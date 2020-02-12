The Board of NoHo Partners Plc resolved on a directed share issue

NoHo Partners Plc



STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 February 2020 at 9:44

The Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Plc resolved on a directed share issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES.

The Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Plc (”NoHo Partners” or the ”Company”) has resolved on a directed share issue against payment based on the authorization granted by the Company’s Annual General Meeting of 24 April 2019. The share issue will be carried out as a part of a share purchase, in which NoHo Partners will acquire the majority of shares in a company called Friends & Brgrs Ab Oy from its current shareholders. The purchase price of the share purchase to Friends & Brgrs Ab Oy’s founding shareholders will be paid partly in cash and partly with new shares in the Company in a share issue directed to such shareholders. Friends & Brgrs Ab Oy’s minority shareholders may choose whether they wish that the purchase price be paid in cash or with new shares in the Company in a share issue directed to such shareholders.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement, a maximum of 238,145 new shares in the Company will be offered for subscription in the directed issue. The subscription price per share is EUR 10.60557 and the maximum aggregate subscription price approximately EUR 2.5 million in total. The share subscription price will be paid to the Company with shares in Friends & Brgrs Ab Oy as contribution in kind. There is a weighty financial reason for the Company to deviate from the shareholder’s pre-emptive right, since the share issue allows for the completion of the share purchase. According to the view of the Company’s Board of Directors, the share purchase will support the Company’s growth and the implementation of its strategy.

The Company expects that the new shares in the Company to be issued in the directed issue will be registered with the Trade Register on 8 April 2020, as estimated, and will carry shareholders’ rights as of the registration date. The total number of shares in the Company after the registration of the new shares will be 19,246,835, at maximum. The new shares will be admitted to trading together with the Company’s other shares on Nasdaq Helsinki on 9 April 2020, as estimated.

The Finnish-language basic information document concerning the share issue is available on the Company’s website at noho.fi/sijoittajille/osakeanti.

NOHO PARTNERS PLC

Additional information:

Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, puh. +358 44 011 1989

Jarno Suominen, Deputy to the CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Major media

www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. Well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi and Cock’s & Cows. In 2018, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 323.2 and EBIT MEUR 7.2. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners consumer websites: www.ravintola.fi and www.royalravintolat.fi