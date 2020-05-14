Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Nocopi Technologies, Inc.    NNUP

NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(NNUP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Specialty Reactive Ink Developer Nocopi Technologies Q1 Revenue Rose 27% to $0.5M, Net Income Decreased to $52,600 and Cash Rose $0.5M to $1.2M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 (Q1’20). Nocopi will soon publish a current Investor Presentation on the company website that may be viewed here, https://nocopi.com/investors-financial/

Q1 Highlights

  • Revenue rose 27% to $520,300, driven by 62% increase in product sales
  • Gross profit decreased 8% to $269,000 on increased product and shipping costs
  • Net income decreased to $52,600 from $85,400 in Q1’19, largely due to higher operating expenses
  • Net cash from operating activities rose to $524,900 from $143,200 in Q1’19
  • Cash Increased $0.5M to $1.2M
  • Book value rose over $0.7M to $2.8M in the last year

Q1’20 Results
Q1’20 revenue rose 27% to $520,300 reflecting a 62% increase in product and other sales, principally due to higher specialty ink shipments for licensees in the entertainment and toy product market, offset by a 14% decline in licenses, royalties and fees. Sales of security inks within the document fraud market remained relatively stable year over year.

Gross profit decreased to $269,000 or 52% of revenues in Q1’20 from $293,900 or 72% of revenues in Q1 ’19, reflecting lower gross margins in both revenue segments as well as an increase in product and other sales, as a percentage of revenue, as this segment carries lower profit margins than licenses, royalties and fees.

Gross margin in Q1 ’20 was also pressured by higher costs related to Nocopi’s production facility expansion in 2019, higher raw material costs and increased shipping expense largely due to the business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q1 ’20 sales and marketing expenses increased to $84,000 versus $68,900 in Q1 ’19, principally due to commissions on higher revenues. General and administrative expenses increased to $139,700 in Q1 ’20 from $94,100 in Q1 ’19, due to higher salary expenses, professional fees, patent acquisition expenses and public company expenses as Nocopi works to expand its investment community visibility.

Reflecting lower gross profit, higher operating expenses and $47,400 of accrued Pennsylvania income taxes that are not payable, Nocopi’s net income declined to $52,600 in Q1’20 vs. $85,400 in Q1’19. Net cash from operating activities increased to $524,900 in Q1’20 from $143,200 in Q1’19, principally due to significantly higher accounts receivable collections in the recent period. 

Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein commented, “Nocopi delivered a solid performance in the first quarter, typically our softest quarter each year, despite increasing business challenges posed by the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. We did experience a roughly six-week period of disruption in our business during the first quarter, as China-based printing operations were suspended. Fortunately, these operations came back online very quickly after their shutdown with solid purchase orders for our specialty inks, and orders remain strong at the current time.

“While production demand is encouraging, we do not yet have sufficient data on sales trends for products utilizing our ink technologies. Such sales are a key driver in per-unit royalties earned by Nocopi on products featuring our technologies. Travel and social restrictions across the US and our other markets have substantially curtailed walk-in traffic at retail outlets where Nocopi ink-powered products are sold. Our licensees however, have robust online distribution channels that have remained active, helping to offset the impact of retail store closures. Ultimately, we believe Nocopi products on both the toy and security products side continue to offer tremendous value, and we are confident these proprietary solutions will prove resilient despite current health and economic challenges.

“Nocopi is on solid financial footing, having ended the first quarter with $1.2M in cash and just $100K in convertible notes payable. Our cash growth reflects strong Q1 receivables collections, enabling us to reduce our accounts receivable to under $900K from $1.35M at year-end 2019. This financial base offers us flexibility to act opportunistically or to be patient and exercise caution as economic conditions warrant over the coming quarters. While we may face some revenue challenges and business development delays, as a result of the virus impact, we are confident in the financial strength of our major customers as well as the proven demand for, and attractive price points of, products featuring our reactive ink technologies.”

