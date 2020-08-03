Log in
Nok Airlines Public : Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

08/03/2020 | 12:07pm EDT

Headline:

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

Security Symbol:

NOK

Announcement Details

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

The person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and finance (CFO)

Position of CFO

Chief Financial Officer

Title

Miss

Name

Nuanwan

Surname

Bhuprasert

Effective Date of Resignation

04-Aug-2020

The person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and finance (CFO)

Position of CFO

Acting Chief Financial Officer

Title

Dr.

Name

Wutthiphum

Surname

Jurangkool

Effective Date of Appointment

04-Aug-2020

Signature _________________

(Wutthiphum)

Jurangkool

Authorized Person to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 16:06:09 UTC
