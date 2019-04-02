Log in
NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

(NBLX)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Noble Midstream Partners LP : to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 3

04/02/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX) (the “Partnership”) will host its first quarter 2019 results webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m., Central Time, Friday, May 3, 2019. The Partnership plans to issue its financial and operating results, including supporting presentation materials, prior to market open on the same day.

A webcast link and related presentation material will be accessible on the ‘Investors’ page of the Partnership’s website at www.nblmidstream.com. A replay of the event will be provided at the same location following the event. Conference call numbers for participation during the question and answer session are:

Date: Friday, May 3, 2019
Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time
Toll Free Dial in: 877-883-0383
International Dial in: 412-902-6506
Conference ID: 1549247

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Noble Energy Inc., to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. For more information, please visit www.nblmidstream.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 554 M
EBIT 2019 222 M
Net income 2019 180 M
Debt 2019 802 M
Yield 2019 7,27%
P/E ratio 2019 8,08
P/E ratio 2020 6,78
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
EV / Sales 2020 3,44x
Capitalization 1 433 M
Chart NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Noble Midstream Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,5 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry R. Gerhart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth M. Fisher Chairman
John C. Nicholson Chief Operating Officer
John F. Bookout Chief Financial Officer
Gary W. Willingham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP29.51%1 441
ENBRIDGE INC14.31%73 371
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.19.36%63 580
KINDER MORGAN INC30.30%45 296
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION25.17%41 519
WILLIAMS COMPANIES32.74%34 779