About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)
Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-‎looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Twitter – Investors: @NNUP_IR

Investor & Media Contacts
William Jones, David Collins or Chris Eddy
Catalyst IR
212-924-9800 or nnup@catalyst-ir.com


 
Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months ended
March 31		 
 2020  2019 
Revenues     
Licenses, royalties and fees$164,600  $190,500 
Product and other sales 355,700   218,900 
  520,300   409,400 
        
Cost of revenues       
Licenses, royalties and fees 49,700   25,200 
Product and other sales 201,600   90,300 
  251,300   115,500 
Gross profit 269,000   293,900 
        
Operating expenses       
Research and development 41,100   38,000 
Sales and marketing 84,000   68,900 
General and administrative 139,700   94,100 
  264,800   201,000 
Net income from operations 4,200   92,900 
        
Other income (expenses)       
Interest income 3,800   1,100 
Interest expense and bank charges (2,500)  (2,700)
  1,300   (1,600)
Net income before income taxes 5,500   91,300 
Income taxes (47,100)  5,900 
Net income$52,600  $85,400 
        
Basic and diluted net income per common share$.00  $.00 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding       
Basic 61,044,698   58,616,716 
Diluted 61,530,910   59,001,489 
        



 
Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Balance Sheets
 
 March 31  December 31 
 2020  2019 
 (unaudited)  (audited) 
Assets       
Current assets     
Cash$1,205,400  $688,000 
Accounts receivable less $5,000 allowance for doubtful accounts 894,700   1,352,300 
Inventory 187,300   127,900 
Prepaid and other 92,100   135,000 
Total current assets 2,379,500   2,303,200 
        
Fixed assets       
Leasehold improvements 27,800   24,200 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment 256,400   252,500 
  284,200   276,700 
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 211,000   206,600 
  73,200   70,100 
Other assets       
Long-term receivables 861,300   957,000 
Operating lease right of use – building 191,800   202,000 
  1,053,100   1,159,000 
Total assets$3,505,800  $3,532,300 
        
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity       
Current liabilities       
Convertible debentures$97,900  $97,900 
Accounts payable 19,100   44,300 
Accrued expenses 241,700   231,600 
Income taxes 52,700   52,400 
Operating lease liability – current 42,400   41,700 
Total current liabilities 453,800   467,900 
        
Other liabilities       
Accrued expenses, non-current 60,300   67,000 
Deferred income taxes    47,400 
Operating lease liability – non-current 149,400   160,300 
  209,700   274,700 
        
Stockholders' equity       
Common stock, $0.01 par value       
Authorized – 75,000,000 shares       
Issued and outstanding – 61,044,698 shares 610,400   610,400 
Paid-in capital 12,483,900   12,483,900 
Accumulated deficit (10,252,000)  (10,304,600)
Total stockholders' equity 2,842,300   2,789,700 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,505,800  $3,532,300 
        



 
Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months ended
March 31		 
 2020 2019 
Operating Activities      
Net income$52,600  $85,400 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities       
Depreciation and amortization 4,400   1,400 
Deferred income taxes (47,400)  (54,400)
Other assets 105,900   (134,300)
Other liabilities (16,900)  224,600 
  98,600   122,700 
        
(Increase) decrease in assets       
Accounts receivable 457,600   (63,800)
Inventory (59,400)  (12,600)
Prepaid and other 42,900   6,900 
Increase (decrease) in liabilities       
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (15,100)  29,700 
Income taxes 300   60,300 
  426,300   20,500 
Net cash provided by operating activities 524,900   143,200 
        
Investment Activities       
Additions to fixed assets (7,500)   
Net cash used in investing activities (7,500)   
        
Increase in cash 517,400   143,200 
Cash at beginning of year 688,000   400,800 
Cash at end of period$1,205,400  $544,000 
        
Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities       
Operating lease right of use – building$  $241,100 
Operating lease liability$  $(241,100)

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:43pSpecialty Reactive Ink Developer Nocopi Technologies Q1 Revenue Rose 27% to $..
GL
01:23pNOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES IN : MD/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
03/31Nocopi Reports 2019 Net Income of $755,000, or $0.01 Per Share, Reflecting St..
GL
03/30NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES IN : MD/ (form 10-K)
AQ
2019NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES INC/MD/ : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2019NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Q3 and 9-Month Net Income of $207,000 & $441,100, ..
AQ
2019NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES IN : MD/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
2010NOCOPI TECH!0.01 : W. Ward Carey Elected to the Nocopi Technologies, Inc. Board ..
PR
2009NOCOPI TECH!0.01 : Nocopi Technologies, Inc. Announces a Multi Year Renewal of a..
PR
2009NOCOPI TECH : Nocopi Technologies, Inc. Expands Services, Announces the Formatio..
PR
More news
Chart NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nocopi Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. Feinstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terry W. Stovold Chief Operating Officer
Rudy A. Lutterschmidt VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
JoAnn Domanski Director-Research & Development
Herman Mark Gerwitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.58.73%7
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-6.51%4 505
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.3.57%2 250
BIC-28.42%2 163
ASKUL CORPORATION0.15%1 641
OKAMURA CORPORATION5.82%862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group