 6499376

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Noble Energy Inc., to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. For more information, please visit www.nblmidstream.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 653 M - -
Net income 2020 222 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,38%
Capitalization 723 M 723 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,4%
Income Statement Evolution
